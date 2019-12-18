Lisa Hickey is the CEO of Good Men Media, Inc. and the publisher of The Good Men Project, an online platform that is taking a deep look into what enlightened masculinity looks like in the 21st Century.

With over 3 million visitors per month, The Good Men Project has evolved into a diverse, global community of contributors, who are opening up about mental health, sexual identity, marriage, fatherhood, intimacy, and what it means to be at the “front lines of modern manhood.”

With the courage to have the conversation that no one else is having, Lisa Hickey is cultivating a movement that challenges those cultural notions of what a “real man” must be.

Her story of resilience, human connection, and creative innovation is a powerful example of what it means to live a purpose-driven life.

Photo credit: iStock