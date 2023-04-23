7 Signs He Thinks You’re the One

Are you in a relationship and worried that he’s not as committed to the idea of being together forever as you are? Or maybe you’ve been dating for a while but aren’t sure how serious he is about taking things to the next level?

If so, it can be challenging to know if your man is really only staying with you because it’s comfortable or if he genuinely wants to spend his life with you. Luckily, there are several signs that suggest your guy may think of you as “the one.”

In this post, we’ll explain seven signs that can signal whether or not your guy believes you might be “the one” for him.

“One is loved because one is loved. No reason is needed for loving.” — Paulo Coelho

…

7. Reveals Personal Secrets

Let me tell you, folks, when a guy decides to share his innermost secrets with you; it’s a big deal. It means he trusts and respects you enough to open up about his deepest thoughts and emotions.

But let’s be honest; it also means he’s hoping you won’t run for the hills when you find out about his weird affinity for pineapple on pizza or his irrational fear of clowns.

When a guy reveals his personal secrets to you, it’s a sign that he sees you as someone with who he can be his authentic self around.

Therefore, if you’re ever wondering why he’s spilling his guts to you, it’s because he thinks you’re the one who won’t judge him for being a little bit, well, human.

And let’s face it, we all have our quirks and skeletons in the closet. So, embrace the honesty and vulnerability, and give the guy a chance to show you who he really is.

6. Prioritizes You & Your Time Together

Ladies, if he is prioritizing you and your time together, it’s time to start planning that future together. When a man goes out of his way to make sure you feel appreciated and valued, it’s a clear indication that he’s got it bad for you.

Whether it’s rearranging his schedule to fit in that movie night, you’ve been looking forward to or randomly showing up with your favorite takeout; these little gestures mean the world to you and to him.

His focus isn’t just on the present but on the future involving you. When a man can picture his life with you and takes steps to make that a reality, it’s clear that he thinks you’re the one. Hence, enjoy the attention and cherish the moments because who knows where this love train is headed!

5. Genuine Interest In Your Life & Goals

When it comes to relationships, we all want to feel seen and heard. But when a man takes a genuine interest in his life, goals, and dreams, it takes things to a whole new level. You start to feel a deeper connection, like you’re not just any other person, but someone who matters to him.

And let’s be honest, who doesn’t love feeling special? When a man is genuinely interested in your life, it shows that he’s not just there for a good time. He wants to be a part of your world, support you, and cheer you on as you chase your dreams.

It’s a refreshing change from the guys who only care about what you can do for them. So if your man asks about your day, your passions, and what you want out of life, he might just think that you’re the one.

4. He Allows You to See His Vulnerable Side

Have you ever wondered why your significant other suddenly becomes mushy and vulnerable around you? Well, let me tell you, it’s not just because you’re feeding them homemade mac and cheese every night.

For instance, when a man allows you to see his vulnerable side, he’s essentially baring his soul to you, and that’s not something he’d do with just anyone. It means that he trusts you enough to let his guard down and show you that he’s not always the tough guy he portrays on the outside.

And when a guy sees that he can be vulnerable with you without being judged or dismissed, it’s like hitting the jackpot. Consequently, don’t take it lightly if your guy starts opening up to you and sharing his deepest fears and insecurities.

He’s basically saying, “Hey, I trust you enough to show you what I’m really made of.” So embrace that side of him and show him that you’re the one he can always count on, mac and cheese or no mac and cheese.

…

“Love is like the wind, you can’t see it but you can feel it.” — Nicholas Sparks

…

3. Supportive of Your Dreams

You know you’ve found a keeper when he’s not only supportive of your dreams but genuinely believes in them. It’s one thing for a guy to nod his head and say, “That’s nice,” when you tell him about your aspirations for starting your own business or pursuing a career in acting. But when he’s rooting for you right alongside you, it’s a whole other story.

Whenever you feel like you are having a tough day and start questioning your abilities, he’s there to remind you of your strengths and all you’re capable of. And you know what? It’s not just about your dreams- he’s in your corner for everything.

Regardless, if you’re facing a challenge or a tough decision, he’s there to listen and support you in any way he can. Therefore, if you find a guy like this, it’s hard not to feel like he’s the one. Because let’s be real- someone who’s that supportive and enthusiastic about your dreams is definitely a keeper.

2. Plans a Future With You

You hear it all the time — a guy announces to the world that he’s planning a future with his significant other. But what makes a guy think that she’s “the one”? Well, let me break it down for you.

When a guy starts thinking about a long-term future with a special someone, it’s because she’s the whole package. He sees your intelligence, kind heart, and willingness to be his partner in all aspects of life.

It’s not just about the physical attraction (although that certainly doesn’t hurt); it’s about finding someone who complements him in every way possible.

Hence, if he’s talking about a future with you, it’s because he knows you’ll make his life better, and he can’t imagine it any other way. Congratulations, girl, you are one in a million for him.

1. No Sacrifice Too Good

It’s important to remember that the relationship isn’t one-sided, and both of you should be willing to make sacrifices to strengthen the bond between you.

Relationships are all about compromise. But there’s a particular line that shouldn’t be crossed when it comes to sacrificing too much for the other person. However, if your guy is willing to go above and beyond for you without expecting anything in return, then he’s definitely a keeper.

Whether it’s something as small as bringing you coffee in bed or surprising you with tickets to your favorite show, if he’s always looking out for you and putting your needs first, then consider yourself lucky.

That kind of selflessness only comes from someone who loves you unconditionally and truly cares about your happiness. Therefore, if your guy is always going the extra mile for you, he’s definitely someone special who deserves to be kept around!

…

“To love is to recognize yourself in another.” — Eckhart Tolle

…

The Bottom Line

When a guy starts displaying these seven signs, then you know that he thinks of you as someone special.

He might not always say it directly, but his actions speak volumes in letting you know that he sees a long-term relationship in your future together.

As such, cherish his love and be sure to reciprocate the same amount of tenderness and affection. With a guy like this, you are truly blessed!

…

—

