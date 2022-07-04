A Dating Coach on ADHD and Super-Connecting [Video]

By Understood

Steve Dean once put a sign up in a NYC park offering “free dating advice.” Learn how this ADHD super connector became a dating coach who helps people find love. And get his surprising advice on how to find your own unique career path.

To find a transcript for this episode and more resources, visit the episode page at Understood. https://www.understood.org/podcast/ho…

We love hearing from our listeners. Email us at [email protected]

Understood is dedicated to shaping a world where millions of people who learn and think differently can thrive at home, at school, and at work. Learn more about “How’d You Get THAT Job?!” at u.org/podcast. Copyright © 2021 Understood for All, Inc. All rights reserved.

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

0:01

[Music]

0:02

[Applause]

0:05

from the understood podcast network this

0:07

is how did you get that job a podcast

0:10

that explores the unique and often

0:11

unexpected career paths of people with

0:14

learning and thinking differences my

0:16

name is eleni matheal and i’m a user

0:18

researcher here at understood that means

0:20

i spend a lot of time thinking about how

0:22

we find jobs we love that reflect how we

0:24

learn and who we are

0:26

i’ll be your host

0:32

steve dean is the founder of date

0:34

working which offers dating industry

0:36

consultations relationship coaching

0:38

workshops and experimental events in new

0:40

york city he also has adhd

0:42

so steve you’re a dating coach and a

0:45

consultant what does that mean

0:47

okay so

0:48

i guess it starts with

0:50

helping people navigate the

0:53

3000 plus dating apps that are out there

0:55

and all of the different possible

0:57

relationship permutations that they may

0:59

find themselves in and so i work with

1:01

individuals in order to get them either

1:03

on the right app or just going to or

1:05

hosting the right events to bring the

1:07

people they’re looking to meet into

1:09

their lives

1:10

i help them craft profiles and

1:12

make good photo lineups that capture and

1:15

distill their personality into this

1:17

weird two-dimensional space we call like

1:19

the internet of dating things there’s

1:21

apps there’s services there’s

1:22

matchmakers it’s across the board

1:24

there’s so many apps i have 250 of them

1:27

that i’ve made profiles on i have 150 on

1:29

my phone well 150 apps on your phone um

1:33

it’s overwhelming and for a lot of

1:35

people they download two and they’re

1:36

already exhausted so i help people first

1:38

and foremost with their entire dating

1:40

lives and then when it comes to

1:43

me getting frustrated with all the apps

1:44

that i’m using and being frustrated by

1:47

and seeing my clients get frustrated

1:48

with i then turn around to the industry

1:50

and i say make better apps and so i used

1:53

to work in mobile strategies so i can

1:56

advise founders and ceos on how to build

1:59

a better and more compelling mobile

2:01

experience for the daters who i’m also

2:03

serving awesome

2:05

so 150 apps on your phone how do you

2:08

keep track of all of that

2:10

honestly i wish i had a good answer for

2:12

that

2:13

i do bucket them into

2:15

over a dozen different folders

2:18

for me i have the standout apps that

2:20

don’t have to be in a folder they’re the

2:21

ones i’ll access most regularly and i

2:23

find them to be most compelling and

2:25

they’re usually the ones i’ll refer to

2:27

my clients but then there’s other apps

2:28

like some for creativity so if you’re

2:30

not necessarily looking for your one and

2:32

only but you are looking to entertain

2:33

yourself a bit there are apps where you

2:35

can draw a picture as a first message

2:37

rather than having to use any words you

2:39

can just send like an artistic rendering

2:40

of something that’s pretty cool um then

2:42

there’s apps that are tied more to the

2:44

instant gratification of like video and

2:47

so you can jump right into either like a

2:48

video or an audio chat room and begin

2:51

engaging with people or you can just use

2:53

video profiles as the lead so it’s

2:55

almost like the tick tockification of

2:57

dating where you can just scroll through

