9 Things a Guy Does When He’s Losing Interest

The first few months of a relationship are always the most exciting. You’re getting to know a new person who shares your interests. It’s rare to find chemistry, therefore it’s a wonderful sensation to connect with someone who has potential. Unfortunately, those feelings are equally prone to fading.

One of you may become bored with the relationship or believe it isn’t progressing quickly enough. It’s a shame when something good fizzles out, but there are lots of signals to watch for if a guy is losing interest.

1. Texting declines.

You couldn’t stop texting each other when things were going great. Now, it’s hours in-between messages — if not days. This is a sign that you’ve dropped down his priority list. That, or he’s simply running out of topics to discuss with you. Don’t force it. More texts won’t persuade him to change his mind; instead, they’ll make him feel like you’re more maintenance than he’s ready for.

2. He’ll go out more, but not

invite you. His guys’ nights are suddenly getting longer. It’s crucial for him to maintain a healthy social life, but if you’re left behind, it’s pretty obvious that he’s out there remembering the perks of being single. He’s undoubtedly handing his number out to other people if the two of you aren’t officially dating but have been flirting for a long time.

3. He stops complimenting you.

There isn’t a guy out there who’ll be constant with compliments, but in the glory days, he made sure to let you know you look nice. These days, you can’t even remember the last time he even glanced away from his phone. You should always get your confidence from your own sense of self, but if he’s not regularly complimenting you, his mind is probably wandering.

4. He’ll change his pet names for you.

Previously, it was referred to as hun, babe, or sweetie. It’s as though he’s conversing with a friend now. Or he’ll just call you by your name. There’s nothing inherently wrong about that. However, something is changing in his thoughts, and he no longer sees you as a love partner.

5. He starts talking way too much about someone else. I

t may be a coworker or a mutual friend’s new girlfriend. Whatever the case, it reminds you of how you used to talk about him. It doesn’t necessary mean that he has a fresh crush. It simply indicates that the two of you don’t have the same chemistry as you once did, and he’s noticing it.

6. He’s quick to fight.

In any relationship, there will be fights. However, if everything seems to end in a massive disagreement, he may try to start a fight in the hopes that you’ll be the one to break up with him. When you lose interest in someone, even situations that are supposed to be enjoyable become a chore.

7. He lets go of his hygiene.

Even if you don’t think you need to shower, you almost certainly do. Your person appears to have given up altogether, despite the fact that we’ve all failed at some point. Especially if he knows you’re coming. There is obviously reason for offense if your lover does not brush your teeth before you visit.

8. There’s no longer any talk about the future.

You weren’t afraid to bring about marriage or children when you initially started dating. But he squirms a little these days when the subject of the future comes up, and it’s not because he’s busy ring shopping. When you bring up your timeline the next time, pay notice to his reaction. It will provide you with all of the information you need.

9. You’re left out of big family events.

If you were previously invited to family gatherings but are no longer, it’s a strong indication that a breakup is coming. However, if you’ve never met his relatives, it’s a good indication that he doesn’t see the relationship as having long-term potential. It’s difficult to introduce someone to your parents, no matter how old you are. He’s not going to get through that hurdle if he’s already losing interest.

It’s difficult to face when your relationship is in trouble. There is, however, some good news: it isn’t your fault. It doesn’t mean you’re boring if a guy loses interest in you. It simply signifies that there isn’t any compatibility. There are plenty of other people who would make better long-term partners.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***