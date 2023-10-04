7 Everyday Habits That Can Accelerate Your Aging Process

Aging is something we all go through and can’t stop. However, the decisions you make each day have a tremendous impact on how fast you’re aging.

In this post, we break down seven common habits that accelerate aging and reveal why — together with solutions on how to halt aging before it’s too late.

1. Inadequate Sleep

Poor sleeping habit is among the top habit to make us look old faster. The body needs anywhere from 7–9 hours of sleep a day to be at its best.

A study Which was done by Estée Lauder found that poor sleep quality was associated with increased skin aging

Sleep has been referred to as a “repair cycle” for the body wherein the cells are fixed overnight, toxins are removed, and tissue is regenerated, all of which contribute to staying young and alive.

Our Skin can also lose its health and elasticity when someone’s not getting enough sleep as they develop fine lines, wrinkles, and dark circles.

Solution:

Establish a regular sleep schedule, ensuring you have an ideal sleep condition, and refraining from using digital devices for at least two hours prior to sleep can better your sleep experience.

2. Excessive Sugar Intake

Eating sugars, especially processed or added sugars, speeds up aging through a process called glycation where glucose molecules bind to proteins creating something called AGE’s. They gather within our bodies, and they ruin the proteins around them — not just collagen and elastin, which are structural supports, but many other kinds of proteins too.

This results in increases in the face, sagging of the skin, and a lifeless complexion, all signatures of aging skin. Elevated sugar promotes the glycation process in all body tissues which is exacerbated by sun exposure when we are exposed to ultraviolet radiation in our skin.

It’s recommended to consume well-balanced meals and limit sugar to lower the carbons of the glycation load. Replacing these with some simple swaps, such as honey for sugar, is an effective beginning.

These compounds (AGEs) cause inflammation which damages our collagen and elastin, two things we desperately need to keep our skin youthful looking.

Solution:

Replace sugar with natural sweeteners such as stevia, and eating fruit to reduce the damage caused by eating too much sugar.

3. Prolonged Sun Exposure

Meanwhile, too much time in the sun gives rise to early aging by way of destructive ultraviolet (UV) radiation, on which the body relies to acquire its vitamin D.

Over time, exposure to UV light from the sun and tanning booths weakens and damages the collagen and elastin fibers that give structure to your skin, and this leads to wrinkles, fine lines, and discoloration, most commonly referred to as It can also expose skin to UV radiation where damage can occur leading to skin cancer and premature aging through genetic defects caused in the skin cells too.

There are two types of UV light that are proven to contribute to the risk of skin cancer: UVA and UVB.

UVA is more light that can cause your skin aging (wavelengths), and UVB more light that can burn you (shorter wavelength). You can do this by using SPF lotion while venturing out, and minimizing your time under the sun or avoiding tanning beds.

Solution:

To prevent skin damage due to UV radiation, one should wear sunscreen with high SPF, cover-up, and limit sun exposure during peak time.

4. Smoking and Excessive Alcohol Consumption

The cigarette smoke and abuse of alcohol also play a role in earlier aging which also takes years off your expected span of human existence as well as the overall experience of living. Using 8 or more drinks a week has resulted in visible aging signs, such as fine lines and wrinkles on the upper face, bags beneath the eyes, deep oral commissures, and diminished midface volume for Women. Smoking is also one of these, known for causing premature aging of the skin — those lines and worry that accumulate, associated closely with this type of habit.

Research has also demonstrated that cigarettes and booze, both can result in early indications of aging such as earlobe lines for women. Nicotine and alcohol can cause the body to lose water and salts, resulting in dehydration, and can cause dry skin and wrinkles.

Solution:

Smoking cessation and regulating alcohol consumption may avoid early aging and enhance overall well-being in turn revealing a radiant glow and bouncy elasticity to your skin.

5. Sedentary Lifestyle

Living a sedentary life speeds up aging as reduced muscle mass, lower bone density, and decreased blood flow.

There are numerous health concerns that arise when we don’t move enough such as obesity, cardiovascular diseases, and reduced cognitive function, all of which contribute to aging faster.

Solution:

Regularly engage in physical activities, such as walking, jogging, or yoga to counteract the negative consequences of being chair-bound.

6. Chronic Stress

With our modern world moving at light speed, we are pretty much guaranteed constant stress 24/7. Chronic stress leads to cortisol being released in high quantities, which has harmful effects if there is too much cortisol in your body.

Elevated cortisol contributes to aging rapidly as it causes inflammation, weakens immunity, and reduces the body’s capacity for self-repairs and regeneration.

Solution:

Incorporating relaxation techniques like meditation, deep breathing, and good sleep can help lessen some of the aging impacts caused by chronic stress.

7. Poor Dietary Choices

Without proper nutrition that comes from fresh vegetables, fruits, healthy whole grains, lean protein, low-fat dairy & fatty fish — or too many processed fast foods — the diets we consume can contribute to excessive inflammation and may leave our bodies

And you don’t have to look far for evidence that bad food choices can show up on your face with fine lines, wrinkles, and age spots, along with an array of chronic illnesses like diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and dementia

Solution:

Eating well is important if you want your skin to age gracefully: eat plenty of fruit, vegetables, lean protein, good fats, and whole grains.

…

Accelerated aging is neither only the result of time, it’s far more influenced by our day-to-day habits. Being diligent about your health and avoiding the habits listed above can help stave off the aging process, giving you an energetic, young life well into your older years.

Just remember, “You’re never too old to get healthy” and turn your inner self around.

We can’t avoid getting old, but we can age gracefully and enjoy good health if we implement healthy practices like eating well, exercising regularly, managing our stress, staying out of the sun too much, not drinking to excess, and not smoking.

Gradual modifications to daily habits can yield major rewards as you look and feel better with every year that passes.

…

Photo credit: LOGAN WEAVER | @LGNWVR on Unsplash