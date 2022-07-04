A Dating Coach on ADHD and Super-Connecting [Video]

By Understood
Steve Dean once put a sign up in a NYC park offering “free dating advice.” Learn how this ADHD super connector became a dating coach who helps people find love. And get his surprising advice on how to find your own unique career path.
[Music]
[Applause]
from the understood podcast network this
is how did you get that job a podcast
that explores the unique and often
unexpected career paths of people with
learning and thinking differences my
name is eleni matheal and i’m a user
researcher here at understood that means
i spend a lot of time thinking about how
we find jobs we love that reflect how we
learn and who we are
i’ll be your host
steve dean is the founder of date
working which offers dating industry
consultations relationship coaching
workshops and experimental events in new
york city he also has adhd
so steve you’re a dating coach and a
consultant what does that mean
okay so
i guess it starts with
helping people navigate the
3000 plus dating apps that are out there
and all of the different possible
relationship permutations that they may
find themselves in and so i work with
individuals in order to get them either
on the right app or just going to or
hosting the right events to bring the
people they’re looking to meet into
their lives
i help them craft profiles and
make good photo lineups that capture and
distill their personality into this
weird two-dimensional space we call like
the internet of dating things there’s
apps there’s services there’s
matchmakers it’s across the board
there’s so many apps i have 250 of them
that i’ve made profiles on i have 150 on
my phone well 150 apps on your phone um
it’s overwhelming and for a lot of
people they download two and they’re
already exhausted so i help people first
and foremost with their entire dating
lives and then when it comes to
me getting frustrated with all the apps
that i’m using and being frustrated by
and seeing my clients get frustrated
with i then turn around to the industry
and i say make better apps and so i used
to work in mobile strategies so i can
advise founders and ceos on how to build
a better and more compelling mobile
experience for the daters who i’m also
serving awesome
so 150 apps on your phone how do you
keep track of all of that
honestly i wish i had a good answer for
that
i do bucket them into
over a dozen different folders
for me i have the standout apps that
don’t have to be in a folder they’re the
ones i’ll access most regularly and i
find them to be most compelling and
they’re usually the ones i’ll refer to
my clients but then there’s other apps
like some for creativity so if you’re
not necessarily looking for your one and
only but you are looking to entertain
yourself a bit there are apps where you
can draw a picture as a first message
rather than having to use any words you
can just send like an artistic rendering
of something that’s pretty cool um then
there’s apps that are tied more to the
instant gratification of like video and
so you can jump right into either like a
video or an audio chat room and begin
engaging with people or you can just use
video profiles as the lead so it’s
almost like the tick tockification of
dating where you can just scroll through
different people’s video profiles and
there’s just so many possible options
for
how to engage nowadays with other people
in a romantic or even friendly setting
and i honestly wouldn’t know quite how
to begin because there’s so many
possible clearly options there i think
there’s like an interesting connection
between
how people think and learn differently
and those sort of styles is that
something that you think about in terms
of the dating apps i
don’t think
that any dating apps are particularly
good for people with adhd because
they’re already designed to be hyper
stimulating and to keep your attention
and to give you almost like that tunnel
vision where you can just get stuck
swiping forever
so one of the things that i check in
with every one of my clients is
how they prefer to engage with
tech because some people absolutely hate
it they hate typing they hate having to
record anything they hate uploading
things and for those people it’s
frequently the case that i’ll say let’s
start with the offline component let’s
start with finding events in your area
let’s start with understanding how your
friends refer you to people to possibly
date or be romantic with
when it comes to the apps themselves
when people have already established
like maybe they hate hosting events
they’re too nervous to attend events and
they’re too busy so they just want to be
very passive about it and let the apps
do most of the filtering and searching
the question then becomes like how do
you best see yourself getting distilled
into that two-dimensional space so are
you better with video are you more
dexterous with taking good photos are
you a writer and you really enjoy
writing and so for you maybe there’s a
profile with no caps to the number of