2:58

different people’s video profiles and

3:00

there’s just so many possible options

3:02

for

3:03

how to engage nowadays with other people

3:06

in a romantic or even friendly setting

3:08

and i honestly wouldn’t know quite how

3:11

to begin because there’s so many

3:13

possible clearly options there i think

3:15

there’s like an interesting connection

3:17

between

3:18

how people think and learn differently

3:21

and those sort of styles is that

3:23

something that you think about in terms

3:25

of the dating apps i

3:27

don’t think

3:28

that any dating apps are particularly

3:30

good for people with adhd because

3:33

they’re already designed to be hyper

3:35

stimulating and to keep your attention

3:37

and to give you almost like that tunnel

3:39

vision where you can just get stuck

3:41

swiping forever

3:42

so one of the things that i check in

3:44

with every one of my clients is

3:47

how they prefer to engage with

3:49

tech because some people absolutely hate

3:53

it they hate typing they hate having to

3:55

record anything they hate uploading

3:56

things and for those people it’s

3:58

frequently the case that i’ll say let’s

3:59

start with the offline component let’s

4:01

start with finding events in your area

4:03

let’s start with understanding how your

4:04

friends refer you to people to possibly

4:07

date or be romantic with

4:09

when it comes to the apps themselves

4:10

when people have already established

4:12

like maybe they hate hosting events

4:13

they’re too nervous to attend events and

4:15

they’re too busy so they just want to be

4:16

very passive about it and let the apps

4:18

do most of the filtering and searching

4:20

the question then becomes like how do

4:21

you best see yourself getting distilled

4:24

into that two-dimensional space so are

4:26

you better with video are you more

4:27

dexterous with taking good photos are

4:29

you a writer and you really enjoy

4:31

writing and so for you maybe there’s a

4:33

profile with no caps to the number of

4:35

words you can use to describe yourself

4:37

ultimately my job here is to ensure that

4:39

someone has the best possible experience

4:41

and that they meet the people they’re

4:42

looking to meet and so part of that

4:44

experience is knowing like how do you

4:46

interface best with one of the apps

4:48

that’s out there or maybe a couple and

4:50

since there are so many options it

4:52

actually makes my job a little bit

4:53

easier because i typically can custom

4:56

tailor like someone’s experience to an

4:58

app that really works for them yeah i

5:00

love that

5:01

so

5:02

how did it all start what first inspired

5:04

you to get involved in the dating

5:06

industry in 2010

5:09

was trying to date on my campus and i

5:11

got so overwhelmed

5:13

by the process of making eyes with

5:15

people on campus like identifying people

5:17

i would be interested in and then having

5:18

to go through that process of

5:20

understanding are they single how do i

5:21

find that out do i have to approach them

5:24

and inconvenience them and i don’t

5:25

really want to be in the position of

5:26

just like asking people that all the

5:28

time because it feels like an awkward

5:30

way to even start a conversation

5:31

so i went online to okcupid and

5:34

i really enjoyed the process of

5:37

answering questions about myself and

5:39

learning more about my preferences

5:41

through that but i ended up going on

5:43

one date my first ever online date with

5:45

a 99 match and then we got into a five

5:48

and a half year relationship from that

5:50

and so that was like my first big aha

5:52

moment because i realized that dating

5:54

apps could take literally millions of

5:56

people from all around you who you

5:58

otherwise wouldn’t see or know anything

6:00

about their lives and say instead here’s

6:02

all the people who are most likely

6:04

compatible here’s all the ones who are

6:05

available

6:06

right now to respond to a message here’s

6:09

all the ones who you’re interested in

6:12

and it distills a million people down to

6:14

the one person on the screen and you

6:16

went from not knowing anyone around you

6:18

to having the perfect person right in

6:20

front of you but then after college i

6:22

moved back to my hometown which is a one

6:24

square mile town i go on okcupid and

6:27

there might be three total users in my

6:29

town i go on match maybe two more users

6:32

and

6:33

50 apps later i’m still

6:36

struggling to find are there any people

6:38

around me on these apps but originally i

6:42

really went heavy into the dating

6:44

industry because i was basically in this

6:47

confined space trying to date and having

6:49

to go to each different app there was in

6:51

order to find out if anyone was even on

6:53

here and then by the time i moved to new

6:55

york there were suddenly hundreds of

6:56

people on each of these apps if not

6:58

hundreds of thousands of people on each

7:00

of these apps

7:01

and it just became much more obvious to

7:04

me how powerful these tools were yeah

7:06

there’s so many entrepreneurial stories

7:08

that start with trying to solve a

7:10

problem for yourself

7:11

and then seeing if that applies to

7:13

others as well so the reason i got into

7:16

doing paid dating coaching is that a

7:18

friend after talking to me for about

7:19

five hours about her ex she was like

7:22

steve i pay my therapist over a hundred

7:24

dollars an hour to listen to me talk

7:26

about my ex and i just talked to you for

7:28

five hours like you need to capture this

7:30

valley like i’ve

7:32

either i wasted five hours of your time

7:34

where i need to pay you for this time

7:35

because

7:36

there’s no reason you should have been

7:37

the one listening to me for five hours

7:39

what a good friend

7:41

the fun part is that it’s also been like

7:42

an iterative process my first profile

7:44

wasn’t that great and i’ve now made over

7:48

you know a thousand updates to

7:50

at least my okcupid but then you know

7:52

for the other 250 profiles each of those

7:54

i update on a so much work it is a lot

7:58

of work and that’s partially why i am

8:01

better able to serve people though it’s

8:02

because i’ve done the work of being

8:04

annoyed at every step of the way for

8:05

every app in order to

8:07

know at the very least is this worth

8:09

using is this one that will help people

8:11

well i would love to hear more about

8:14

what a typical day looks like for you

8:16

and also like how adhd shows up for you

8:19

at work and in your day-to-day life

8:21

oh man i feel like you didn’t even have

8:23

to ask the second one because the first

8:25

is going to reveal it very quickly

8:27

so

8:28

i have

8:30

on a typical day like i’ve learned to do

8:32

a much better job throughout the

8:34

pandemic with establishing boundaries on

8:36

my time and as i transition primarily

8:39

into coaching i now have only three days

8:41

a week that i formally do my coaching

8:43

and that’s like tuesday wednesday

8:44

thursday so i’ve actually managed to

8:46

save my mondays and fridays for other

8:48

work and other projects and without that

8:51

coaching could easily just take over my

8:53

week and so

8:54

the way my days are structured is that i

8:56

let my clients book on my calendar for a

8:58

finite range of times during tuesday to

9:01

thursday and so that’s really all i

9:03

focus on those days nothing else can

9:05

really enter the calendar other than

9:06

client calls i let my mondays and

9:09

fridays be the days when i work on all

9:10

the other projects that are in the queue

9:12

and that’s where the adhd comes in

9:14

because there’s a lot of projects that

9:16

i’ve started and then potentially not

9:18

finished i’ll make a little bit of

9:19

headway and then get distracted for

9:21

instance i have a second season on my

9:22

podcast for which i’ve recorded all the

9:24

episodes and edited about half or three

9:27

quarters of the episodes but that’s been

9:28

like a year of work that has been start

9:31

and stop because in addition to the

9:33

podcast i also have been

9:35

working on several simultaneous blog

9:37

posts um 160 simultaneous blog posts

9:41

so it’s

9:43

easy to get distracted from one by

9:44

working on the other and it all feels

9:46

productive but it’s also

9:48

hard to motivate myself to even choose

9:50

which one because it’s not like i

9:52

necessarily feel that any one of them is

9:54

the most important i feel like they’re

9:56

all important because they’re all

9:58

responses to real client needs and

10:01

questions that friends and clients have

10:03

