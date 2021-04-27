8 Warning Signs Your Life Needs a Transformative Makeover

If you rummage around for how to live a better and happier life, you’ll surely find lots and lots of promises.

But in reality, there’s no perfect blueprint that can help you achieve such dreams. Because everyone has their own distinct meaning of a happy life.

However, irrespective of your own definition of a happy and fulfilled life, it will be pretty difficult to achieve if you’re stuck in life and everything seems like you’re in prison.

That’s why you need to watch out for red flags that divine when you need to reshape your life.

Here are 8 of them:

1.You’re swimming in a tiresome

monotonous routine.

Nothing is worse than feeling like you’re stuck in a horrible routine where each day seems to be unbearable and predictable.

Not only does it make life tougher, but it also makes you swim in emotional depression.

The worst part, such feelings drain you of positive energy.

If every day seems too similar and boring, or if you’re tired of your daily routine, the truth is, you need a total makeover. Because an energy-draining monotonous lifestyle robs you of your motivation and potential productivity.

2. You feel like you are settling for lesser things than you’re worth.

It’s frustrating when you look at your life in disappointment knowing fully well that you’re settling for things you know you’re better than.

Feeling like you are not capable of better things is the reason why you might want to settle for lesser things. Besides, who doesn’t want to cut his coats according to his abilities?

But letting go of things that are important to you just because you feel you’re not competent (of which most times, you’re more than capable of), isn’t a good idea either.

I’ve been settling to work under an asshole of a boss when I know I’m supposed to be boss of my own. And it would be a thousand times better. But I reluctantly stayed back because I felt I’m not in any way competent or capable of it. And any time I’m oppressed by my abusive boss, my day becomes messed up and I wallow in sadness and depression. Because I know I should be far better than this. That was when I realized that I needed to remodel my life.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Hence, if you’re in any way feeling like you’re settling for lesser things than you’re worth, then it’s time to give your life a new face.

3. You often feel jealous and contempt towards people you think are better.

Jealousy is like a parasite that gradually kills its host.

Because it fuels one’s mind with negativity and also sets his mind ablaze with a fierce fire of resentment towards his friends and people around him who are doing pretty better than him.

At some point in my life, I was filled with jealousy. Jealous of friends changing cars like clothes when I couldn’t even afford one. Jealous of colleagues getting promoted while my job is at stake. Jealous that my younger brother’s wife had given birth to their second child while I’m yet to get married. (Because I always find myself in messy relationships.)

But the more I got jealous i.e the more I felt resentment and contempt towards others that are doing relatively better than me, the more it felt like my life is in the dumps.

That’s when I realized that my life needed a major transformation and that I needed to view things from a positive perspective.

It all boils down to this…

You need to reshape your life if you’re often jealous of your friends, colleagues, or family members you think have a way better life than yours.

4. You have intensified anxiety.

Not only is being anxious horrible, being consumed by anxiety can keep you in abject restlessness and makes it difficult to concentrate on anything. It also makes going to work difficult and stressful.

The bottom line?

Wallowing in anxiety will make your life a living hell that you wouldn’t wish your worse enemy.

And that’s exactly why you need to give your life a face-lift if you’re constantly feeling overwhelmed by anxiety.

5. You’re chronically insecure.

When someone is swimming in the pool of insecure feelings, their life is likely nearly a total mess.

Whether it’s feelings of inadequacy (not being good enough) or uncertainty towards your relationship, goals, or ability to handle certain situations, compulsive insecurity sabotages your success and prevents you from living your life to the fullest.

For sure, we’ve all felt insecure at one time or another. Besides, it isn’t completely bad to have feelings of self-doubt once in a while.

But what is really terrible is being chronically insecure. And if you are, it’s high time you consider a life-changing makeover.

6. You have money management issues.

One of the biggest mistakes most people make that’s ruining their financial life is aimless and reckless spending.

They want to satisfy their egos with self-indulgent pleasures like random purchase of new things or experiences that result in aimless spending.

But the problem is, they might get themselves wading in huge debts and credits which will, in turn, throw their lives into an unbearable dungeon.

That’s why I would like to advise you to strive to spend on purpose to avoid wasting money that might fetch you more money. That’s to say, you should consider some promising investment opportunities and put your money to work for you.

The bottom line?

If you’re fond of compulsive buying and aimless spending of money, it’s high time you consider a complete life overhaul. Because sooner or later, your life is going to be a living hell If it’s not already.

7. You’ve developed an obsessional behavior.

We are sometimes weighed down and beaten up by the difficulties of life. And at such times, we easily feel the urge to employ outside sources of solace and consolation.

For example, when we are struggling with grief of loss, loss of job, or disappointment, it’s easy to turn to alcohol, smoking, or other forms of vices.

Even though indulging in such compulsive behaviors may seem like a good idea, it isn’t. Because they only offer you short-term relief or gratification and may end up hurting your health in the long run.

Hence, you do need a major life makeover if you constantly turn to any form of vices to numb pains and unhappiness.

8. You’re distancing yourself from your lo

ved ones.

Even though it’s quite normal to crave being alone during some kinds of uneasy situations, It’s not just right to shut off people who care about you simply because things aren’t working in your favor.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

After all, alienating yourself from your loved ones doesn’t ease the difficulty neither is it going to help you out of it.

If you are consciously or subconsciously avoiding or distancing yourself from your family, friends, or people around you, it’s obvious that you’re dire in need of a life reshaping.

Because your loved ones are bound to pick the hint and may also estrange themselves from you and that won’t be nice at all.

…

How frequently do you feel like your life is a total mess?

How frequently do you swim in a stagnant pool of depression, sadness, and pessimism?

Life is just too short to be experienced as a long painful ride. Life is pretty too short to be praying to survive the pains and agonies of each day.

It’s high time you consider a transformative life makeover if and only if, many or all of the above-outlined signs apply to you.

Come on. Dare to live that happy and fulfilled life you’ve been craving for.

Are you ready for a life-changing makeover?

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member today.

Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock.com