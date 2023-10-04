7 Types of Toxic Crushes You Should Avoid

Have you ever experienced that fluttering feeling in your stomach when you think about or see your crush? Do you hope that they might feel the same way about you? When you have feelings for someone, it’s easy to view everything they do through a positive lens. However, not everyone you develop feelings for is someone you should consider having a romantic relationship with.

In this blog post, we’ll delve into the seven types of crushes you should avoid. Understanding these toxic crushes can save you from heartache and emotional turmoil. Let’s explore these types and learn how to protect your emotional well-being.

1. The “Ghost”

Do you find yourself talking to your crush from time to time, only to have them disappear suddenly, leave your messages on “read,” or avoid meeting you in person? This type of crush, known as the “Ghost,” might have mixed feelings about you. Instead of accepting or rejecting you outright, they choose to vanish. It could be because they are uncomfortable with rejecting people or have commitment issues. Whatever the reason, you deserve someone who values your feelings instead of taking the easy way out.

2. The Boaster

Does your crush boast to their friends about your feelings for them? Do they lead you on, giving you false hope? Often, this behavior stems from a desire to boost their ego rather than a genuine romantic interest. They may have indirectly learned about your feelings and pretend not to notice them. They keep you close, even though they don’t reciprocate your feelings, because you make them feel good about themselves. However, it’s not about you; it’s about them. This behavior is emotionally immature and can lead to significant emotional turmoil.

3. The Humiliator

Does your crush take jokes too far, to the point where it physically upsets people? Do they refuse to apologize or change their behavior despite knowing it’s hurtful? This is another red flag to watch out for. If your crush humiliates others to make themselves look better, they may have self-esteem or confidence issues. In a relationship with them, you could become a target of those problems. It’s crucial to recognize this behavior early on to protect your emotional well-being.

4. The Bully

Is your crush rude to employees or strangers? Are they unkind to your friends? While some people are drawn to the “bad boy” or “bad girl” image, falling for someone who is rude or mean to others will only bring you suffering. Even if they treat you well, their poor behavior towards others is a significant red flag. Everyone deserves to be treated with respect and love, and there’s no guarantee they won’t treat you the same way they treat others.

5. The Cheater

Have you heard from others, especially your crush’s exes, that they have cheated in previous relationships? If so, it might be a good idea to reconsider dating your crush. A study published in the “Archives of Sexual Behavior” revealed that a person who has cheated on a partner sexually is three times more likely to cheat again in their next relationship than someone who has never cheated. Consistently cheating is a sign of commitment issues that your crush needs to address before entering a successful relationship. You deserve someone who is respectful and honors the terms of your relationship.

6. The User

Does your crush constantly ask you or others for favors without giving anything in return? If they suspect you have feelings for them, they might ask for more favors, knowing you see it as an opportunity to get closer to them. However, even if they promise to return the favor, it doesn’t seem like they intend to follow through. If you find yourself repeatedly falling for people who use you, it might be a good idea to avoid romantic relationships for a while. Therapy can also help you break these patterns.

7. The Isolator

Does your crush constantly ask you to change your plans with other people and try to turn you against your friends and family? If so, this is a significant red flag. Falling for an isolator can lead to psychological abuse in a relationship. If you notice signs that your crush is trying to control who you talk to or what you do, it’s essential to end any relationship with them. While it can be tough to get over your feelings for someone, it’s sometimes necessary.

…

In conclusion, when your crush doesn’t reciprocate your feelings, behaves emotionally immaturely, or shows red flags, it’s best to move on. Falling for someone can be fun, but it should never be destructive to your physical or mental health. Have you recognized any of these signs in your crush or someone you know? Do you think these “red flags” can be easy to spot for someone with a crush? Please share your thoughts, like, subscribe, and stay tuned for more content.

Photo credit: Justin Essah on Unsplash