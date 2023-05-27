7 Smooth Moves That Lead to Unforgettable First Dates

Competition is fiercer in the dating world than ever before. If your romantic interest is active on certain apps, there may be HUNDREDS of people vying for their attention.

This guide suggests seven moves that’ll make it impossible for your romantic interest to forget you. Pull them off in a smooth way to give yourself an advantage in the race for their heart.

…

1. Approach women in the real world

It’s simpler than you think to make a connection with women in public. I’ve been practicing meeting women in busy streets, malls and beaches since 2014 — and it often makes a real impact.

When I first started, women would often be pleasantly shocked by this act of serendipity. Many would say they’ve NEVER been approached like that before.

And it’s even rarer these days. The latest generation of men grew up communicating through apps — and most are too weak to dream of approaching a hottie in the real world.

That’s why I urge all single men to learn this skill. You’ll propel yourself to the front of the queue for a woman’s attention by respectfully approaching her this way. More importantly, it’ll leave a lasting impression.

This is even more true if a woman approaches a man. Such experiences are too rare for men to EVER forget.

…

2. Take them on a spontaneous adventure

Courtship is such a robotic experience these days. Two people meet (usually online), text for a while, then one presents an unoriginal date idea. If you can do anything unique during this process, you’re likely to be considered memorable.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Spontaneity can really help to mix things up though. If you meet someone attractive in the real world, see if they have a few minutes to grab a snack or drink NOW. This assertive act of confidence is rare and exciting.

If you get along, who knows where it could lead? Perhaps you’ll spend the whole night together. Or the whole weekend! Now that would be an unforgettable adventure.

…

3. Persuade them to try something new

We always remember our first time trying something daring. And we usually remember the person who talked us into it. This is a good reason to persuade your romantic interest to try something new.

You don’t need to invite them on a mountain climbing or cliff diving date. It could be as simple as ordering the most flamboyant cocktail on the restaurant’s menu. Maybe you’ll dare them to try karaoke for the first time. Whatever it is, they’re likely to associate that experience with you for the rest of their lives.

…

4. Incorporate music into whatever you’re doing

“Hold Back The River” by James Bay was playing when I first told my ex-girlfriend I loved her. When I first received a strip tease, the woman in question put on “Circus” by Britney Spears.

It’s common to remember what song was playing during important moments of our lives. And we often associate that song with that special moment (or that special person) forever.

When you take a date back to your place, ask them to show you their favorite music. This will make them feel more relaxed in this new environment. Show them your favorite tunes afterwards, so they have music to remember you by.

Your first kiss could be all the more memorable if there’s a great song in the background. It could also be a nice idea to serenade them with your guitar, but only if you’re sure you’re a talented singer.

…

5. Buy them a gift

You don’t need to break the bank on a first date, but a small gift can cement it in the other person’s mind forever. Especially if it’s something unique that reminds them of you.

If you’re walking through the market and your date laughs at a cute teddy bear, get it for them. If a talented street musician is selling his CDs, buy one. Winning a stuffed animal for your girlfriend is a great idea too. Every time she looks into its big adorable eyes, she’s going to think of you.

The gift doesn’t have to be valuable or even romantic. This isn’t about winning your date’s heart with material items. You just need something silly that reminds them of how much fun they had.

…

6. Impress their friends

If you meet your dream woman while she’s out with her friends, it’s crucial to make them like you. If they hate you, they’ll block you from mingling with the group and talk trash after you’re gone.

But if you make a GREAT impression on her friends, it will be impossible for your woman to forget you. They’ll constantly be asking “How’s it going with Joe?” or “Are you going to see Joe again?”

That’s why it’s not the worst idea to use any of the tips from this guide on your romantic interest’s friends. If you’re telling a funny joke, pull the friends in to hear it. If you’re showing them photos of your holiday in Thailand, show the friends too. They’ll appreciate being included — and it’ll pay off if they think you’re cool.

…

7. Show them your party trick

My old roommate could fit his whole fist in his mouth. I know another guy who can impersonate all six main characters of ‘Friends’.

These party tricks won’t arouse anyone — but they’re examples of ice-breakers that can help people relax in your company. I like to read a woman’s ‘love line’ on her palm. I’ve written a guide to help you read her face too.

The danger with using party tricks on dates is that you come across as a cheesy pick-up artist. You don’t want your date asking if you do that with all the girls. To avoid this situation, save them for when the topic comes up naturally in conversation. The other tips in this guide should help to ensure plenty more conversations with this person in future.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

…

My articles teach young men how to escape their comfort zones, improve their mental health and make better dating decisions. Follow me on Medium for more useful advice.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.





—–

Photo credit: Connor Wilkins on Unsplash