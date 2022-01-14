A Checklist for Your New Year’s Goals

When many of us set goals, we draw upon a magical after-picture in our heads: our future selves, better in every way, surrounded by the symbols and markers of what we’ve achieved.

Most of us leave the goal there, with the sense that since we are quite clear on what the end state looks like, we should have no problem in moving forward and achieving it. I call these ‘after-picture’ goals.

However, extensive research in behavior change has found that this type of goal-setting is insufficient, and in fact, sets us up for likely failure. We need to go a level deeper and carefully, thoughtfully, and consciously refine our process for defining the goal to have any chance at success.

An after-picture goal is just the first step. Now, the real work begins.

Why after-picture goals don’t work

While there are a number of bugs in the human operating system that get in the way of our goal achievement, there are a few that are especially tricky — and they are all tripped up by the after-picture goal.

It’s very, very easy to imagine an after-picture, but it’s really hard to take action towards it. Most of us are, unconsciously, intimidated by big objectives without clear paths, especially if the big objective is something vague like ‘be happy’ or ‘be successful.’ Unfortunately, the easiest route to take when confronted with a big after-picture is to do nothing at all.

Imagining an after-picture is incredibly motivating — for about a day. Motivation is notoriously fickle after that initial boost of energy. We can’t rely upon it to get us through the cold mornings, the necessary compromises and sacrifices, and the days we really, really would rather do anything else.

After-pictures are, by their nature, very rosy and optimistic. They don't help us to prepare for the very inevitable setbacks or challenges. Instead, they bring out the worst in us: if we don't achieve the picture very quickly, we beat ourselves up as failures and losers.

We need a tool that helps us to move beyond simply imagining what a goal will look like at the very end, and instead, focus on how to be successful in the process of achieving it.

The VAMOS Checklist

The next time you’re setting a resolution or a goal, use this checklist to help set you up for success on the journey.

Vague: Is your goal vague in any way? If it is, how can you bring it into crystal-clear clarity? What will it look like, sound like, or feel like when you are successful?

Achievable : Does the goal hit the sweet spot between ‘not ambitious enough to motivate me’ and ‘too ambitious that it paralyzes me’? (Remember, this sweet spot is different for all of us.)

Meaningful : Is it personally significant for you? How does it connect to your purpose, your values, or your passions? Do you have clarity on the ‘why’ behind it?

Outputs: What are the outputs of the goal: the daily actions you take and the habits you’ll need to cultivate? How will you track and measure them?

Setbacks: What setbacks do you think you will face as you pursue your outputs? And when you inevitably do face them, how will you respond?

Spending just a few minutes going through this checklist will help to ensure you avoid many of the problems of the after-picture goal, and orient yourself to a brand new mindset: one that is focused on showing up each day, the best you can, for the journey.

—

Previously published on The New Happy and is republished on Medium.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock