7 Commandments of Never Having a Lasting Relationship

1.Thou shalt always and only talk about YOU. After all you are the only important person in the relationship.

2.Thou shalt always change a story from one second to the next and always present an excuse.

3.Thou shalt always only return calls with text messages, after a long time has elapsed.

4.Thou shalt always at the last minute when out, remember you forgot your wallet or purse home, and promise every time, that the next time you will pay.

5.Thou shalt always be late or at times don’t turn up after planning a date and not even call or offer an apology.

6.Thou shalt always be right and seek to do what is your “right” without ever discussing prior to doing it.

7.Thou shalt only meet up when you believe you will have sex with your date and be angry when you don’t.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***