come up with that i haven’t answered to

10:05

and i want to give that answer out to

10:07

the world because i’ve solved the

10:09

problem and it’s just a matter of now

10:11

sharing it but deciding which one to

10:13

share which one to finalize getting to

10:15

the point of finalization that’s the

10:17

real challenge and that’s where the adhd

10:19

tends to kick in you brought up a couple

10:22

true adhd things there in terms of like

10:24

starting and not finishing projects

10:25

prioritization motivation

10:28

for listeners that might not necessarily

10:30

be aware of why that might be an adhd

10:33

thing do you want to give your own

10:35

description or how it feels for you to

10:37

like be experiencing those types of

10:40

symptoms

10:41

it’s honestly hard to describe sometimes

10:43

i’ll literally schedule my day by the

10:45

hour as soon as i’ve started something

10:48

if i’m really in the zone with it then i

10:50

won’t want to stop and then jump into

10:52

something else and so if i schedule two

10:55

hours for a blog post it may be the case

10:57

that the first hour is me just trying to

11:00

do some extra research for it and then

11:02

suddenly the two hours are already up

11:04

and i’ve yet to type a word

11:07

and then maybe i’ll have in the last

11:09

five minutes thought to myself okay i

11:10

can really i need to get at least a

11:12

paragraph in and then the five minutes

11:14

becomes 25 minutes and now i’ve already

11:16

eaten into the next time slot and then

11:18

i’m in a moment okay i’m going to cancel

11:20

this next thing because i don’t have

11:21

time for it anymore but maybe i can

11:24

start early on the thing after it but

11:26

then i’m in the point of decision

11:27

fatigue because i have to now decide

11:30

whether to stop doing the thing i was

11:31

already productive in or start doing the

11:33

thing i had scheduled and in that moment

11:35

of decision fatigue i start to get a

11:37

little bit of anxiety and

11:39

i lose the motivation to work on either

11:41

one because now my core decision is

11:42

deciding which one and then i will

11:44

typically in that moment

11:46

do some of the dangerous low hanging

11:48

fruit of checking so by then i’ll

11:51

probably have received upwards of 20 30

11:53

emails i may have gotten another

11:55

15 to 20 texts or i used to get on

11:58

average 400 plus notifications across

12:00

the 500 apps on my phone

12:02

and that’s just on my phone that’s not

12:04

even my immediate environment presently

12:07

cat sitting and so there’s two cats that

12:09

will happily just come in want some pets

12:11

and jump on my keyboard you know there’s

12:13

there’s a lot of

12:14

possible distractions that go beyond

12:16

just what’s on my phone what’s on my

12:18

computer what’s in my immediate

12:19

environment

12:20

i

12:21

you know i’ve been a super connector for

12:23

10 years now so there’s just thousands

12:26

of people who may be in my city at any

12:27

given time reaching out to say hey let’s

12:29

go get coffee let’s hang out

12:31

there’s just so many possible avenues

12:34

that my attention can travel on some of

12:36

which are considered productive some of

12:38

which are distracting but also sometimes

12:41

produce

12:42

the exact fodder that then goes into my

12:44

work

12:45

you know like following up on a message

12:47

thread and going on a creative date can

12:48

then become fodder for the next article

12:51

about dates you can do in new york and

12:53

so it’s really hard to know was this

12:55

productive was this distracting i’m just

12:58

constantly in that cycle i’m glad that

12:59

i’ve gotten that out of being a 24 7

13:01

problem now that i’ve created the

13:03

coaching world where like that’s three

13:05

days of my week in which i don’t think

13:06

about the other projects but what that

13:08

means is now i can only think about the

13:10

other projects on two days a week and so

13:12

because i’ve established these healthier

13:13

boundaries it’s actually been

13:15

devastating to my productivity because

13:18

there’s not enough hours anymore i was

13:20

actually going to ask you more about

13:22

this time boundary idea and you said

13:24

that it’s improved a lot so i’m

13:26

interested to hear

13:28

what it looked like before and then what

