8 Red Flags of a Manipulator in Relationships

Manipulation is all around us. It’s in the media, in our relationships, and even in the workplace. It can be challenging to spot manipulation, especially if we don’t know what to look for.

Especially when people feel the urgency of being liked by other people, we all want to feel like we belong on occasion. However, sometimes, we allow others to take advantage of that desire without noticing, eventually ending up under their control.

Manipulators are experts at getting what they want from other people by using a variety of techniques. This blog post will discuss how to recognize manipulation and avoid becoming a puppet.

“Unfortunately, with addiction, there’s manipulation and deception.” — Jeremy Camp

Part I: The Red Flags

1. Overpromising & Underdelivering

Manipulators will often exaggerate their offers, making them sound too good to be true. It’s important not to fall for this trick and, instead, keep your expectations in check.

Also known as bait-and-switch tactics or leaving out critical details of an offer until after you’ve agreed on it — all which are meant to distract from the real goal at hand (which is gaining more control over others).”

This happens when someone promises you something that sounds great but doesn’t deliver on it later down the road because they weren’t actually planning ahead with any intention behind those words either way:

“Oh yeah, sure, we’ll take care of everything.”

“No worries about anything, just let me know what time works for you.”

2. Playing the Victim

Manipulators will often play the victim to get sympathy from other people and gain control over them. They may lie about what happened or exaggerate their story by making themselves sound like a hero in order to win others’ trust.

This is why it’s essential not only that we pay attention when someone plays this game with us but also notice how they act around everyone else too because if there were any doubt whatsoever, then maybe we could take some time off before deciding whether or not trust them would be worth risking everything just yet.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Gaslighting, redefining words and spreading rumors all fall under this category of manipulation tactics, all of which work together towards one goal: gaining more power by taking advantage of those who are weaker than they are.

3. Ineffective Communication

Manipulators will often use ineffective communication techniques to avoid taking responsibility for their actions and decisions. This includes using phrases such as “you’re too sensitive,” “you’re overreacting,” or “don’t be dramatic.”

These phrases are meant to control the conversation and make the other person feel wrong for feeling the way they do. It also puts them in a defensive position, making it difficult for them to speak up honestly or have an open discussion about what’s going on.

4. Guilt & Shame

Manipulators will often use guilt or shame to get people to do what they want. They may also try manipulating others by saying things like “you owe me for all of the help that I’ve given you” or “I deserve this because I’ve worked so hard.”

The best way we can fight back against these kinds of manipulations is through communication.

If a person uses shame on another individual as well, let them know how it makes them feel instead of just ignoring their comments altogether (sometimes silence can be used as an effective tool against manipulators, but only if it’s done in conjunction with standing your ground).

Another sign of manipulation is when someone tries their hardest to convince others and themselves that something should happen even though logically it doesn’t make sense.

5. Threats & Fear Tactics

Manipulators will often use threats or fear tactics in order to get what they want from someone else. This could involve making the person feel like they are in danger, threatened, or even humiliated if they don’t comply with the manipulator’s wishes.

This might look something like this: “If you don’t do what I say, I’ll tell everyone that you’re a liar,” or “I’ll never speak to you again if you don’t help me out on this.”

It can be tough to stand up to these kinds of threats, but it is essential not to give into them. Instead, try to stay calm and assertive, and if possible, get someone else’s help in order to diffuse the situation.

6. Isolation

Manipulators will try to isolate their victims from friends and family in order for them to have more power over them. They might say things like: “You don’t need them; they’re just going to make you feel bad.” or “If we don’t get away from all these people, then nothing will ever change.”

This way of thinking might seem like an extreme measure, but it’s actually quite common amongst many different types of manipulators who have been conditioned their entire lives by society or other individuals in order for them to believe that this is okay behavior.

7. Breaking Bonds

Manipulators will often break the bonds between people in order for them to have control over others. This might look like saying things such as: “You don’t need her anymore.” or “If he can’t be trusted, then why should we?” It could also involve lying about what happened in order gain more power within a relationship at another person’s expense.”

“This kind of manipulation is hazardous because it creates an atmosphere where one person feels as though they are being threatened by another individual, which can lead to feelings of isolation or even physical violence if things get out of hand.

8. Lies & More Lies

Last but not least, manipulators will often tell lies in order to get what they want. This could be anything from making up stories about themselves or others to exaggerated promises that they have no intention of keeping.

The best way to deal with someone lying is to call them out on it and question every statement they make. Don’t let them get away with it — chances are they’ll only do it again if you don’t stand up to them.

Part II: Overcoming Manipulation

The best way to fight against this type of manipulation would be by setting boundaries with those who are trying to isolate you and making sure they understand that just because someone says something doesn’t mean it’s true, especially when there’s nothing factual backing up their claims.

Secondly, search for help with only people you truly trust and who won’t betray your trust. These people are usually friends or family members who have known you for a long time and understand how difficult it can be dealing with manipulative behavior from others.”

If necessary, seek professional help like therapy sessions where someone else can listen objectively without bias towards any party involved. All sides can feel heard without being judged or blamed by anyone else in the room.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Lastly, try not to give in to their demands if possible because this will only make matters worse as they’ll continue using manipulation tactics until they get what they want out of you without caring about your circumstances or health.

“I do respect people’s faith, but I don’t respect their manipulation of that faith in order to create fear and control.” — Javier Bardem

Final Thoughts

To sum up, manipulation can come in many different forms, but the end goal is always the same, the abuser wants something from their victim without caring for their health. It can be complicated to stand up to these kinds of threats, but it’s important not to give into them.

Instead, try to stay calm and assertive, and if possible, get someone else’s help in order to diffuse the situation. By being aware of the signs, we can protect ourselves from becoming a victim, so keep an eye out for them and remember that you have the power to say no.

Want to learn something new every day? Get started with Medium by easily signing up and launching your own blog. Plus, you’ll get access to unlimited fascinating articles for just 5 dollars a month by clicking on my referral link.

Affiliate Disclosure: By signing up with my referral link, I will receive a commission at no additional cost to you. “It’s a proven fact that generosity makes you a happier person.”

Originally published at implementationofwisdom.com

This post was inspired by and researched on these sources:

This content is for informational purposes only. It was not created to be a substitute for professional guidance, diagnosis, or treatment. Not all information will be accurate. Consider consulting with a professional or a specialist.

—

Previously Published on medium

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock