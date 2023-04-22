9 Most Damaging Ways Cheaters Are Affected By Their Own Infidelity

As the ultimate relationship challenge, infidelity can have devastating consequences for both partners. And while we often focus on the impact cheating has on the betrayed partner, it is also worth looking at how the cheaters are themselves affected by their own actions.

The truth is the cheaters themselves suffer a variety of negative effects resulting from their betrayals. From the guilt and shame they feel to the adverse reactions they get from other people in their lives upon their betrayal becoming public knowledge. Here are the 9 of the most damaging ways cheaters are affected by their own infidelity.

1. “Every time I look into his eyes, I’m reminded of my own betrayal.”

After the initial excitement of the affair begins to fade, the full stress of having to keep the indiscretion hidden and the fear of being discovered begin to fully dawn on the cheater. The betrayal leads to overwhelming feelings of guilt and shame because the cheater knows that not only have they betrayed their partner, they have betrayed their own commitments, morals, and sense of self-worth.

“I feel like I have betrayed his trust and can never have a normal life with him anymore. Every gesture of love he shows me makes me feel more and more guilty every day. I want us to stay together but I don’t know how to deal with my guilt, which leaves me stifled every moment. That’s precisely how cheating affects the cheater.” –Nyla

2. “My own actions have shattered the mirror of self-trust, and the reflection staring back at me is unrecognizable.”

This happens because cheating goes against the core values of honesty and trust, and so the act can make the cheater experience a loss of trust in oneself. This self-doubt can cause a ripple effect in all areas of their life, leading to self-destructive behavior and damaged relationships.

3. “I am constantly haunted by the thoughts of losing him.”

The stress and guilt of cheating can lead to anxiety and depression, making it difficult to function in day-to-day life. The fear of being caught and the shame of their actions can also exacerbate these symptoms.

4. “Cheating tarnishes not only the cheater’s character but their credibility.”

Cheating can lead to a damaged reputation, both in their personal and professional life. This can result in the loss of friends, colleagues, and even job opportunities. Well, they have shown the whole world that they are a lying, impulsive, selfish individual who is afraid of commitment and lacks self-respect much less respect for others it is not hard to see why.

5. “The ripple effect of my infidelity has extended beyond just us, causing fractures in friendships and family ties that are yet to fully heal.”

Even when the partner being cheated on may not have all the facts, chances are they can feel something is not right and this is stressful to say the least. Then when the infidelity does finally come out into the open the cheater gets to feel the full brunt of their reaction. Cheaters also come to find that with affairs becoming public knowledge, their partners won’t be the only ones judging them like close friends and family members that won’t shy away from showing their disappointment.

This will, understandably, lead to strained relationships all around. Too many people will question their loyalty, integrity, and sense of decency which will, not surprisingly lead to a breakdown in communication and trust.

I cannot even begin to explain how I feel about myself after cheating. Do cheaters realize what they lost, you ask? Every single moment. Cheaters suffer a lot, I’d say.” –Salma

6. “The downward spiral of a cheater is a lonely and painful descent.”

Infidelity can damage one’s own sense of self-respect and dignity it can make the cheater feel as though they are not worthy of love or trust, and can cause them to behave in ways that are self-destructive. A cheater comes to the conclusion that they are perhaps incapable of being committed to one partner in a healthy loving relationship and so he/she falls into a cycle of one infidelity after another.

“I kept judging myself and living the lie that I don’t deserve love. That led to many more abusive relationships to follow.” –

Anja Vojta, MSc, who eventually got her mojo back.

7. “It’s funny how the weight of my own deceit crushing me and tearing me apart from the inside out caused me to lash out.”

Cheating can lead to emotional turmoil, including feelings of anger, resentment, and bitterness. The cheater may struggle to process these emotions and may lash out at those around them as they struggle to come to terms with betrayal and the consequences of their choices.

8. “Moving on is hard when you feel unworthy of love.”

Cheating can make it difficult for cheaters to move on from the relationship. The guilt and shame can lead to a fear of starting over and can make it difficult for them to form new relationships. Another way the cheater can continue to feel the impact of their past infidelity in future relationships is when new partners become aware of their past betrayal.

“One of the main reasons that I broke up with my boyfriend was because he would often taunt me about my infidelity during a fight. He had this fear that since I didn’t hesitate to cheat on my husband, I might leave him too.” — Anna

9. Other consequences

Finally, cheating can lead to legal consequences, such as divorce or custody battles. These legal battles, apart from being emotionally draining can also have great financial implications to add another layer of stress to an already difficult situation that can have long-lasting impacts on the cheater’s life.

In conclusion, cheating can have a devastating impact on both the betrayed partner and the cheater. It’s important to understand the full scope of how infidelity can affect someone and to take steps to prevent it from happening in the first place. Trust, honesty, and open communication are essential in any healthy relationship and should be prioritized above all else.

Some important things to note:

Not all cheaters are going to experience all these things. Cheaters are all usually bound together by some common traits but the actual effects their infidelity has on them will depend on the particular individual. For instance, there are those who habitually cheat because they are narcissistic and cynical about love so they do whatever they want and believe their others are doing the same or would if given a chance.

“ 41 percent of married people admit to physical or emotional infidelity and a whopping 74 percent of men and 68 percent of women say they’d cheat if they knew they’d never get caught.” — Source

Some cheaters have committed themselves to distorted views of reality reinforced by their rationalizing, minimizing, and even justifying their behavior.

Many cheaters convince themselves that what they are doing is victimless. That is as long as their committed partner doesn’t find out there’s no harm no foul. Robert Weiss, Ph.D., a clinician who specializes in the treatment of sexual disorders writing for Psychology Today says, “nearly every cheater I’ve ever worked with has convinced himself or herself that he or she is not hurting anyone.” He adds, “this belief that what they are doing is victimless, coupled with their ability to repeatedly get away with it, allows them to experience the cheater’s high.”

People who have been cheated on understandably feel a range of negative emotions- anger, resentment, disappointment, however, the cheater is likely feeling a range of negative feelings of their own about their actions. This does not excuse the betrayal but as there can be a variety of reasons why some people fall into infidelity it could help to focus on why the indiscretion happened so as to know what needs fixing, and if it is fixable before making any final decisions.

Photo credit: jurien huggins on Unsplash