13:30

changed

13:31

there were many moments when i decided

13:33

this is not sustainable i think the

13:35

worst one was when i was sleeping

13:37

about two to four hours a night working

13:40

20 hour days navigating to a different

13:42

apartment every day

13:44

to live because i didn’t have a

13:46

stable space going on dates still amidst

13:49

all of that those were the moments when

13:51

i realized like something had to change

13:53

here and so little by little i would try

13:55

to make changes sometimes involving

13:58

slightly more stable housing sometimes

14:00

involving trying to sleep more that’s

14:03

always a hard one especially when i

14:05

didn’t have boundaries with the work i

14:08

was doing because if it was the choice

14:10

between going to bed at 10 pm or

14:12

spending an extra four hours finishing a

14:15

blog post previous me would 100 of the

14:18

time finish the blog post and then i’d

14:20

ship the blog post and i’d feel good now

14:22

i’ve had to come to grips with this idea

14:25

that some things just won’t ship and

14:26

that’s okay or they won’t ship this week

14:28

or this year and that’s still okay

14:31

it previously was not a thing i’d

14:33

consider i i think i got used to from an

14:35

early age this idea that the higher the

14:37

stress of the environment the more

14:39

productive i was i associated high

14:41

stress and high frustration and like

14:44

physical like physiological

14:45

pain

14:46

with good for work and i think that’s

14:48

like the all-nighter culture the

14:49

hackathon culture of stay up for two

14:52

days in order to get the thing shipped

14:54

in college i don’t know that i wrote a

14:56

single paper without pulling an

14:57

all-nighter so like midnight is usually

14:59

when people would start going to sleep

15:00

and that would mean no more distractions

15:02

and so i’d start my work at midnight and

15:04

i’d finish it by whatever the papers do

15:06

it was my best way at the time for

15:08

coping with being distracted by all the

15:10

things all the time yeah just like

15:11

trying to escalate the intensity of the

15:14

deadline and isolate myself from others

15:17

so i could get into a zone of focus and

15:19

so now

15:20

like that carried over into my

15:21

professional life in a way that was

15:23

sometimes great

15:24

yeah i’ve actually heard this idea of

15:26

staying up all night from quite a few

15:28

different people that i’ve talked to

15:31

and

15:32

often they’ve talked about

15:34

procrastinating until the last minute or

15:37

only really feeling motivated to start

15:39

right at the end or super close to the

15:41

deadline

15:42

yeah and it’s hard to find proper

15:44

sources of motivation because i found it

15:46

real out early on that money is not a

15:48

motivator for me if you say i’ll give

15:50

you 100 to do this thing i’m not going

15:51

to do the thing that’s not what makes me

15:54

wake up and say this is the priority for

15:56

today

15:57

i’m still trying to learn what actually

15:58

like the user’s gonna ask what is the

16:00

motivator honestly the

16:02

i think i don’t like disappointing

16:04

people and so when i have a calendar

16:07

event with another person tied to it

16:09

such that if i didn’t show up then

16:11

they’d be disappointed that would be

16:13

like my one of my highest motivators

16:15

that’s why i like the coaching work is

16:16

because the core thing that i have to do

16:19

my core responsibility is to show up i

16:21

have to be present on the call with the

16:22

person who’s on the other end yeah

16:24

someone’s relying on you yeah and that’s

16:26

that for me is really motivating and as

16:28

soon as i see that they’re confirmed for

16:30

the calendar invite i know that i’m

16:32

going to make it whereas if i make a

16:33

calendar invite to myself and say we’re

16:36

going to work on a blog post from two to

16:37

four on monday that

16:39

i am terrible at respecting my own

16:42

personal invites yeah i might do a lot

16:44

of other things which is the weird form

16:47

of like productive procrastination that

16:49

i’ve learned over the years where i

16:51

could put two things on my calendar that

16:54

i’m supposed to be doing and then i do

16:55

20 things that are not that but that

16:57

were somehow also seemingly useful

