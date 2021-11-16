7 Love Lessons Learned From Babies

Have you ever wondered if the love you feel for your baby is different from what you feel for anyone else?

It turns out it’s not. Babies teach us that our instinctive love and caring are a natural part of who we are, not something we need to earn or deserve.

The way they turn their heads toward sounds and reach out with their arms in welcome shows how naturally connected they are to others. They instinctively share feelings, thoughts, and even dreams with those around them.

They’re so cute, and they have this way of making us feel like we can do anything. Babies also show us that love is about caring for someone else more than yourself.

In their purest form, babies teach us to be selfless. We want them to succeed because it makes us happy when they’re happy — even if it means giving up some sleep or letting go of our own needs in the process.

This blog post will explore how babies make you a better person by teaching you about love and selflessness.

“It’s a good thing babies don’t give you a lot of time to think. You fall in love with them and when you realize how much they love you back, life is very simple.” — Anita Diamant

1. Unconditional Love

Love is unconditional, and babies show us that every day. By the time a baby is an adult, they’ll hopefully still love you without conditions too. But as a baby, this is how they exist.

They don’t see you as the mother of their kids or expect anything from you in return — even though we all know that love comes with some conditions (especially if mom and dad want to keep feeding them).

Babies shower us with affection without expecting anything in return. Their eyes light up when we walk into the room and turn toward our voices no matter what mood they’re in.

2. They Give Us Hope & Faith

They teach us to believe in miracles. They remind us that there’s always hope. Babies are magical because of their ability to transform everyday humans into loving parents with totally different personalities than before. It’s almost like they turn us into somebody else.

Once you have a baby, the world feels more playful and happy — even if it wasn’t before. We start to believe in miracles because we see them happen every day with our own eyes.

3. Love Without Limits

Babies also show us that loving someone else doesn’t mean giving up on ourselves or having less for ourselves.

Loving unconditionally means making sacrifices for those around us but not sacrificing who we are at any point along the way. Babies teach by example: “if I can be selfless without giving up on myself, so can you.”

This mindset makes us better people, and it also makes relationships stronger. No matter what kind of family a baby is born into — single or married parents, gay or straight families, blended families with stepkids — the unconditional love that babies bring to all these relationships helps them grow closer together as one big happy family unit.

4. A Stronger Bond In Families

Babies remind us of the importance of family and friends. They teach us to be there for the people we care about, no matter what.

The way they look at other family members and people in their lives shows how naturally a baby wants all of those connections to happen — not just with mom or dad but also grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, etc.

They value all of us just the way we are, and they see no difference between one person or another.

This is how most families act, too — at least in theory. They remind us to put more effort into our relationships with family members because these types of connections matter so much. No wonder it feels like something’s missing when a loved one leaves your life for good.

5. They Give Us Perspective on Life & Empower Us

Babies have this way of making everything feel possible because they don’t let anything get in their way (including darkness).

They show us that love can conquer many obstacles like fear and anger. Their innocent eyes see past these things quickly because it’s natural for them to trust others without question from day one.

This is why babies make such great therapists: when you’re stuck in a rut, you can look into their eyes and suddenly see things from a different perspective.

Babies show how much joy there is in life, even when it’s difficult to see it. In the end, they reinforce our faith in humanity and show us that love still exists — even when we can’t feel it or find a way back to how things were before.

6. They Help Us Accept Change & Enjoy It

They teach us to embrace change. Because life changes in a millisecond when you have kids. Suddenly, it’s not just about what we want anymore but also what our babies need.

Babies show how much they appreciate each moment and learn from them, too — even if the lesson is difficult. Their innocent eyes remind us that there are always lessons to be learned and experiences worth having no matter who or where we are at any given time.

This means taking risks and stepping outside of our comfort zone because every new thing can bring something amazing along with it: like an incredible experience or beautiful memory that will last forever (even if it doesn’t feel that way while we’re going through it).

7. We All Feel & Less Fearful Around Babies

Babies show us what it’s like to be fearless and how we all feel the same way underneath our skin. They teach us to embrace those feelings — whether they’re happy or sad, excited or nervous, calm or anxious.

This can take a lot of practice, but babies manage to do this naturally every day without thinking about it because that’s just their nature: full of love and optimism (even if life doesn’t always feel that way).

They give us great big hugs and help us forget bad things quickly. When your baby looks at you with wonder in their eyes, suddenly nothing else matters except loving them back as much as possible until it hurts.

This also helps when things get tough since kids are quick learners and mimic our actions and reactions. This means that when we’re in a difficult situation, it’s helpful to remember how a baby would handle the same thing because they have this way of putting things into perspective through their innocent eyes and precious little faces.

“Having a baby is like falling in love again, both with your husband and your child.” — Tina Brown</strong

In Conclusion

There you have it: babies show us that love is about caring for someone else more than yourself (unconditional), believing in miracles (faith & hope), making sacrifices without sacrificing who we are (selfless), and valuing friendship/family above all else (closeness).

Even though this list might sound obvious, we could all use a reminder.

Now that you know why babies teach us about love, hopefully, it’s easier to see the world through their eyes and not take things for granted as much — especially our loved ones who give so much of themselves just by loving us unconditionally.

This post was previously published on Hello, Love.