words you can use to describe yourself
ultimately my job here is to ensure that
someone has the best possible experience
and that they meet the people they’re
looking to meet and so part of that
experience is knowing like how do you
interface best with one of the apps
that’s out there or maybe a couple and
since there are so many options it
actually makes my job a little bit
easier because i typically can custom
tailor like someone’s experience to an
app that really works for them yeah i
love that
so
how did it all start what first inspired
you to get involved in the dating
industry in 2010
was trying to date on my campus and i
got so overwhelmed
by the process of making eyes with
people on campus like identifying people
i would be interested in and then having
to go through that process of
understanding are they single how do i
find that out do i have to approach them
and inconvenience them and i don’t
really want to be in the position of
just like asking people that all the
time because it feels like an awkward
way to even start a conversation
so i went online to okcupid and
i really enjoyed the process of
answering questions about myself and
learning more about my preferences
through that but i ended up going on
one date my first ever online date with
a 99 match and then we got into a five
and a half year relationship from that
and so that was like my first big aha
moment because i realized that dating
apps could take literally millions of
people from all around you who you
otherwise wouldn’t see or know anything
about their lives and say instead here’s
all the people who are most likely
compatible here’s all the ones who are
available
right now to respond to a message here’s
all the ones who you’re interested in
and it distills a million people down to
the one person on the screen and you
went from not knowing anyone around you
to having the perfect person right in
front of you but then after college i
moved back to my hometown which is a one
square mile town i go on okcupid and
there might be three total users in my
town i go on match maybe two more users
and
50 apps later i’m still
struggling to find are there any people
around me on these apps but originally i
really went heavy into the dating
industry because i was basically in this
confined space trying to date and having
to go to each different app there was in
order to find out if anyone was even on
here and then by the time i moved to new
york there were suddenly hundreds of
people on each of these apps if not
hundreds of thousands of people on each
of these apps
and it just became much more obvious to
me how powerful these tools were yeah
there’s so many entrepreneurial stories
that start with trying to solve a
problem for yourself
and then seeing if that applies to
others as well so the reason i got into
doing paid dating coaching is that a
friend after talking to me for about
five hours about her ex she was like
steve i pay my therapist over a hundred
dollars an hour to listen to me talk
about my ex and i just talked to you for
five hours like you need to capture this
valley like i’ve
either i wasted five hours of your time
where i need to pay you for this time
because
there’s no reason you should have been
the one listening to me for five hours
what a good friend
the fun part is that it’s also been like
an iterative process my first profile
wasn’t that great and i’ve now made over
you know a thousand updates to
at least my okcupid but then you know
for the other 250 profiles each of those
i update on a so much work it is a lot
of work and that’s partially why i am
better able to serve people though it’s
because i’ve done the work of being
annoyed at every step of the way for
every app in order to
know at the very least is this worth
using is this one that will help people
well i would love to hear more about
what a typical day looks like for you
and also like how adhd shows up for you
at work and in your day-to-day life
oh man i feel like you didn’t even have
to ask the second one because the first
is going to reveal it very quickly
so
i have
on a typical day like i’ve learned to do
a much better job throughout the
pandemic with establishing boundaries on
my time and as i transition primarily
into coaching i now have only three days
a week that i formally do my coaching
and that’s like tuesday wednesday
thursday so i’ve actually managed to
save my mondays and fridays for other
work and other projects and without that
coaching could easily just take over my
week and so
the way my days are structured is that i
let my clients book on my calendar for a
finite range of times during tuesday to
thursday and so that’s really all i
focus on those days nothing else can
really enter the calendar other than
client calls i let my mondays and
fridays be the days when i work on all
the other projects that are in the queue
and that’s where the adhd comes in
because there’s a lot of projects that
i’ve started and then potentially not
finished i’ll make a little bit of
headway and then get distracted for
instance i have a second season on my
podcast for which i’ve recorded all the
episodes and edited about half or three
