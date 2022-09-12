7 Most Common Relationship Myths

Relationships can sometimes seem complicated. There’s no doubt about that. But what makes them so difficult? Is it really just the fact that we’re dealing with other human beings?

Or is there something else going on? In this blog post, we will debunk the top 7 relationship myths and show you that relationships can be a lot more profound than you think!

“Love at first sight is a myth, but thundering sexual attraction at first sight is hard science.” — Daryl Gregory

Myth #7: “If they love me, they’ll let me change them.”

One of the biggest myths about relationships is that if your partner truly loves you, they will let you change them. This couldn’t be further from the truth! If anything, trying to change your partner will only drive them away.

Think about it this way: would you want someone trying to change you? Of course not! So why would you do that to someone else? Most people in this world want to be loved by the person they are, not the person you want them to become. So if you’re in a relationship and you’re trying to change your partner, ask yourself why.

Do you genuinely love them? Or are you just trying to mold them into someone who fits your idea of the perfect partner? If it’s the latter, then chances are, your relationship is doomed from the start.

Nonetheless, this doesn’t mean that you can’t help your partner grow and develop as a person. What it does mean is that you need to accept them for who they are, flaws and all. Only then will they be willing to do the same for you.

Myth #6: Arguments destroy relationships

If you think that every argument is a sign that your relationship is doomed, then you’re in for a shock. In fact, discussions can actually be healthy for your relationship! According to research by sciencedaily.com, one of the world’s leading experts on marriage and relationships, “couples who have happy marriages argue and discuss just as much about the same topics as couples who have unhappy marriages.”

So what makes the difference? It all comes down to how you handle those arguments. If you and your partner are able to fight fair and constructively resolve conflicts, then it can actually make your relationship stronger. Therefore, being solution-oriented is one of the best ways to counter any argument and problem.

On the other hand, if you’re problem-driven and constantly yelling and insulting each other during arguments, furthermore not taking any self-responsibility for one’s own actions, then it’s no surprise that your relationship is heading for trouble, and it can later even become too late to solve things.

Hence, next time you’re in an argument with your partner, remember to take a step back and ask yourself: “What can I do to make this situation better?”

Myth #5: “You can’t be happy in a relationship unless you’re 100% compatible.”

Another myth about relationships is that you can only be delighted if you’re with someone who is your 100% match. This simply isn’t true! In fact, most experts would say that being too similar to your partner can actually lead to boredom and stagnation in the relationship.

Having things in common with your partner is essential, but having some differences is also critical. That way, you can learn and grow from each other. After all, part of the reason why we’re in relationships is to help us become better people. So if you find yourself with a partner who is your complete opposite, don’t worry! Embrace it and see it as an opportunity to learn and grow.

At the end of the day, remember that relationships are about giving and receiving. It’s not about finding someone who is exactly like you or who always agrees with you. It’s about finding someone who makes you happy and whom you can make happy in return. So focus on that, and everything else will fall into place.

Myth #4: Relationships should be romantic at all times

This is perhaps one of the most damaging myths about relationships. The truth is, relationships are not always going to be butterflies and rainbows. There will be times when you’re feeling frustrated, annoyed, or even angry with your partner.

And that’s perfectly normal! What’s important is that you’re able to communicate those feelings in a way that doesn’t hurt or damage your relationship. Remember, it’s not always about being happy; it’s also about being honest with each other.

For instance, oftentimes, true love is put to the test during difficult times, such as when one partner is going through a challenging period at work. If you’re able to support and be there for each other during those moments, then that’s when you know your relationship is powerful.

Myth #3: The best way to show love is by spoiling your partner

While it’s always lovely to receive gifts or special treatment from your partner, this shouldn’t be the only way that you show your love for each other. In fact, studies have shown that couples who focus on giving each additional quality time and attention are actually happier than those who focus on material things.

So instead of taking them on an exotic vacation, try doing something simple like cooking dinner together or taking a walk in the park. It’s the little things that matter most in a relationship! Small details are often underestimated by society nowadays.

In addition, it’s important to remember that love is not a one-way street. Just because you’re always giving doesn’t mean your partner should never give back. Make sure there’s a healthy balance in your relationship, and don’t be afraid to communicate with each other if you feel like things are getting out of hand.

Myth #2: Once you’re in love, everything else will fall into place

It’s often common to hear new couples start a relationship thinking that once it begins, it will become their primary source of happiness, and everything else will fall into place. Unfortunately, that’s not always the case.

Instead, it would be best to focus on loving yourself first in order to avoid putting too much pressure on your relationship. Once you’re able to do that, everything else in your life will also start falling into place. After all, a healthy and happy relationship starts with a healthy and happy individual.

Furthermore, it’s also important to remember that you should never lose yourself in a relationship. It’s easy to do things that you wouldn’t normally do or put your partner’s needs above your own, but it’s essential to maintain your own identity. After all, you’re an individual too!

Myth #1: You should be able to read your partner’s mind

This is perhaps the most unrealistic expectation that people have in relationships. The truth is, you can never honestly know what’s going on in someone else’s mind, even if you’ve been together for years.

The best thing you can do is to communicate with your partner and try to understand their perspective. It might not always be easy, but it’s the only way to create a solid and lasting relationship.

So the next time you find yourself getting frustrated with your partner, take a step back and try to see things from their point of view. This way, confusion is avoided, and both partners feel heard and appreciated. You might be surprised at how much it helps.

The Bottom Line

Relationships are fascinating, but they’re also incredibly rewarding. These myths might make them seem more complicated than they actually are, but once you debunk them, you’ll be on your way to having a healthy and happy relationship! Just remember to always communicate with each other and never lose yourself in the process.

Additionally, making time for each other, communicating openly and honestly, and being willing to compromise when necessary. It’s not always easy, but it’s definitely worth it. So if you’re ready to start working on your relationship, then we suggest you start today! There’s no better time than the present.

Do you agree with our list? Are there any other relationship myths that you would add to this list? Let us know in the comments below! Thanks for reading!

“I think love without heartbreak is a myth. A pretty myth, but the kind of myth that ultimately makes us feel worse about ourselves because we’re somehow not able to make it come true.” — Leila Sales

—