17:00

the alternative and i don’t know if you

17:02

have a word that you might use for this

17:04

but like when you put 50 things on a one

17:07

day list none like you expect maybe to

17:09

get done five i don’t know if that’s

17:10

just overbooking or being over eager

17:12

over aggressive is it trying to add too

17:14

many things in order to then create

17:16

urgency because there’s so many i have

17:18

to start doing some now i don’t know if

17:19

there’s a word for that but that’s a

17:21

separate problem and then it becomes a

17:23

problem of feeling overwhelmed and not

17:26

being able to prioritize necessarily

17:28

yeah it may be that i want that feeling

17:30

because that’s what helped me feel like

17:32

i can get more done but yeah i think

17:34

over the past couple months i have

17:35

gotten a little bit better uh like i’ll

17:38

put a few check boxed items for each day

17:40

of the week and then

17:42

eventually just get to them so you said

17:44

that you are a super connector

17:47

i want to hear a little bit more about

17:48

that and what that means to you and how

17:51

you apply that to the work that you do

17:54

i look at a super connector as someone

17:55

who can refer almost like a community to

17:57

another community so instead of being

17:59

like the head of one community you just

18:00

network with a bunch of other connectors

18:03

what that means at least for me is if

18:05

someone says i need dating help i’ll

18:08

usually check in and say like do you

18:09

also need

18:10

job help do you need help finding

18:12

friends because those friends you find

18:14

could then help you find dates and so

18:16

the super connecting comes in just by

18:17

having this multi-dimensional approach

18:20

where you think not just about one

18:22

domain of like friendship or dating or

18:24

jobs but all collectively and then you

18:26

think of who are the people who can best

18:28

be the routers to get this one person’s

18:31

needs met these relationships can come

18:33

from anywhere

18:34

in the case of dating someone who turns

18:37

you down may be doing it for a very good

18:39

reason maybe they recognize that they’re

18:41

not the right fit for you given what you

18:42

both want but they could then turn

18:44

around and say you should date my friend

18:46

if we have good relationships all around

18:48

us it makes it really easy for all the

18:50

people we get to know to over the span

18:53

of many years continue being meaningful

18:56

and relevant in our lives by tagging us

18:58

by inviting us to things by even just

19:01

like sharing thoughtful words if we put

19:03

out a request anywhere and so for me i

19:05

just i love that these relationships we

19:07

build get to continue being fruitful

19:09

throughout our lives

19:10

so you mentioned unconventional living

19:13

and cat sitting and moving around a lot

19:15

so i would love to hear a little bit

19:17

more about that lifestyle and how you do

19:20

it and why you do it sure so the first i

19:24

guess reason for why is just lack of

19:27

money like if they’re if you don’t have

19:28

the ability to afford rent and you don’t

19:31

have the ability to afford even a hotel

19:33

room then the question is what’s the

19:35

next step if you don’t want to sleep on

19:36

the street and so for me

19:38

learning quickly how to find people who

19:41

needed cat dog or apartment sitting was

19:44

really useful because if someone needed

19:46

a month of dog sitting that meant i

19:47

could go a month without paying rent

19:49

somewhere yeah it wasn’t even like i had

19:51

an option of paying rent somewhere

19:52

because sometimes i lived for several

19:54

years on less than seven thousand

19:56

dollars a year and so

19:58

i would post on facebook saying things

20:00

like who needs a cat sitter dog sitter

20:01

apartment sitter and then i’d also ask

20:04

almost any person i met to just keep me

20:06

in mind for

20:07

any time they hear someone say i need a

20:09

cat sitter a dog sitter an apartment

20:11

sitter i’m going away i want people to

20:13

associate those words with me so that

20:15

they can then reach out to me and say oh

20:17

click call steve and sure enough that

20:19

started happening pretty regularly

20:21

because i wasn’t charging people and if

20:23

