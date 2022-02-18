7 Phrases That Keep Men Permanently Single

Every other article I write involves at least ONE bitter, angry man wailing about women who “only want them for free dates” and telling women that their standards are too high. Sometimes, they may also tell me that women expire after 30.

Obviously, I feel sorry for these dudes because they are so angry at the world that they’d rather spend hours on the net shitting on people than try to work on themselves and enjoy life. But, this phenomenon brings up a very interesting point.

These guys are clearly not going to be a good partner to anyone. And they are not having dating success. Why, you might ask? It’s not entirely about looks. It’s about showing you wouldn’t be a complete nightmare to be with, and that a woman could count on you to improve their lives rather than take shit away.

Over the years, women have started to get wise about phrases and sayings that show a man is not going to treat them well. That’s why these seven phrases make women run for the hills.

“I’m a nice guy.”

Also known as “Girls don’t like nice guys,” or “Nice guys finish last,” this phrase is a virtual guarantee that the guy saying it isn’t nice. It’s a phrase that generally shows deep lack of self-awareness or social awareness.

Oh, and it doesn’t help that men who say this often feel entitled to a woman regardless of what they bring to the table. In most cases, they think the bare minimum should be enough for a relationship. (Hint: It’s not, regardless of your gender!)

“Women lose their value by 30.”

Ugh. Just ugh. Way to show that you don’t value women at all, gents. If all women are to you is a birthing vessel, you probably shouldn’t date them. Most women ask themselves, “If he doesn’t value women after 30, why should I date him knowing I will eventually hit that age?”

I’ve also heard this as, “Men age like wine, women like milk.” Sometimes, it’s also uttered as “pre-wall” or “post-wall” women. Either way, it’s a pretty revolting thing to say.

It also tends to be a mark of hypocrisy. Could you imagine the shitfit a guy who says this would have if a woman said she replaced her ex with a younger model?

“Western women are shitty for men, go to Eastern Europe/Southeast Asia/China instead.”

If an entire country doesn’t have a single woman wanting to date you, it’s not women. It’s you. When guys say this and claim they’ll expatriate to a country that’s famous for exploiting women, it’s not a flex.

First off, I wouldn’t want to be with a guy who says this because I like the freedoms my country affords me — even if the culture here is increasingly toxic. Second, this reeks of entitlement and misogyny.

Most women’s Reply: Way to say that you can’t get laid without dangling a green card. Next!

“You want me to pay for dinner? But you’re a feminist, you can’t have it both ways.”

A lot of women don’t want men to pay for them these days. That’s fine. However, most women want to see some modicum of effort out of their dates that goes beyond showing up and asking for sex like a loser. Most men don’t seem interested in that. So, some are okay with asking guys to pay for a date.

When a guy says this, it comes off as him being stingy. It also reeks of double-standards. I’ve yet to see a guy who behaves this way and has a woman who appreciates feeling like she’s not worth a goddamn burger.

“Feminism is abusive to men.”

If you don’t like women having equal rights and don’t feel like women deserve respect, you probably shouldn’t date a woman. Feminism is for everyone, men too. When men say this, it shows they don’t actually like women.

Even women who don’t identify as feminist tend to see this as a warning bell. Why? Because men who hate women aren’t going to be good husbands or dates. No one wants to be a slave and a broodmare to a guy who hates them.

“Women only want the top 10 percent of guys/Chad/Cock Carousel.”

I don’t know why so many men think that accusing women of misdeeds is a good way to show why you’re a dateable man. But, it seems to be a thing. Maybe telling us we’re shitty is supposed to be a reverse psychology ploy?

Either way, I think I speak for everyone when I say that being “guilty until proven innocent” is not enjoyable. It’s actually one of the worst feelings you can have.

Men wouldn’t want to date a girl who starts crying about you wanting to rape her when you first meet her. Why do they think girls will tolerate similar behavior from them?

“Women take no accountability these days!”

Actually, here’s what men who say this don’t get: women are taking accountability.

Women often stop dating when they realize it’s turning them toxic. If a woman doesn’t date, she also can’t mistreat (or be accused of mistreating) men around them. That’s how women hold themselves accountable. But wait, this isn’t the accountability that men wanted out of them, is it?

Women take accountability every day. They’re doing it by screening their dates extremely heavily. At times, they may realize they “just pick the wrong guys” too much and decide it’s better to stay single for the rest of their lives.

Sadly, this is a sign guys don’t see how rough it can be to be a woman looking for a spouse. Women have to worry about assault, murder, rape…most men worry about waistlines and a potential divorce. These things are not equal. So, let’s not get into whataboutism here.

If guys already are blaming women for “accountability,” then it comes off as blaming a victim. And let’s face it, women are kind of over that shit.