quarters of the episodes but that’s been
like a year of work that has been start
and stop because in addition to the
podcast i also have been
working on several simultaneous blog
posts um 160 simultaneous blog posts
so it’s
easy to get distracted from one by
working on the other and it all feels
productive but it’s also
hard to motivate myself to even choose
which one because it’s not like i
necessarily feel that any one of them is
the most important i feel like they’re
all important because they’re all
responses to real client needs and
questions that friends and clients have
come up with that i haven’t answered to
and i want to give that answer out to
the world because i’ve solved the
problem and it’s just a matter of now
sharing it but deciding which one to
share which one to finalize getting to
the point of finalization that’s the
real challenge and that’s where the adhd
tends to kick in you brought up a couple
true adhd things there in terms of like
starting and not finishing projects
prioritization motivation
for listeners that might not necessarily
be aware of why that might be an adhd
thing do you want to give your own
description or how it feels for you to
like be experiencing those types of
symptoms
it’s honestly hard to describe sometimes
i’ll literally schedule my day by the
hour as soon as i’ve started something
if i’m really in the zone with it then i
won’t want to stop and then jump into
something else and so if i schedule two
hours for a blog post it may be the case
that the first hour is me just trying to
do some extra research for it and then
suddenly the two hours are already up
and i’ve yet to type a word
and then maybe i’ll have in the last
five minutes thought to myself okay i
can really i need to get at least a
paragraph in and then the five minutes
becomes 25 minutes and now i’ve already
eaten into the next time slot and then
i’m in a moment okay i’m going to cancel
this next thing because i don’t have
time for it anymore but maybe i can
start early on the thing after it but
then i’m in the point of decision
fatigue because i have to now decide
whether to stop doing the thing i was
already productive in or start doing the
thing i had scheduled and in that moment
of decision fatigue i start to get a
little bit of anxiety and
i lose the motivation to work on either
one because now my core decision is
deciding which one and then i will
typically in that moment
do some of the dangerous low hanging
fruit of checking so by then i’ll
probably have received upwards of 20 30
emails i may have gotten another
15 to 20 texts or i used to get on
average 400 plus notifications across
the 500 apps on my phone
and that’s just on my phone that’s not
even my immediate environment presently
cat sitting and so there’s two cats that
will happily just come in want some pets
and jump on my keyboard you know there’s
there’s a lot of
possible distractions that go beyond
just what’s on my phone what’s on my
computer what’s in my immediate
environment
i
you know i’ve been a super connector for
10 years now so there’s just thousands
of people who may be in my city at any
given time reaching out to say hey let’s
go get coffee let’s hang out
there’s just so many possible avenues
that my attention can travel on some of
which are considered productive some of
which are distracting but also sometimes
produce
the exact fodder that then goes into my
work
you know like following up on a message
thread and going on a creative date can
then become fodder for the next article
about dates you can do in new york and
so it’s really hard to know was this
productive was this distracting i’m just
constantly in that cycle i’m glad that
i’ve gotten that out of being a 24 7
problem now that i’ve created the
coaching world where like that’s three
days of my week in which i don’t think
about the other projects but what that
means is now i can only think about the
other projects on two days a week and so
because i’ve established these healthier
boundaries it’s actually been
devastating to my productivity because
there’s not enough hours anymore i was
actually going to ask you more about
this time boundary idea and you said
that it’s improved a lot so i’m
interested to hear
what it looked like before and then what
changed
there were many moments when i decided
this is not sustainable i think the
worst one was when i was sleeping
about two to four hours a night working
20 hour days navigating to a different
apartment every day
to live because i didn’t have a
stable space going on dates still amidst
all of that those were the moments when
i realized like something had to change
here and so little by little i would try
to make changes sometimes involving
slightly more stable housing sometimes
involving trying to sleep more that’s
always a hard one especially when i
didn’t have boundaries with the work i
was doing because if it was the choice
between going to bed at 10 pm or
spending an extra four hours finishing a
blog post previous me would 100 of the
time finish the blog post and then i’d
ship the blog post and i’d feel good now
i’ve had to come to grips with this idea
