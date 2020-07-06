A Father’s Sacrifice

Tony Stark. Clark Kent. Matt Murdock. Barry Allen. Peter Parker. Steve Rogers. We don’t have to be a devoted comic book reader, and super fanatic just to find out their fictional character and abilities. Most of the time, we recognize their faces on television and movie posters. Because of their astonishing powers and vivid outfits, they are the superheroes of our childhood moments. And even today, they are still the heroes and admirers of young men.

Actually, I’m a huge fan of it too. I’m inspired by their extraordinary powers, and for their bravery to serve and protect the citizens or ordinary people from tragedies elicited by the villains. But fictional characters are far different from the real world. It looks like superheroes are real because they make us feel heroic when encountering adversities. We only see them on comic book or TV, and they are only existing in our imagination.

However, real-life heroes are living in our society such as — teachers, social workers, soldiers, doctors, police officers, and a lot more that will protect and teach us the moral of being a hero — We all have someone that encouraged us to acquire the person who we want to be.

* * *

My Father

Everybody has his own hero in life. A role model who nurtures others to be their better selves. For me, my hero is my father, who has inspired me typically in myriad aspects of life. But first, what does it mean to be a father? A father is beyond just a phrase. He is ready to step up, to be responsible for his children and his family. He’s a pillar of our homes, they are the ones who uphold a family. Even when they are struggling and don’t know what to do in tough times. They still do it for their children and family. And in the family, they draw courage to proceed with the circuit of life.

My father carries an important part in the family. Yet, I know that both father and mother have a particular role to play in supporting their children. My mother is a lovely and benevolent woman, it is my father who shows bravery and resilience which is will, after some time, consume as one of our characteristics. He can be stringent at all times, but we will benefit and it is for our own good.

Being a father has a huge responsibility and is not simple. You have to invest your life and need to be strong for your family. It includes looking after your children into virtuous grown-ups by educating and introducing them about the real world. the reality. On how life works in a logical thing.

Speaking of reality, my father is far away from us. Yes, that’s awful! Yet, he’s in the other country in Dubai, UAE. Working hard to provide our basic necessities. I admire him for his boldness. Even though, he didn’t even take a glimpse of us every day when he got home from work. He endured all the adversities and discomfort of seeing us. Just to give us a decent life we deserve and to support us achieving what career we’ll be facing.

Despite the fact, that he’s a thousand miles away from us. He’s just so close, here, deep in our hearts. My father sacrificed himself. Not literally, but to went to another country just to sustain our desires and needs in life. He’s my real hero. In this world, full of scoundrels and opportunists. He always teaches us including my siblings to understand what is right and wrongdoings completely.

So why do we need a fictional character to inspire us, when there is your dad, right by your side that you can count on and guide you through your course of life. I will say that I am very proud to be his son and continue to achieve my ambitions for him. Most of all, my father is a true hero in my life.

* * *

On this day, that needs to remember every time. I’d like to dedicate this article to all the amazing fathers, father figures, and to those who have to fill in as a father for their child. They’re also the ones who pinched the lives of people that merge them to be the better version of themselves.

Thank you for all the things you have done and continue doing for the sake of us. We appreciate your hard work and the oftentimes quiet but influential you have displayed in our lives.

Happy Father’s Day to everyone! Have a great day!

—

Previously published on “Change Becomes You”, a Medium publication.

—

***

—

Photo credit: Jude Beck on Unsplash