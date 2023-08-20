7 Things Men Tend to Hide from Women

Are you in a relationship with someone who doesn’t seem to be very forthcoming with what’s on their mind?

Do you sometimes find yourself wondering why your partner isn’t communicating important information that could potentially have a major impact on the success of your relationship?

The truth is that most men often keep their innermost thoughts and feelings hidden away, even from those they love. In this blog post, we’ll explore seven things men don’t typically tell women — so you can better understand how to communicate effectively with your significant other.

“The most beautiful thing we can experience is the mysterious. It is the source of all true art and all science.” ― Albert Einstein

…

7. Men Take Longer to Recover From a Heartbreak

Let’s talk about heartbreaks. You know that excruciating pain that feels like someone has taken a sledgehammer to your chest, making it hard to breathe?

It’s the kind of pain that makes you binge-watch romantic comedies, eat ice cream straight out of the tub, and cry in the shower like there’s no tomorrow.

Well, imagine that feeling amplified by ten, and that’s what some men feel when they experience heartbreaks. Yes, it’s true — men take longer to recover from heartbreaks than women, but why don’t they tell about it?

Maybe it’s because we don’t want to appear vulnerable or don’t want to burden you with our emotional baggage. Or maybe, just maybe, we’re still trying to figure it out ourselves.

Whatever the case, there’s one thing we know for sure — heartbreaks are hard, and men need time to heal. So be patient with us — it’ll get easier with time.

6. Men Can’t Say “I Love You” but Think About You Often

Ah, the infamous phrase “I love you.” It’s meant to be the ultimate expression of one’s affection, but yet some people struggle to say it. Especially men. Why is that?

Well, it’s not because they don’t care about you or think about you often — trust me. It’s because men, much like our caveman ancestors, are wired to be protectors and providers.

We feel the need to be strong and in control, and saying “I love you” requires a certain vulnerability that can leave us feeling exposed. It’s not an excuse, of course, but it’s something to keep in mind the next time your man struggles with the L-word.

5. They May Struggle With Insecurity in Some Areas of Life

Alright, ladies, let’s get one thing straight — men need a manual for everything, including how to express their emotions. It’s not that they don’t want to tell women about their insecurities; it’s just that they struggle with vulnerability.

The societal pressure to be the tough, macho manly man doesn’t exactly lend itself to opening up about your innermost thoughts and feelings. So instead, men may choose to internalize their insecurities and pretend they don’t exist.

4. Men Sometimes Don’t Want to Be Vulnerable

Have you ever asked a man how he was feeling only to be met with a grunt or a shoulder shrug? Don’t take it personally; it’s not that he doesn’t want to share — it’s just that showing vulnerability isn’t always easy for the Y chromosome carriers.

Society puts so much pressure on men to be strong and stoic that they often feel like they can’t talk about their emotions without being seen as weak. It’s like they’re living in a constant game of emotional poker, where the only winning hand is a straight face and a blank persona.

Therefore, next time you ask your guy how he’s feeling, don’t get discouraged if he’s not immediately opening up. Just give him some space and let him know that you’re there to listen whenever he’s ready to share.

3. Dislikes When You’re Being Mean to Yourself

It’s no secret that men don’t always share what’s on their minds, but there’s one thing in particular that they’re keeping quiet about that’s affecting your relationship — your negative self-talk. Yeah, you know the one — when you’re constantly putting yourself down and criticizing every little thing you do.

You might think it’s harmless or even endearing, but the truth is, it’s a major turn-off for most guys. Why? Because they care about you and don’t want to see you hurting yourself with such harsh words.

Therefore, the next time you catch yourself in a self-critical spiral, remember that your man wants to see you happy, confident, and proud of yourself — and maybe cut yourself a break.

2. Men Don’t Usually Let On When They’re Feeling Jealous

Let’s face it; men aren’t always the best communicators when it comes to discussing their emotions. And when it comes to jealousy, forget about it! Men are more likely to give a woman a blank stare than admit they’re feeling jealous.

But why is that? Well, men don’t want to come across as weak or insecure. Admitting you’re jealous can make you feel vulnerable, and men often view vulnerability as a sign of weakness. Additionally, men don’t want to make their partners feel guilty or uncomfortable.

Expressing their jealousy puts the focus on their partner’s behavior and can make them feel defensive. So, instead of communicating their emotions, men often bottle them up, hoping their jealousy will fade. But let’s be real, that rarely happens.

1. Worries About You Hanging Out With Bad Guys

It’s a question that many women have likely pondered at some point in their lives: why don’t men ever express their concerns about women hanging out with “bad guys”?

While there is no one-size-fits-all answer to this question, there are a few theories that might be worth exploring. For starters, men may feel like their opinions aren’t valued or necessary in these situations.

Additionally, they may worry that expressing their concerns could come across as possessive or controlling, which could ultimately damage the relationship. Of course, every situation is different, and there’s no single explanation for why men may keep their worries to themselves.

…

“It’s the unknown that draws people.”

― E.A. Bucchianeri

…

The Bottom Line

Atthe end of the day, no matter how different men and women may seem, we all have our unique struggles and insecurities.

Men may not always share their problems or express their feelings openly, but that doesn’t mean they don’t feel them. So why not take a moment to appreciate the men in your life today? They deserve it.

The bottom line is — no matter how hard it is for a man to open up about his feelings, it’s important to make him feel comfortable doing so. Show him that you’re not afraid to listen and that it’s OK to express emotion.

Let him know that his feelings are valid and that he can trust you with them. Together, you’ll be able to build a strong foundation for an honest and open relationship.

…

This post was researched and inspired by these sources:

This content is for informational purposes only. It was not created to be a substitute for professional guidance, diagnosis, or treatment. Not all information might be accurate. Consider consulting with a professional or a specialist.

