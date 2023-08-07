7 Subtle Giveaways That You’re NOT Her Prince Charming

It’s no secret that women have romantic standards these days.

This doesn’t just make it harder to land a date. There’s also less room for error when you’re on one.

Here are seven subtle male behaviors that’ll often signal you’re not the man for her.

…

1. Your Leadership Skills

Feminine women want to be led by masculine men.

There are some situations where you can get away with not approaching her first, but you better damn well lead the rest of the seduction.

Women don’t want to be the ones to push things forward romantically. It makes them feel like you’re not attracted to her or too cowardly to show it. This ruins any sense of chemistry she might have been experiencing.

If you’re pushing things too fast or in the wrong direction, she’ll let you know. That might happen sometimes, but it’s better than being passive and not taking charge at all.

…

2. Your Flirting Skills

Are you that guy who only has safe and platonic conversations with women? If so, you’ll never make them feel that spark.

You need to make her feel something when you speak to her. Flirting is one of the most effective ways to do that.

Flirting isn’t just endlessly complimenting her though. A good flirt shows interest while also making a woman doubt whether she can have him. He teases. He disqualifies himself. He asks probing questions and sends women’s emotions for a spin.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

If you can’t create this emotional rollercoaster within a woman, she’ll never think you’re “the one”.

…

3. Your Non-Verbals

Men scour the internet to look for the right words to woo a woman, but this advice is often useless.

You could steal Prince Charming’s pick-up lines, but your non-verbals will give away if you’re not the real deal.

Do you have the confident body language and strong voice tonality to back your words? Do your actions back up who you’re trying to portray yourself as?

If the answer is no, she’ll be able to tell almost straight away.

…

4. Your ‘Nice Guy’ Behavior

Every woman’s Prince Charming is better than her. The fairer sex don’t even think about dating down.

That’s why ‘nice guy’ behavior doesn’t work.

When you spoil a woman with gifts, favors and compliments, you pedestalize her. She assumes she must be better than you and loses all interest in a romantic connection. The friendzone beckons.

Nice guy behavior is also too predictable. It lets a woman know she can have you whenever she wants. That doesn’t create the emotional spiral she’s used to experiencing with her crushes. Spark that within her first. Show how kind and loyal you can be after she’s hooked on you.

…

5. Your Authenticity

When a man feels unworthy of a woman, he’ll often try to put on a front to attract her. He’ll act like the cool guy he thinks she wants.

This is what old-school pick-up artists taught men to do, but it’s impossible to keep the facade forever. A woman will see through the BS eventually.

It’s much more attractive to embrace who you are and OWN it. Do this with enough magnetism and a woman will forget all about her checklist for the ‘perfect man’.

…

6. Your Frame Control

A woman will do whatever she can to avoid falling for a fake alpha-male. Sometimes, she may act a little bratty just to see how you react. Maybe she’ll disobey you or throw some playful insults your way. Perhaps she’ll test your frame by offering a different viewpoint of her own.

Whatever happens, she’ll be watching your response closely. Does your self-belief remain intact in these moments or crumble like a house of cards? If it’s the latter, you’ll often notice her attraction wane.

This is often subconscious behavior, but she’ll consciously feel the ‘spark’ fading and her interest dwindling.

…

7. Your Future Prospects

The first six pointers will determine whether a woman becomes emotionally hooked. You’ll attract a lot of great women when you have these locked down.

But to inspire a woman to stick around, she needs to see an exciting future with you.

You don’t need to be making serious bank right now. But she needs to see some ambition, some hefty goals, a strong desire to make something of yourself in the future.

Few women will settle for less from their life partner.

…

If you’re the type of guy who struggles to attract or keep a woman’s attention, my book Big Dick Energy will help you. It features 12 powerful exercises to help you unleash your confident masculine energy and attract amazing beautiful women. You can learn more by clicking here or watching the video below.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.





—–

Photo credit: pipe gil on Unsplash