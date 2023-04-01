7 Signs Your Partner Is Wasting Your Time

Being able to decipher between genuine feelings of commitment versus someone who may be wasting your valuable time is key for both men and women alike.

Therefore, if you’ve ever been in a relationship, it can be hard to figure out whether the guy you’re with is committing his time and effort to make it work or just stringing you along.

So today, we’re delving deep into seven telltale signs that show when a guy isn’t all in so that you don’t waste any more energy on trying to make something work when it doesn’t have a future.

…

“Unless commitment is made, there are only promises and hopes; but no plans.” ​― Peter F. Drucker

…

7. You’re Not a Priority

Imagine this: it’s a lovely Friday evening, and you finally have the chance to spend quality time with the guy/girl you’ve been seeing for a while; however, you find yourself waiting by the phone while he’s out with his friends, yet again.

Although they may have assured you that he cares, actions speak louder than words — and if you’re not a priority in their life, they’re likely wasting your time.

When someone genuinely values your relationship, they make a sincere effort to show it by investing time and energy into nurturing the connection.

Sure, it’s normal for people to juggle multiple responsibilities. Still, if you’re always pushed down his list of priorities or playing second fiddle to other aspects of his life, it’s time to face the music and reconsider the relationship.

6. Playing Hard to Get

A charming game of cat and mouse can indeed be thrilling, but when it comes to the enchanting world of dating, a person playing hard to get can be a telltale sign that they may be wasting your time. Allow me to regale you with this little insight, dear reader!

You see, when a person sends mixed signals, flirts one moment and vanishes the next, or leaves you wondering whether to call or wait, they’re artfully indulging in the tantalizing charade of being elusive.

The problem here is that the goal is not to build a strong connection but rather to bring out the hunter instinct in you: a frustrating challenge that ultimately leads us to question our sense of self-worth.

Beware, lovestruck souls, for this potentially fruitless endeavor may not be one worth chasing, as the hard-to-get act can be camouflaged disillusionment.

5. Lack of Commitment

Isn’t it astounding how some guys seem to have a Ph.D. in time-wasting? One major red flag in such an academic pursuit is their glaring lack of commitment. You know, that elusive unicorn that always seems to be galloping away on the horizon.

Picture this: you’ve been seeing this person for a while, but their dedication to a serious relationship is as consistent as the weather forecast by a fortune-teller.

You may have tried decoding mixed messages, waiting for the moment when they introduce you as their partner or share at least one photo of you on their social media.

But alas, like a magician’s act, every time you think you’re getting closer to commitment, poof, it vanishes into thin air. Remember, if your partner is truly into investing time and effort in a relationship, you won’t need detective skills to uncover it.

4. Loss of Curiosity

Ah, the thrill of a new relationship — the butterflies, the constant desire to learn more about your partner, and the excitement of uncovering their quirks and idiosyncrasies. But what happens when that fascination dwindles, and you find yourself in a lackluster partnership?

Here’s the scoop: a significant sign that your partner may be wasting your time is a noticeable loss of curiosity. That initial spark of interest in your life, ambitions, and hobbies appears to have fizzled out faster than a cheap firecracker on the Fourth of July.

And suddenly, those deep, meaningful conversations you’d grown accustomed to are replaced with superficial small talk and half-hearted “uh-huh.” Alarm bells are ringing, friends — do not ignore them!

Make no mistake; relationships ought to be a two-way street where both individuals continually show genuine interest in each other’s growth and well-being.

…

“We have to recognize that there cannot be relationships unless there is commitment, unless there is loyalty, unless there is love, patience, persistence.” ― Cornel West

…

3. Unpredictability

Sometimes a dream, sometimes a heartache, and oftentimes, a quandary. One tricky conundrum we sometimes face is whether a partner is genuinely invested in the relationship or simply wasting our precious time.

Another obvious sign of such a time-waster is their mercurial nature, the unpredictable Weather Channel of relationship behavior.

One day they’re showering you with sunshine and affection; during the next moment, storm clouds roll in without warning, shrouding you in confusion and doubt.

Consistency? More like a distant memory or a highly sought-after gem.

Their sudden changes in attitude and commitment can leave you wondering what’s real and questioning whether (or not) to wait out the storm.

Unfortunately, the forecast for the future often remains uncertain with an unpredictable partner, making it pivotal to consider if you’re willing to continue weathering the ever-changing elements of their affection.

2. Independent Future Plans

Isn’t it just fascinating when you start dating someone, and everything seems to be going splendidly until you get to the crux of the matter — future plans?

There you are, snuggled up in each other’s embrace, talking about how you could conquer the world together, just like Bonnie and Clyde, and suddenly, you hear them ramble on about their solo expedition to Timbuktu!

Alert, alert; this could be a sign that your partner is wasting your time. When someone has plotted out their future without making any space for that dynamic duo you imagined, it might be time to reconsider whether you want to tag along for that ride.

Picture yourself patiently waiting in the wings while your bae scales the heights of Mount Everest all alone. It’s like feeling left out of your own life!

So, keep those Sherlock Holmes instincts on high alert, and ensure you’re on the same page before jumping headfirst into a relationship where you’re just a cameo role in their big solo adventure.

1. Crazy Privacy

No doubt, having some personal space and alone time is essential in any healthy relationship. However, when the level of privacy your partner claims starts to resemble the Fort Knox of personal boundaries, that’s when you should pay close attention.

Crazy privacy on your partner’s end may involve:

Compulsively hiding their phone.

Never wanting to share any details of their day.

Constantly keeping a veil of mystery over even the most basic aspects of their life.

As entertaining as it may seem, it could very well be a neon-lit sign that they are possibly wasting your time. After all, long-term relationships are meant to be built on trust, openness, and vulnerability — not a game of “hide and seek” more puzzling than any erudite riddle.

…

“Love is not really a mystery. It is a process like anything else. A process that requires trust, effort, focus and commitment by two willing partners” ― Elizabeth Bourgeret

…

The Bottom Line

When it comes to relationships, we all have different needs and expectations. Whether your partner is wasting your time or not often depends on the level of commitment you both signed up for in the first place.

No matter what, it’s important to be mindful of any red flags before they snowball into a serious issue that could potentially cost you precious resources like energy, effort, and even heartbreak! Remember — knowledge is power. So stay sharp and trust your gut! You got this!

…

