6 Undeniable Signs Someone Truly Loves You Without Saying It

Can you instantly tell when you’re in love?

That moment of realization for some happens in an instant and you’ve suddenly realized you’re in love. Often love is simmering on the back burner of our minds without us even realizing it.

Each lovely interaction, genuine phrase, or sweet conversation is another seed planted in our little love gardens. Then before you know it, you have a whole gazebo of love. Now you may know if you love someone, but how can you tell if your partner loves you?

Well, they could just tell you, yeah, that would certainly help matters. But in case you both haven’t yet spoken those three sacred words, or perhaps you’re too scared to.

Here is a list of things someone just can’t help but do if they really like you.

1. They’d rather call you than text

Would you rather text or call?

In today’s busy world, a simple yet thoughtful text can go a long way when the work is piled high and you simply just don’t have the time. But more often when someone loves you, they can’t wait to hear your voice again. A quick text or two won’t do.

The truth is your partner is likely really starting to fall for you if they favor calling you than the easy text message or what’s always better is talking in person.

2. They stop by to talk in person

If you love someone wouldn’t you want to spend time with that person any chance you get? If your partner surprises you by stopping out to eat with you during their lunch break every now and then. Or knocks at your door for a surprise visit.

They may just love you so much that they can’t wait to see you again.

3. They give you their full attention in a conversation

People multitask, that’s the thing. A pretty stressful thing at times.

But quite relaxing if you have the right music. If your partner is constantly scanning their social media feed when talking to you, or only has time to talk with you during their last match of Halo, they may not be ready to say those three vital words yet.

When we love someone we’re attentive when we need to talk about serious topics, even not-so-serious topics. You enjoy focusing on the one you love and being their focus too.

You value their opinion and the things they have to say. But first and foremost, you listen and pay attention to your partner, not the scoreboard.

4. They want to create special moments with you

AKA road trip.

Don’t you just love going on special little trips with your loved ones or perhaps spending the day at a unique place that means something to the two of you?

When we love someone, we scavenge and hoard beautiful memories whenever possible. You’ll often find yourself on weekend road trips to pack on the memories or spend the day picnicking at a beautiful spot that means something to the both of you.

Whatever your thing is if you love someone you want to create special memories with them, not just the same old, same old. While the usual routine can be fine at times, who doesn’t want to take the person they love somewhere special?

But hey, odds are, those three magical words will be said for the first time simply by hanging out on the couch or at your home. And if you love the person, you’ll even turn the regular into special.

5. They’re there for you when you need them

Does your partner reach out to you? Do they genuinely care and ask how you are?

Can they sense when something isn’t right? Or do they often ignore it?

It all comes down to this, are they there for you? There for you? This one should be obvious.

And if your someone special isn’t there for you when you need them most, then boy, do we have a problem.

If you love someone you want to help them through their darkest times because you care about what they’re going through. While some simply can’t read the signs that you weren’t, they should at least be there to listen to you or care enough to ask every now and then. And if you reach out to them, they should make sure to be there and listen. Not just through text, they’ll call you or surprise you with a visit. Remember points one and two.

6. They say I love you

Of course, saying I love you would be an obvious sign. But here’s the thing, sometimes love can fade in people’s relationships.

If your partner no longer tells you they love you, there may be a chance the heart has moved on. Sometimes it may have never been there in the first place, sometimes they love you too soon misjudging their feelings.

When we love someone, we tend to enjoy telling them. They like to remind you every now and then, like hey, I love you. It makes you, and they feel happy and well-loved.

If you know you love them, and they often do the things mentioned above, it’s best to stop and ask yourself what’s holding you back? Because if you love someone, why wouldn’t you tell them?

We hope we were able to give you insight into some of the ways you can tell if someone truly loves you.

Do any of these signs describe your special someone?

Not yet convinced? let’s find out if they are hiding their feelings for you?