you wanted like a dog boarding in new

20:25

york for a week i think it goes to like

20:27

400 or more a week wow and if i can do

20:30

that for a month i just save someone

20:32

1600 or more and for me i get a place to

20:34

live for a month and it’s a pretty good

20:36

exchange yeah the challenge is that some

20:37

people need it for like three days and

20:39

then the next person is like a two-hour

20:41

commute away and they did it for one day

20:43

and so a lot of my time was spent just

20:46

doing this arbitrage situation of trying

20:48

to find out who needs what and when and

20:49

how do i get there in time and i didn’t

20:51

have an apartment so i carried all the

20:53

things i owned just in a backpack and

20:55

that was a seven year span where i had

20:58

over 20 different keys to apartments

21:00

around the city because some people

21:01

needed things at different times i did

21:03

some friends just they’d move to a new

21:05

place and the first thing they do is

21:06

call me up hand me a key and say you’ll

21:08

use this later like

21:09

and yeah i felt like the architecture of

21:11

the matrix where you have the 100 keys

21:13

and that’s always been my philosophy is

21:16

i i don’t want to impose upon people i

21:18

just want to be useful and let the fact

21:21

that i’ve oriented my life toward

21:22

meeting thousands of people and getting

21:24

to know their needs

21:26

you just made me think steve i’m going

21:27

away in a few weeks i have to call you

21:30

do you think your adhd helps you be a

21:32

super connector

21:34

honestly i think it’s one of the core

21:36

reasons why i’m able to do it and part

21:39

of that is that anytime i’m

21:41

procrastinating my form of

21:43

procrastination is to scroll through

21:45

facebook and

21:46

find out what people need because people

21:48

typically post there with things like

21:51

i’m going away i need this thing or i’m

21:53

considering hiring a matchmaker i’m

21:55

looking for this there’s so many

21:56

different categories of relationship

21:58

need that people will willingly and

22:00

publicly post about and it’s a really

22:03

easy way to be distracted but it’s also

22:05

a superpower when

22:07

i can just i’ve done this where i set

22:08

aside an entire day to only be on

22:10

facebook answering people’s needs and in

22:12

the span of a day i can connect 100

22:15

people to the thing they need next and

22:17

in so doing essentially cultivate 100

22:20

new relationships and be the point of

22:23

contact for 100 people but yeah i think

22:24

the adhd component there is that i allow

22:28

every new ping to be a distraction that

22:30

sends me into another rabbit hole of

22:33

connecting people because it’s not like

22:34

there are games like i don’t put games

22:36

on my phone because it’s too dangerous a

22:38

distraction i let my form of preferred

22:41

distraction be

22:43

helping people and so every new text

22:45

every single message they are

22:47

distracting and my brain automatically

22:49

goes to them as they’re the maximum

22:51

urgency but also the byproduct of that

22:54

is this kind of super connector

22:56

lifestyle where

22:57

i can be relied upon by a lot of people

22:59

to do a lot of different things and it’s

23:01

formed part of my identity yeah i think

23:04

it’s so cool that you can be there for

23:05

so many people so for anyone listening

23:08

that’s interested in becoming a coach

23:10

and they have thinking learning

23:12

differences what advice would you give

23:14

them about where to start

23:16

so i think the

23:18

most important thing to remember is that

23:21

people are willing to spend money on

23:24

things that save them the time or effort

23:26

of having to do those things themselves

23:29

and so

23:30

i learned this from doing

23:32

coaching for

23:33

individuals who let’s say they make five

23:35

hundred dollars an hour but

23:37

for them to have to spend an hour

23:39

swiping on tinder they’ve essentially

23:41

lost five hundred dollars if they spend

23:43

two hours on tinder or as the average

23:44

user seven hours that can be over two

23:47

thousand dollars of lost value if they

23:48

didn’t get a date from it and so when a

23:50

matchmaker approaches that person and

23:52

says hey i’ll do all this work for you

23:55

