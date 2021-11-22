7 Behaviors That Can Destroy Your Relationship

Relationships are tough. They require both partners to find ways to communicate effectively, empathize with the other person’s needs, and make compromises when they can’t agree. However, sometimes both partners forget what they agreed on, and this causes stress on the relationship.

Being in a relationship is complicated. Sometimes, it can be challenging to know what makes a relationship work and what behaviors could cause it to fail. We all want happy relationships for ourselves and those we love, but it’s not always clear how to make them happen.

At some point in every relationship, the two people get on each other’s nerves. But there are certain types of behavior that can be more destructive than others.

Before knowing about the behavior, let us define a healthy relationship.

What Is a Healthy Relationship?

A healthy relationship is a relationship in which both partners are emotionally and physically committed to each other.

A good relationship is balanced, both partners are committed to each other, and they both share equal emotional and physical investment in the relationship.

Healthy relationships are based on trust, love, and respect. They require a willingness to give and receive, characterized by a healthy balance of power. In a healthy relationship, both partners feel safe expressing themselves without fear of rejection or judgment.

Relationships require time and effort to be healthy. They can’t occur when people are in different places or when one partner doesn’t care anymore. With a good partner, you should never feel alone or unloved.

A healthy relationship is not about finding perfection with another person. It is about finding the right person who makes you happy, shares your interests and values, and you can trust with your heart.

1. You Avoid Difficult Questions and Conversations

As couples get older, they often find themselves avoiding difficult questions and conversations. This can be done on purpose or without intention, but either way, it can lead to some severe problems in relationships. These problems include arguments ending with one person storming out of the room, not asking for help when needed, and creating a distance between partners. Luckily, there is a solution to avoiding these issues: communication which can be practiced with any partner.

Communication is the foundation of a healthy relationship.

For relationships to work, there needs to be mutual understanding and empathy. This is where communication comes in. When couples cannot communicate their feelings, it can lead to misunderstandings or, even worse, infidelity.

2. Getting Distracted or Not Paying Attention to Your Partner

Many people are unaware of how their behaviors can affect their relationships. For example, when one partner is distracted or lacks attention for the other partner, it can lead to negative consequences.

The first consequence is feeling disconnected from your partner.

The second consequence could be that the partner who is being ignored might start to flirt with someone else out of desperation.

It is easy to get distracted by things in the modern world. Smartphones, video games, work, and other activities that we enjoy can pull us away from our relationships. We want to spend time with our significant other, and we know that these distractions can destroy our relationship, but it is not always clear how to stop these habits.

Here are a few tips on how you can stop yourself from getting distracted and build a stronger connection with your partner:

Involve them in the process of building the relationship. Share things in your life and ask them questions about their day to get to know each other better.

If you find yourself constantly thinking about these things, you should focus on your partner, tell them what’s happening, and ask for some help.

Focus on what is essential. Spend time with your partner and not your phone or other distractions.

Share moments that matter. When you want to get distracted, take a break and share an emotional moment with your partner.

When you feel like you want to take a break from your significant other or do something else, ask them what they would like to do instead of just giving in to the temptation.

3. Defensiveness

It is widespread for people to become defensive when they are being criticized or judged. However, defensiveness can be one of the most destructive behaviors that you engage in with your partner. When you are defensive, it makes it nearly impossible to have constructive conversations. It can be heartbreaking to watch a relationship crumble because of the couple’s inability to communicate with each other.

Sometimes it’s hard not to get defensive when your partner is making accusations, but it’s best to try and keep an open mind and listen rather than lash out. Moreover, relationships tend to be healthier when partners speak calmly and respectfully, so avoid getting defensive when your partner talks with you about conflict.

4. Hypervigilance

Hypervigilance behavior can have a severe impact on relationships. It is characterized by constantly being on high alert for potential threats or danger while assuming the worst about any new situation.

People with this condition often experience racing thoughts, sleep disturbance, irritability, and general feelings of being “on edge.” This condition has many reasons, including post-traumatic stress disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and excessively controlling parents.

5. Criticize

Some people might think that criticizing is a sign of a healthy relationship because it means you care. However, criticizing can be very damaging to the relationship and make both partners feel bad about themselves.

Criticism also makes the other person stop doing what they are doing because they are afraid of being criticized or making mistakes. It can lead to feelings of low self-worth, depression, and anxiety.

Educational research has found that criticism is one of the most common causes of divorce. Criticizing behavior can be a sign of an unhealthy relationship.

It’s not uncommon for people to charge their partners to find fault with them. This can sometimes be done subconsciously, but it may also be deliberate. Regardless, the goal is usually to dominate the other person or make them feel like they are never good enough.

6. Expecting Too Much in a Short Time

We have to take steps to have a successful relationship. If we are always trying to do too much too soon, our partner will feel suffocated. We need to give them the space they need to open up and let their feelings flow. This will not happen if they are constantly being pushed away.

The beginning of a relationship is usually fascinating and passionate. Still, this excitement can quickly lead to exhaustion when one person pushes the other person too hard and starts expecting too much from them.

We mustn’t get swept up in this initial excitement because if we do and the other person doesn’t respond to our expectations, we might end up feeling like we did all that work for nothing or that we may not get anything back at all. Remember, this is a two-way street, and all advances made should be met with corresponding responses and reciprocation.

Many relationships fall prey to expectations that are too high on both sides. These high expectations can be destructive behavior towards the relationship, leaving it with anger and disappointment.

People can feel so dissatisfied in their own lives that they seek out someone to blame, which often leads to comparing their partner’s flaws with other people’s perfections. This can leave an individual feeling inadequate and desiring revenge for their partner’s shortcomings.

7. Lying and Manipulating

Lying and manipulation is not always a conscious decision. Sometimes, people do it without thinking about the consequences because they want to avoid confrontation or make themselves look better. It can also be because they want to please other people and manipulate them into doing what they want. However, these kinds of deceptive behaviors can have a lasting impact on your relationship and may even cause you to lose someone important to you.

