Geek News Item: In Stores Now: Godzilla, the Scarlet Witch and More!

Five new items are coming your way courtesy of Diamond Select Toys and Gentle Giant LTD, and the licenses span from Godzilla to Green Hornet, and from Marvel to Star Wars! It’s the best of all worlds! Find a store near you at comicshoplocator.com or pre-order at diamondselecttoys.com and gentlegiantltd.com!

Godzilla Gallery Godzilla 1993 PVC Diorama

A Diamond Select Toys release! The Big G is back! The hit series of Godzilla Gallery Dioramas continues, with Godzilla as he appears in the poster for Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla II! Measuring approximately 11 inches tall, this sculpture of Godzilla from 1993 is crafted of high-quality PVC and features detailed sculpting and paint details. Packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Joe Allard, sculpted by Jorge Santos Souza. Displays with Rodan, available now! SRP: $125.00

https://www.diamondselecttoys.com/godzilla-1993-deluxe-gallery-diorama/

Legends in 3D Green Hornet Kato 1/2 Scale Bust

A Diamond Select Toys release! Evildoers beware! The high-kicking sidekick to the Green Hornet is now the latest Legend in 3-Dimensions! This ½-scale, approximately 10-inch bust of Kato features the approved likeness of Bruce Lee, wearing his trademark hat and mask. Limited to only 1000 pieces, it comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. Designed by Joe Allard, sculpted by Rocco Tartamella. SRP: $175.00

https://www.diamondselecttoys.com/kato-legends-in-3-dimensions-bust/



Marvel Animated Style Scarlet Witch Statue

A Gentle Giant Ltd. release! The Witch is back! The Avengers’ resident sorceress conjures up some cuteness in this, the newest animated-style statue based on the Marvel artwork of Skottie Young! Measuring approximately 5 inches tall, this resin mini-statue depicts a super-angry Wanda Maximoff about to cast a spell as she hovers above the ground. Limited to only 3000 pieces, it comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. Sculpted by Casen Barnard! SRP: $49.99

https://www.diamondselecttoys.com/scarlet-witch-animated-style-statue/



Marvel Comic Premier Collection Colossus Resin Statue

A Diamond Select Toys release! The X-Men’s resident strongman takes on a mutant-hunting Sentinel in this, the newest installment in the Marvel Premier Collection! Measuring approximately 16 inches tall, Piotr Rasputin holds a robot torso over his head in this piece featuring detailed sculpting and paint applications. Limited to only 3,000 pieces, it comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. Designed by Shawn Knapp, and sculpted by Alejandro Pereira Ezcurra! SRP: $350.00

https://www.diamondselecttoys.com/colossus-premier-collection-statue/



Star Wars: A New Hope Luke Skywalker (Red-5) Legends in 3D ½ Scale Bust

A Gentle Giant Ltd. release! Red-5, do you copy? Luke Skywalker joins the Legends in 3D bust line with this all-new sculpture of him in his X-Wing pilot uniform and helmet! This ½ scale, approximately 10-inch resin bust sits atop an X-Wing-themed pedestal, features detailed sculpting and paint applications, and is limited to only 1000 pieces. It comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box. Designed by Joe Allard, sculpted by Rocco Tartamella! SRP: $175.00

https://www.gentlegiantltd.com/star-wars-a-new-hope-luke-skywalker-legends-in-3-dimensions-bust/

***

All art – Diamond Select Toys / Gentle Giant LTD