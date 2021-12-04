7 Signs That Your Partner Is Lying to You

Relationships are built on the foundation of trust, so it’s essential to know when your spouse is not being honest with you. Sometimes people lie for their gain, but sometimes they may be hiding something that makes them feel uncomfortable or ashamed.

Lying is an act that is thought only to be committed by humans. However, there are many animals, including dogs and cats, who also lie. Lying is not always about verbal confirmation; instead, other signals can help identify if someone is being untruthful.

Well, Lying is a natural thing for people to do, and that’s why the term “white lies” exists. However, when someone we trust enough to share our lives with decides to deceive us, then it’s easy to get lost and mistrust ever again.

With relationships, there is a delicate balance where one partner can’t just assume they know everything about their significant other- this balance includes honesty and trust.

It can be challenging to know if your spouse is lying to you. in this blog post, we will talk about the common signs of a person while lying; before knowing this, let’s talk about the reasons behind Lying.

…

What Are the Reasons Behind Lying

It is not uncommon for people in relationships to lie to one another. People have many reasons behind lying in a relationship, some of which are innocent and others more complex. Causes can include fear of rejection or fear of being hurt by the other person. It has been shown that people are more likely to lie when they feel unsupported by their partners.

Most people lie as a means of protecting themselves and those they love from unpleasant truths. The motivation to lie can be traced to one’s need for security, which is often obtained by avoiding confrontation. It is typically the result of a fear that has been instilled within us by our partner or caregivers, who we looked up to and trusted. Most people lie as a means of protecting themselves and those they love from unpleasant truths.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Now let’s talk about the main focus of this blog post “signs That Your spouse or your partner is lying to you”

…

1. Avoiding Eye Contact

Some people say that avoiding eye contact is a sign of Lying. In contrast, others believe it may be a sign of love {it is in the case of a crush; for example, if I have a crush on someone, and I am seeing towards her, then when she sees me, I will automatically try to avoid eye contact}.

In case of already in a relationship, If you suspect your partner is lying to you about cheating on you, this could be the reason they avoid eye contact. It’s possible that your partner is struggling with guilt and doesn’t want to face the truth about their infidelity.

2. Being Hesitant

With the world continuing to grow more and more uncertain, people need to trust one another. One way of doing this is being straightforward about our thoughts or intentions. The best relationships are ones where each person feels comfortable being vulnerable with the other person. However, there are times when people are so hesitant it can be a sign of lying.

3. Body Language and Facial Expression May Not Match

If you have ever been in a relationship where the other person’s body language and facial expressions don’t always match up, you may have wondered if they are being honest with you. The truth is people lie all the time because it has become an integral part of society. They typically lie about things that are either too difficult to say or too embarrassing to admit. However, some signs can help identify when someone is being dishonest.

4. Defensive Behavior

Lying is a form of defensive behavior. Defensive behavior can be seen as a method of protecting oneself from harm. One way people protect themselves is by lying to others, which is a form of self-protection. The person lies to gain sympathy or to avoid punishment. Therefore, based on this logic, someone who lies might feel guilty and fearful about being caught, leading them to exhibit defensive behaviors that seem very different from those indicated by innocent individuals.

Numerous studies have found that defensive behavior in relationships can be a sign of lying. One study looked at 144 people who had been accused of lying by their spouse or partner and found that the person who was indicted most often lied, typically to avoid responsibility for past wrongdoing.

5. Touching Chin or Eyebrows

It has been proven that touching the chin or eyebrows can be a sign of lying. There are many different hand touchers, but it is hard to determine what they are feeling. Some people believe that they are either trying to remember every word they say or are thinking about their story. Others believe that they are trying to keep themselves from crying because they know they are lying. It is essential to find out the person’s body language before just assuming that someone is lying.

6. Gesturing with Hands

Researchers at the University of Michigan studied 120 recordings of high-stakes court cases to understand better how individuals act when telling the truth and when they’re lying. Those who lie are more likely to gesture with both hands than those expressing the truth — 40% of the lying video included individuals gesturing with both hands, compared to only 25% of the honest clips.

7. Change In The Tone of Voice

The change in tone of voice can signify that the person you are talking to is lying. It’s hard to get good information on whether or not someone is lying because their words will change, but sometimes their voice gives them away. The pitch will go up, which happens when people speak loudly to cover up other noises like they’re scared or guilty. They might also use more filler words like “um” and “uh” while thinking of what to say next.

A study published by the University of Wisconsin — Madison found that a change in tone of voice during a conversation can signify that someone is lying. The study, conducted by Professor Jodi Quas and Ph.D. candidate Dylan Schweers, found that people at the end of a long conversation tended to use less-personal pronouns and their tone deteriorated as they got tired. The researchers also noted that the one who initiated the falsehood often changes their style.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***