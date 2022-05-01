6 Tips for Getting Back to Work After a Period of Unemployment

by Jeff Cooper

Returning to work can be a challenge, and there are many things to consider when you’re restarting after a period away from the working world. There are numerous reasons why people go through periods of unemployment, such as ill-health or other big changes to their personal lives. If you’ve been out of work for a while and you’re just starting a new job, here are some top tips to help you get back to work as smoothly as possible.

Be Honest About Your Time Away

Whether you’re going for an interview or speaking to your new manager at work, being honest can make a big difference. Rather than trying to find excuses for why you have been out of employment for a while, be honest about why you have been unemployed. Many employers and managers will appreciate this, and it could make it easier for you to settle into a new job and get the right support that you need. You don’t need to go into all the details of why you have been unemployed, but it helps to be honest about the general reasons why you’ve been out of work.

Keep On Top of Regulations

You can ease your worries about unemployment by keeping on top of rules and regulations regarding this and making sure that you’ve completed anything that is necessary. If you’re wondering about money that you might owe, which insurance rules apply to you, or do you have to pay back unemployment, take some time to find out more about these aspects of work. You can discover more at meettally.com, including the answer to the question do you have to pay back unemployment when you’ve been out of work. You can also explore options that could help you get out of any debt you’ve incurred. If there are certain things you are not sure about related specifically to the company, ask your employer to clarify them for you.

Figure Out What You Need

When you’re settling back into work, take time to think about what you need and how you can get the right level of support. Employers will understand that people coming back to work after a period of unemployment may need extra support in the early stages. Speak to your manager or the human resources department to find out if any support is available to you. You might be able to access training courses or a buddy system where you can connect with other people in a similar situation to you. Determining what might help you after a period of unemployment is important in order to perform at your best and feel comfortable as you settle back into work.

Be Prepared to Get Out of Your Comfort Zone

You’ve been out of work for a while, so it might feel a bit unusual when you initially return to the workplace. You may not be used to commuting every day, or being around multiple people for long periods of time. If you’re in a customer-facing role, you may have to deal with challenging customers, and this can have a negative impact when you’re just getting back to work and trying to settle in. Whatever your job, you may find some challenging situations when you return to work after a period of unemployment.

Connect with Other People

People are social creatures, so it’s natural to become lonely without regular interactions with others. When you return to work, take some time to find out about any social events or activities which happen throughout the year. Convene an after-work social event for your team and others in the company. Finding ways to connect with other people and bring them together can help you to develop stronger friendships with your colleagues, which can make it easier to settle into a new job.

Reflect On Your Previous Jobs

There are many reasons why people end up out of work for a long period, but when you go back to work it can be useful to take some time to reflect on your previous jobs. Think about what went well, what could have gone better, and what you would have changed at the time if you could. Consider whether your priorities are different now, and whether you still want the same things out of a job. Understanding more about yourself and your previous experiences can help you to move forward in your new job in a more positive and confident way.

Going back to work isn’t always easy. It can take time to adjust to a new job and a new team, especially when you haven’t been working for a while. Being honest about your time away and the support that you need can help you to settle in with the right support system in place. Connecting with other employees and taking time to reflect on what you want can help you to feel more comfortable and confident as you return to work.

