8 Simple Rules for Success

“Many of life’s failures are people who did not realize how close they were to success when they gave up.” — Thomas A. Edison.

Thomas Edison is frequently credited with one of the most inspiring quotes I’ve ever read.

In essence, it’s a phrase about perseverance that captures the total futility of quitting.

One of the most common and crippling mistakes in the game of success is giving up on our goals because we feel that we’re too far behind or because we’ve been struck with thoughts like, “It can’t be done.”

By no means am I saying that failure is not an option? I am, after all, a realist, but at the same time, I refuse to accept that failure is a natural part of life.

I’m rejecting that fact, and I know you can too. This is why I’ve written this article.

In today’s article, I present to you my rules for the game of success. These rules will help you become successful, and they are designed to help you on your journey.

These are the eight rules for success:

1. Be Committed to What You Want to Achieve.

Commitment is your number one weapon against failure. And don’t confuse commitment with desperation.

It is the willingness to do whatever it takes, even when you don’t want to do it. By committing to achieving your goal, you set yourself up for success. You will make progress toward achieving your goal without fail.

2. Pick Your Battles Wisely

The ones that are worth fighting for are the ones you know are worth fighting for. Know which battles are worth fighting and which ones aren’t.

Keep fighting the battles you can win, and accept the losses that you must accept. Then keep moving forward.

3. Concentrate on Your Pain

Giving up on your goals is often based on pain. If you don’t know what your goals are, or if you find them too difficult to attain or maintain, then keep going.

The fight will be there tomorrow. You will give up before you know it. But if you know what your goals are, and you know that they are possible to attain, then keep fighting.

If there’s one thing we learn in the game of success, it’s the power of persistence. That’s why I teach that no goal is too big or too small to attain. If it doesn’t break you down with determination and tenacity, then it can be achieved by anyone.

4. Keep a Positive Attitude

People who think positively become successful people. A positive attitude is an asset in the game of success.

If you’re going to be successful, you need to be positive. People will only want to help you if they can see your vision and believe in it.

5. Focus On Your Chance of Success

You must focus on your chance of success. Keep your eyes on success, and when you think that it’s not possible, then look at all the reasons why it is possible.

6. Dare To Dream

Dreaming big is the first step to achieving anything in this world. It’s a skill that needs to be developed. If you know what you want, but you can’t see how to get it, then dreaming is the next thing you do.

Then start working on ways and means of getting what you want. It doesn’t matter how big or small it is, but keep looking for ways and means of realizing your goals.

7. Passion

If you don’t have passion for what you do, then there will always be one thing holding you back. If you want to be successful, then you need passion, don’t let that issue hold you back. It’s not easy being passionate, but it’s necessary for your quest for success.

8. Learn To Accept Loss

Loss is inevitable in the game of success. But that doesn’t mean you need to take it personally.

Accept loss, and then move on. If the fight is a close one, then make sure that you learn from that loss, even if it’s just to improve your next chance at success.

When people fail, they often fail because they fail to accept the loss. And when an individual accepts loss, he can then move on and continue on his path toward success.

The road to success is never smooth. There will be bumps along the way, but that’s only to be expected.

Stay committed, stay positive and continue to learn from your losses.

I hope you’re ready for what’s ahead of you in the game of success. I know I am.

I hope this article helps you get started on your path toward success. It starts today with these rules in mind.

