We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Home / Featured Content / A Free Man in Prison

A Free Man in Prison

Though he is dying he feels as alive as he has ever felt.

For a long while the wise man looks across the western sea. The sun sets below the horizon. It goes to light places he has never seen, ones with different views on justice and truth and morality. He wonders: What qualifies as truth there? He wonders, for he knows there is no truth — only truths. And yet, everyone thinks that his truth is the truth.

The wise man awakes in a small, dark cell that is pungent with the stench of piss and death. His arms are stretched above his head and bound to a wooden wall, his legs chained to the stone floor.

And what is my crime? the wise man wonders. Even after all these years he remains ignorant of the answer to this question, but he suspects it has something to do with this sentiment, with his views on justice and his capacity for forgiveness, with his weariness for humans and his love for the world, with his conviction that the strongest men are truly those who seem the weakest, and the weakest men truly those who seem the strongest.

Previously Published on Medium

Shutterstock

About Michael Shammas

Michael Elias Shammas has written for the Good Men Project since 2012. Aside from writing for the Good Men Project, his work has appeared everywhere from the National Law Review to the Huffington Post. He served as editor-in-chief of the Harvard Law Record, America's oldest law school newspaper, before graduating from Harvard Law School in 2016. Since then, he spent two misguided years as a corporate lawyer in Manhattan before quickly realizing that there were higher motives than the profit motive. He has since worked in the federal judiciary, as a fellow at NYU Law, and occasionally as a solo practitioner focused on immigration law and employment law. He is excited to begin a two-year faculty position at Tulane Law School in Fall 2021. Feel free to contact him at [email protected], to follow him on Twitter @michaelshammas9, or to read his working legal and political-science scholarship for free on SSRN (https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/cf_dev/AbsByAuth.cfm?per_id=3184263).