that some things just won’t ship and
that’s okay or they won’t ship this week
or this year and that’s still okay
it previously was not a thing i’d
consider i i think i got used to from an
early age this idea that the higher the
stress of the environment the more
productive i was i associated high
stress and high frustration and like
physical like physiological
pain
with good for work and i think that’s
like the all-nighter culture the
hackathon culture of stay up for two
days in order to get the thing shipped
in college i don’t know that i wrote a
single paper without pulling an
all-nighter so like midnight is usually
when people would start going to sleep
and that would mean no more distractions
and so i’d start my work at midnight and
i’d finish it by whatever the papers do
it was my best way at the time for
coping with being distracted by all the
things all the time yeah just like
trying to escalate the intensity of the
deadline and isolate myself from others
so i could get into a zone of focus and
so now
like that carried over into my
professional life in a way that was
sometimes great
yeah i’ve actually heard this idea of
staying up all night from quite a few
different people that i’ve talked to
and
often they’ve talked about
procrastinating until the last minute or
only really feeling motivated to start
right at the end or super close to the
deadline
yeah and it’s hard to find proper
sources of motivation because i found it
real out early on that money is not a
motivator for me if you say i’ll give
you 100 to do this thing i’m not going
to do the thing that’s not what makes me
wake up and say this is the priority for
today
i’m still trying to learn what actually
like the user’s gonna ask what is the
motivator honestly the
i think i don’t like disappointing
people and so when i have a calendar
event with another person tied to it
such that if i didn’t show up then
they’d be disappointed that would be
like my one of my highest motivators
that’s why i like the coaching work is
because the core thing that i have to do
my core responsibility is to show up i
have to be present on the call with the
person who’s on the other end yeah
someone’s relying on you yeah and that’s
that for me is really motivating and as
soon as i see that they’re confirmed for
the calendar invite i know that i’m
going to make it whereas if i make a
calendar invite to myself and say we’re
going to work on a blog post from two to
four on monday that
i am terrible at respecting my own
personal invites yeah i might do a lot
of other things which is the weird form
of like productive procrastination that
i’ve learned over the years where i
could put two things on my calendar that
i’m supposed to be doing and then i do
20 things that are not that but that
were somehow also seemingly useful
the alternative and i don’t know if you
have a word that you might use for this
but like when you put 50 things on a one
day list none like you expect maybe to
get done five i don’t know if that’s
just overbooking or being over eager
over aggressive is it trying to add too
many things in order to then create
urgency because there’s so many i have
to start doing some now i don’t know if
there’s a word for that but that’s a
separate problem and then it becomes a
problem of feeling overwhelmed and not
being able to prioritize necessarily
yeah it may be that i want that feeling
because that’s what helped me feel like
i can get more done but yeah i think
over the past couple months i have
gotten a little bit better uh like i’ll
put a few check boxed items for each day
of the week and then
eventually just get to them so you said
that you are a super connector
i want to hear a little bit more about
that and what that means to you and how
you apply that to the work that you do
i look at a super connector as someone
who can refer almost like a community to
another community so instead of being
like the head of one community you just
network with a bunch of other connectors
what that means at least for me is if
someone says i need dating help i’ll
usually check in and say like do you
also need
job help do you need help finding
friends because those friends you find
could then help you find dates and so
the super connecting comes in just by
having this multi-dimensional approach
where you think not just about one
domain of like friendship or dating or
jobs but all collectively and then you
think of who are the people who can best
be the routers to get this one person’s
needs met these relationships can come
from anywhere
in the case of dating someone who turns
you down may be doing it for a very good
reason maybe they recognize that they’re
not the right fit for you given what you
both want but they could then turn
around and say you should date my friend
if we have good relationships all around
us it makes it really easy for all the
people we get to know to over the span
of many years continue being meaningful
and relevant in our lives by tagging us
by inviting us to things by even just
like sharing thoughtful words if we put
out a request anywhere and so for me i
