9 Interesting Things Men Find Attractive in Women

To date, the interesting expectations and interests of men have not been given much attention. Women have always been asked what they want, and little comment has been made about what men want.

So what does a man find attractive in women?

Let’s talk about a few things that men talk about, but not generally. I’m not going to use the classic phrases like men want to be comfortable, they want to be happy, they want at least three children. And remember, this is my opinion as a man. But I saw that these situations aroused interest in many people around me. Naturalness is the main ingredient of this work. Whoever I meet or talk to, I can say that the thing that impresses every man in the new century is not the botoxed face, but a natural smile.

Without further ado here are the interesting things that men find interesting in women

…

Messy Hair

If you spend hours and tens of dollars at the hairdresser, do what you know. But men find messy hair very attractive.

The most naturally wavy, maybe a little messy version of the hair is very attractive to men. Men are attracted to naturalness. Today, aesthetics and efforts made with tons of money are now considered very normal. Being different, and being natural will not go unnoticed by a man. We can say that men like naturalness.

…

Appetite

Women who are obsessed with diets are not attracted to men at all. A healthy appetite, and not being afraid to eat the food that comes your way is one of the symbols of self-confidence in women for men.

Confidence and fearlessness is the fastest way to gain a man’s trust. Of course, that doesn’t mean you should eat everything on your first date. But activities done without hesitation are pleasing to men. Keep this in mind. Do not obsessively try to lose weight.

Have fun while eating out or at home, try to accompany the man in front of you. Be sure, your night will be more enjoyable and the interest of the man will increase.

…

A Face Without Makeup

Since many men like naturalness, they find women without makeup attractive. According to some men, the fact that a woman is wearing lipstick is one of the things that spoils the enjoyment of the kissing moment the most. Remember, sometimes makeup can hinder the good.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Use mascara or light eyeliner, of course, but don’t go to meetings with tons of makeup on your face. First of all, in an event I lived with, I was with a woman who was very different between her with and without make-up.

When I saw those two differences, all my interest disappeared and it seemed ridiculous to me. Secondly, instead of spending incredible expenses on these make-up materials, you can do much more enjoyable activities. I think a woman’s smile is the most beautiful makeup.

…

Nature at Home

Of course, men love heels and miniskirts. But watching a woman at home in her natural state also attracts men.

The moment a woman first gets out of bed and stretches is one of the things men find most attractive. Because at that moment, the woman is effortless, carefree, and living in her most natural state.

You can’t imagine how much the attention of men will increase while women are drying their hair, drinking morning coffee, or cooking. You will catch glances with a slight smile.

…

Long Skirts

Long skirts are for men who are sexy enough to be underestimated next to mini skirts. Because long skirts give the appearance of hiding a secret from men. One of the factors affecting the imagination of men is long skirts.

…

Facial Wrinkles

Rest assured, facial wrinkles do not bother men as much as women. Strangely enough, men even find the new wrinkles on women’s faces attractive! For men, each wrinkle mark is a sign of maturity and wisdom.

Rather than being with children and spoiled people, a man wants to be with a sane person. You mustn’t be with a man who chooses you just for your beauty.

…

Bikini Print on Bronze Skin

Many women hate bikini marks on their tanned skin. But by the irony of fate, men love these scars. For men, the contrast between tanned skin and white under the bikini is very attractive. I say keep this information in the side of your mind as a footnote.

…

Bare Feet

Many men find bare feet sexy. But on the other hand, many men don’t even see women’s feet until they get married. Bare feet are one of the mysterious factors of the female body for many men.

…

Light Abdominal Muscles

In recent years, the belief that women with abs or adonis are attractive does not seem to be valid for men, but of course, a tight stomach attracts every man. It also gives the man the impression that the woman is sporty and healthy.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***