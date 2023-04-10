7 Traits of a Relationship-Positive Man

I can’t nail it down for all people and all individuals. This is a broad stroke of the paintbrush. I’m writing here in generalities, which may not be pertinent to all situations. I acknowledge that.

For those of you that are new to me and my writing, I try very hard only to write relationship POSITIVE writings.

1. He Values Your Opinion

He values your contribution to the decision-making process and considers what you have to say. Not only should partners be romantically attracted to one another, but they should also be able to collaborate on major life choices.

This guy respects your views as much as he does his own. He will pause and consider for a moment…ya, she’s right on this one. But he’ll also hold his ground if there’s a need for further discussion. And yes, he’ll be open to talking further!

When there are dividing rifts, communication is the Bridge To Terabithia. If you don’t get the literary reference, Google it.

2. Looks For a Compromise

He always arrives at a satisfactory solution or compromise. Even when dealing with a law enforcement officer, a maintenance worker, or an obnoxious neighbor. Yes, obnoxious neighbors are the ‘Karens’ of modern living.

3. He’s On Those Details

Remember some important details. He knows your preferred song, the type of coffee you drink, the colors you gravitate toward, and the amount of sugar you put in your tea (he even catches it when it’s time for tea and time for coffee), among other personal details.

4. He Stands By You ALWAYS

He will always be there for you, even if you make a fool of yourself. Everyone is vulnerable to this possibility, and we all hope our partners will protect us if it ever happens. A good partner should back you up instead of holding you responsible for whatever went wrong (we will do this ourselves). What went wrong will and needs to be discussed later. Now is not the time.

5. He Is Your CheerLeader

He has an uncanny ability to brighten your day. He not only brings you rainbows, he brings you double rainbows.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

You can always count on him to lift your spirits with a joke, a kind word, or a warm embrace when you’re feeling sad.

6. He Cheerys (I may have just made this word up) You Up in Style

It never fails that he will brighten your day. Your mate of mates is the one who understands just what to say or do to lift your spirits whenever you’re feeling low. There is one thing he does, it’s unique to you, but it, nevertheless, instantly lifts your spirits.

7. He Splits the Housework And Chores, Not As An Obligation, But He Wants To

Your housework is easier with his assistance. Your husband will not try to make you into a housewife if he truly values and respects you. He will gladly assist you, in fact. After all, that just means more quality time spent together.

I’m not an expert. Experts are actually wrong a lot of the time. But these are my feeling about an incredible male romantic partner. Woman deserve this man!

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.





—–

Photo credit: Belinda Fewings on Unsplash