for a thousand dollars then the person’s

23:57

gonna say of course i’ll pay you a

23:58

thousand dollars to do this

24:00

when you save people time or save the

24:02

money they’re willing to compensate you

24:05

for a percentage of that time and money

24:07

saved

24:08

and so in coaching

24:10

i can essentially tell people you might

24:12

go out and try to start dating you could

24:14

be spending 20 hours a week or more

24:17

going on dates messaging people swiping

24:19

on these apps

24:20

and that’s a lot of wasted time

24:23

and what’s also the opportunity cost of

24:25

you going a year or two years or in some

24:27

cases for some of the people i work with

24:28

10 years of just struggling through

24:31

which app to use making a profile not

24:33

getting matches constantly swiping and

24:36

feeling worse and worse about themselves

24:38

what would that have been worth to you

24:39

let’s say you can save someone a lot of

24:41

time so in the case of this is literally

24:44

for any coaching thing whatsoever like

24:45

if someone’s struggling with something

24:47

for

24:48

weeks months or years on end you can put

24:50

a dollar value on that and if you can

24:52

help them through that struggle then you

24:54

can capture that value

24:56

the main thing is to pick the thing that

24:58

you want to be teaching

25:00

or that you know more than anyone else

25:02

about

25:03

keep challenging yourself to learn more

25:04

about that and keep challenging yourself

25:06

to help people solve their problems and

25:08

so

25:09

i helped hundreds of people with free

25:11

dating advice literally even putting a

25:13

sign in washington square park like free

25:15

dating advice and i’ll put a little

25:16

blanket forget about that and people can

25:18

just come and receive advice and i get

25:20

to learn who needs what and so people

25:22

will say i need help with this thing i

25:23

need help with this thing and then i can

25:25

start learning here’s the common things

25:26

people need help with and did my

25:29

suggestions work that’s an important

25:31

piece too you have to know that you’re

25:32

actually solving the problem

25:34

and after you’ve gotten to the point

25:36

where you can reliably solve a problem

25:37

then you can either sell your time

25:39

solving the problem and so for someone

25:42

starting out it’s i don’t want to say

25:43

that you should just go into dating

25:45

coaching because that’s not necessarily

25:47

going to be someone’s strength from the

25:48

get-go but if there is something that

25:50

you’ve helped people with dozens of

25:52

times then you’re probably on the right

25:54

track toward being able to monetize that

25:59

thanks so much steve

26:01

thank you this has been wonderful

26:08

this has been how’d you get that job a

26:10

part of the understood podcast network

26:12

you can listen and subscribe to how’d

26:14

you get that job on apple spotify or

26:17

wherever you get your podcast and if you

26:19

like what you heard today tell someone

26:20

about it

26:21

how’d you get that job is for you so we

26:24

want to make sure you’re getting what

26:25

you need go to you.org that job to share

26:28

your thoughts and to find resources from

26:29

every episode that’s the letter u as in

26:32

understood.org

26:35

that job do you have a learning

26:37

difference in a job you’re passionate

26:38

about email us at thatjob understood.org

26:42

if you’d like to tell us how you got

26:44

that job we’d love to hear from you

26:46

as a non-profit and social impact

26:48

organization i’m decentralizing the help

26:50

of listeners like you to create podcasts

26:52

like this one to reach and support more

26:53

people in more places we have an

26:55

ambitious mission to shape the world for

26:57

difference and we welcome you to join us

26:59

in achieving our goals learn more at

27:02

understood.org

27:03

mission

27:04

how’d you get that job is produced by

27:06

andrew lee and justin d wright who also

27:09

wrote our theme song laura key is our

27:11

editorial director at understood scott

27:13

cashier is our creative director

27:16

seth melnick and briana berry are our

27:18

production directors thanks again for

27:20

listening

27:22

[Music]

27:43

you

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock