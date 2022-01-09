A Free Man in Prison

“The unexamined life is not worth living,” a younger wise man says. He is not as wise as he will be in the future, after things fall apart, but he recognizes even now the essential truth of this statement. It is a truth Socrates had spoken more than three centuries before. It is why he is a wise man.

“Judging by your constant ruminating, the too-examined life is not worth living either,” his student — Sophia — shoots back. She is sitting at his feet in the Athenian market, the agora, her hazel eyes wide and eager and hopeful with the great thirst for knowledge.

“Oh?” The wise man laughs. “A witty statement, yes, but that does not make it true. Support your supposition.”

“Well…”

She cannot continue, though, for suddenly sound floods the agora. Romans stream into the market, resplendent in the red capes wrapped tight around their bodies and the sigils of Emperor Caesar Augustus that cling to their belts.

As the other Athenians do, Abram tenses; these men had occupied Greece for well over a hundred years, yet still they struck fear into the wise man’s heart, still they seemed distinctly foreign and distinct from the Greeks. For to these Romans, strength was the highest virtue; to the Athenians, wisdom was. So long as this distinction remained there could be no reconciliation.

Despite his fear, the wise man notices something strange: There is a man inside the crowd of soldiers, a man with a ragged, black beard and matted, black hair, a well-traveled man — a wise man, the wise man observes — and an unpleasant fate seems to await him.

“Come, girl,” Abram whispers to Sophia, and together they weave their way through the throng that surrounds the scene.

“I’m scared,” Sophia says.

Gingerly, Abram puts his right arm around her and points at the prisoner and whispers: “Imagine, then, how he feels.” Then he looks at the scrawny man — really looks at him. He has a foreign air about him, and his eyes shine in a way that Abram has not previously witnessed. He has been cast onto the ground and he is surrounded by at least two dozen Roman soldiers, who are jeering unintelligently in low-Latin, and in Greek the man is blabbering something about redemption, sins, forgiveness, the kingdom of God…

“He is a Jew?” Sophia says perplexedly. For even she — so young — can tell something is off about him.

“No.”

“Then what is he?”

“He is like a Jew, yet he is not a Jew. He is of a new Jewish sect — a splinter sect. I have not heard much about them, only that they worship a man whom they call the Son of God, a man who was killed about fifteen years ago in Judea under Pontius Pilate. A man named Jesus of Nazareth.”

“They worship a man?”

“Well, not exactly…”

“A demigod, then?”

“Not quite.”

“Then what?”

Abram hesitates. He does not know enough about this new religion to give Sophia an accurate portrait. Luckily, he does not have to make something up, for suddenly and remarkably the prisoner’s eyes open and fill with new energy, though the wise man does not know from what source he draws his strength.

“My name is Paul!” the prisoner screams. “My name is Paul, and this is injustice!” he says, and this time in a smaller voice, but there is a fire in his eyes, and Abram thinks with a start that he has heard this name before, that he has heard of Paul of Tarsus’ teachings in Ephesus and Tyre and Sidon, of his interest in this strange new cult from the East, of his absolute certainty in his doctrine’s truth.

“Shut up!” a Roman shouts in Latin. He slams the butt of his sword into Paul’s stomach, yet remarkably the prisoner does not fall back, does not even waver.

No, he stands firm and his brown, Semitic eyes look straight ahead and then they meet Abram’s eyes for a moment, for just the briefest of moments, really, but this moment seems like an eternity. The wise man loses himself in that gaze.

When Paul is nudged forward and their eyes break contact Abram feels as if some essential part of his soul has been ripped away. The immensity of the moment stays with the wise man as Paul is carted away to the barracks to be imprisoned.

Imprisoned, Abram thinks. But then what? Killed?

His heart leaps; he is interested in learning more of this strange religion, and he thinks that Paul seems like a good man — a just man. For there was forgiveness in those eyes, there was redemption, there was a chance to escape the brutal past. These are the things that Abram desires most. These are the things that he has always desired. Like other men, he knows he does not deserve these things; for like all other men, he is depraved, and his soul is filled with bitterness and hatred and lies and doubts and that worst evil of all, ego.

But something tells him this does not matter. For he also knows that the God of Paul is a merciful God, in contrast to unmerciful humanity. It is this God that he wishes to know more about. It is this doctrine — mercy — that he wishes to learn more of.

“What will you do?” Sophia says, for she knows the wise man’s heart better than anyone else.

“I will do what is just.”

“And what is just?”

“I must free Paul from ‘justice.’”

*

That night the wise man becomes a brave man, and in doing so he truly earns the title of wise man. For he puts on a long, dark cloak and carries a long, dark walking stick, and with these alone he sets out to talk to the man who would become a saint, this remarkable person named Paul of Tarsus.

Gaining access to the prison is not difficult; there is one guard only, a corrupt guard, and the wise man bribes him with thirty silver pieces. It is nearly all the money he has, but he does not mind. For the money will make the wise man a wiser man.

The wise man enters Paul’s cell quietly. He enters, and for a long while he does naught but stare at the lone figure sleeping on the moon-lit floor. Paul of Tarsus is a poor man, a ragged man — a look extenuated by his shaggy black hair and thick, knotted beard. His frame is thin — dangerously so — and through his tunic the wise man can tell there lies a body that is defined by ribs and bones.

As if to confirm his weakened state, Paul’s breathing comes out in harsh-sounding spurts. Broad, droopy circles outline his eyes. Truly, this Paul has the look of a small man, of a tired man, of a man who has been defeated many times and who will be defeated even more in the future.

And it is this fact that struck the wise man so much, back in the agora. For despite having the look of a man who has been defeated, somehow the man is not defeated. By all logic, by all natural law, this man Paul should have given up long ago. Yet somehow he continues to walk through the Mediterranean preaching his doctrine of redemption and forgiveness, no matter how much suffering is heaped upon him.

The wise man wishes to know how. From where does this Paul draw his energy, when most men in his position would lack the strength even to eat? More than how, though, the wise man wishes to know why. What doctrine could have moved this man, this Paul, so much? What impels him to continue?

“Paul,” says the wise man gingerly, willing him awake. “Paul,” he repeats.

“Yes,” the man whispers, and his eyes are still closed, and his voice is low.

“Why do you continue? What impels you, when you have suffered so much? Surely you should have given up on the world by now.”

For a long time Paul says nothing. Then he sits up, stretches, and dips a finger in the pewter of water that has been set out in front of him. “Everyone who drinks this water will be thirsty again,” he says, his look grave, as if he is remembering the words of someone else, the words of one who had lived far away and a long time ago, “but whoever drinks the water I give them will never thirst.”

The wise man’s breath catches. “Whose words are these?”

“The words of Jesus Christ.”

“And this man’s words, like water…they fill you?”

“They do.”

“Teach me, then,” says the wise man. “I do not believe, but teach me,” he says again.

And so he does.