just i love that these relationships we
build get to continue being fruitful
throughout our lives
so you mentioned unconventional living
and cat sitting and moving around a lot
so i would love to hear a little bit
more about that lifestyle and how you do
it and why you do it sure so the first i
guess reason for why is just lack of
money like if they’re if you don’t have
the ability to afford rent and you don’t
have the ability to afford even a hotel
room then the question is what’s the
next step if you don’t want to sleep on
the street and so for me
learning quickly how to find people who
needed cat dog or apartment sitting was
really useful because if someone needed
a month of dog sitting that meant i
could go a month without paying rent
somewhere yeah it wasn’t even like i had
an option of paying rent somewhere
because sometimes i lived for several
years on less than seven thousand
dollars a year and so
i would post on facebook saying things
like who needs a cat sitter dog sitter
apartment sitter and then i’d also ask
almost any person i met to just keep me
in mind for
any time they hear someone say i need a
cat sitter a dog sitter an apartment
sitter i’m going away i want people to
associate those words with me so that
they can then reach out to me and say oh
click call steve and sure enough that
started happening pretty regularly
because i wasn’t charging people and if
you wanted like a dog boarding in new
york for a week i think it goes to like
400 or more a week wow and if i can do
that for a month i just save someone
1600 or more and for me i get a place to
live for a month and it’s a pretty good
exchange yeah the challenge is that some
people need it for like three days and
then the next person is like a two-hour
commute away and they did it for one day
20:43
and so a lot of my time was spent just
20:46
doing this arbitrage situation of trying
20:48
to find out who needs what and when and
20:49
how do i get there in time and i didn’t
20:51
have an apartment so i carried all the
20:53
things i owned just in a backpack and
20:55
that was a seven year span where i had
20:58
over 20 different keys to apartments
21:00
around the city because some people
21:01
needed things at different times i did
21:03
some friends just they’d move to a new
21:05
place and the first thing they do is
21:06
call me up hand me a key and say you’ll
21:08
use this later like
21:09
and yeah i felt like the architecture of
21:11
the matrix where you have the 100 keys
21:13
and that’s always been my philosophy is
21:16
i i don’t want to impose upon people i
21:18
just want to be useful and let the fact
21:21
that i’ve oriented my life toward
21:22
meeting thousands of people and getting
21:24
to know their needs
21:26
you just made me think steve i’m going
21:27
away in a few weeks i have to call you
21:30
do you think your adhd helps you be a
21:32
super connector
21:34
honestly i think it’s one of the core
21:36
reasons why i’m able to do it and part
21:39
of that is that anytime i’m
21:41
procrastinating my form of
21:43
procrastination is to scroll through
21:45
facebook and
21:46
find out what people need because people
21:48
typically post there with things like
21:51
i’m going away i need this thing or i’m
21:53
considering hiring a matchmaker i’m
21:55
looking for this there’s so many
21:56
different categories of relationship
21:58
need that people will willingly and
22:00
publicly post about and it’s a really
22:03
easy way to be distracted but it’s also
22:05
a superpower when
22:07
i can just i’ve done this where i set
22:08
aside an entire day to only be on
22:10
facebook answering people’s needs and in
22:12
the span of a day i can connect 100
22:15
people to the thing they need next and
22:17
in so doing essentially cultivate 100
22:20
new relationships and be the point of
22:23
contact for 100 people but yeah i think
22:24
the adhd component there is that i allow
22:28
every new ping to be a distraction that
22:30
sends me into another rabbit hole of
22:33
connecting people because it’s not like
22:34
there are games like i don’t put games
22:36
on my phone because it’s too dangerous a
22:38
distraction i let my form of preferred
22:41
distraction be
22:43
helping people and so every new text
22:45
every single message they are
22:47
distracting and my brain automatically
22:49
goes to them as they’re the maximum
22:51
urgency but also the byproduct of that
22:54
is this kind of super connector
22:56
lifestyle where
22:57
i can be relied upon by a lot of people
22:59
to do a lot of different things and it’s
23:01
formed part of my identity yeah i think
23:04
it’s so cool that you can be there for
23:05
so many people so for anyone listening
23:08
that’s interested in becoming a coach
23:10
and they have thinking learning
23:12
differences what advice would you give
23:14
them about where to start
23:16
so i think the
23:18
most important thing to remember is that
23:21
people are willing to spend money on
23:24
things that save them the time or effort
23:26
of having to do those things themselves
23:29
and so
23:30
i learned this from doing
23:32
coaching for
23:33
individuals who let’s say they make five
23:35
hundred dollars an hour but
23:37
for them to have to spend an hour
23:39
swiping on tinder they’ve essentially
23:41
lost five hundred dollars if they spend
23:43
two hours on tinder or as the average
23:44
user seven hours that can be over two
23:47
thousand dollars of lost value if they
23:48
didn’t get a date from it and so when a
23:50
matchmaker approaches that person and
23:52
says hey i’ll do all this work for you
23:55
for a thousand dollars then the person’s
23:57
gonna say of course i’ll pay you a
23:58
thousand dollars to do this
24:00
when you save people time or save the
24:02
money they’re willing to compensate you
24:05
for a percentage of that time and money
24:07
saved
24:08
and so in coaching
24:10
i can essentially tell people you might
24:12
go out and try to start dating you could
24:14
be spending 20 hours a week or more
24:17
going on dates messaging people swiping
24:19
on these apps
24:20
and that’s a lot of wasted time
24:23
and what’s also the opportunity cost of
24:25
you going a year or two years or in some
24:27
cases for some of the people i work with
24:28
10 years of just struggling through
24:31
which app to use making a profile not
24:33
getting matches constantly swiping and
24:36
feeling worse and worse about themselves
24:38
what would that have been worth to you
24:39
let’s say you can save someone a lot of
24:41
time so in the case of this is literally
24:44
for any coaching thing whatsoever like
24:45
if someone’s struggling with something
24:47
for
24:48
weeks months or years on end you can put
24:50
a dollar value on that and if you can
24:52
help them through that struggle then you
24:54
can capture that value
24:56
the main thing is to pick the thing that
24:58
you want to be teaching
25:00
or that you know more than anyone else
25:02
about
25:03
keep challenging yourself to learn more
25:04
about that and keep challenging yourself
25:06
to help people solve their problems and
25:08
so
25:09
i helped hundreds of people with free
25:11
dating advice literally even putting a
25:13
sign in washington square park like free
25:15
dating advice and i’ll put a little
25:16
blanket forget about that and people can
25:18
just come and receive advice and i get
25:20
to learn who needs what and so people
25:22
will say i need help with this thing i
25:23
need help with this thing and then i can
25:25
start learning here’s the common things
25:26
people need help with and did my
25:29
suggestions work that’s an important
25:31
piece too you have to know that you’re
25:32
actually solving the problem
25:34
and after you’ve gotten to the point
25:36
where you can reliably solve a problem
25:37
then you can either sell your time
25:39
solving the problem and so for someone
25:42
starting out it’s i don’t want to say
25:43
that you should just go into dating
25:45
coaching because that’s not necessarily
25:47
going to be someone’s strength from the
25:48
get-go but if there is something that
25:50
you’ve helped people with dozens of
25:52
times then you’re probably on the right
25:54
track toward being able to monetize that
25:59
thanks so much steve
26:01
thank you this has been wonderful
26:08
this has been how’d you get that job a
26:10
part of the understood podcast network
26:12
you can listen and subscribe to how’d
26:14
you get that job on apple spotify or
26:17
wherever you get your podcast and if you
26:19
like what you heard today tell someone
26:20
about it
26:21
how’d you get that job is for you so we
26:24
want to make sure you’re getting what
26:25
you need go to you.org that job to share
26:28
your thoughts and to find resources from
26:29
every episode that’s the letter u as in
26:32
understood.org
26:35
that job do you have a learning
26:37
difference in a job you’re passionate
26:38
about email us at thatjob understood.org
26:42
if you’d like to tell us how you got
26:44
that job we’d love to hear from you
26:46
as a non-profit and social impact
26:48
organization i’m decentralizing the help
26:50
of listeners like you to create podcasts
26:52
like this one to reach and support more
26:53
people in more places we have an
26:55
ambitious mission to shape the world for
26:57
difference and we welcome you to join us
26:59
in achieving our goals learn more at
27:02
understood.org
27:03
mission
27:04
how’d you get that job is produced by
27:06
andrew lee and justin d wright who also
27:09
wrote our theme song laura key is our
27:11
editorial director at understood scott
27:13
cashier is our creative director
27:16
seth melnick and briana berry are our
27:18
production directors thanks again for
27:20
listening
27:22
[Music]
27:43
you
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
***
You Might Also Like These From The Good Men Project
|Compliments Men Want to Hear More Often
|Relationships Aren’t Easy, But They’re Worth It
|The One Thing Men Want More Than Sex
|..A Man’s Kiss Tells You Everything
Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.
Register New Account
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: Shutterstock