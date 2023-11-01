A Journey to You

My Dearest,

As I sit down to write this letter, my heart is filled with a sense of wonder, knowing that you exist somewhere in the world and we both gaze up at the same sky, finding solace under the comforting presence of the same moon. We may not have crossed paths yet, but I have unwavering faith that our destinies are entwined, and the universe will bring us together when the time is right.

I wonder about you, my dear. What are you doing right now? What passions fuel your soul? Do you, like me, enjoy the pleasures of reading and writing, or does your heart find solace in exploring the far corners of the world? Are you a social extrovert, thriving in the company of others, or do you lean towards introversion, finding strength in moments of introspection and solitude?

I’m certain you’ve had your moments of curiosity about me as well — where I might be and what I’m up to. Rest assured, I am here, patiently waiting for the day our worlds meet. God is shaping us into the finest versions of ourselves, so when we finally meet, our connection will be effortless, and our love will shine as brightly as the sun breaking through the clouds.

You are always in my thoughts and enveloped in my heartfelt prayers. I seek God’s divine protection and guidance to accompany you for every step of your journey. In the quiet spaces of my heart, I believe that the forces of the universe are orchestrating our meeting. I await the magical moment when our paths converge and we will embark on this beautiful adventure together.

I believe that when our eyes finally meet, we will instantly recognize each other as if our hearts and souls have been intertwined for all of eternity. Though we haven’t yet met in person, our hearts are already united, and our souls converse as we dream, effortlessly bridging the physical distance that separates us.

Until that long-awaited day arrives, let us continue our individual journeys, growing and evolving. Our journey is a testament to the beauty of patience and faith. When the stars align, and our lives align with them, we will embark on a remarkable journey. Our love story will unfold, written in the pages of our hearts with all the beauty and wonder of a perfect adventure yet to be unveiled.

With all my love and gratitude,

Forever Yours!

© Poonam Vashist 2023

…

PS: This letter is fictional, straight from the heart and mind of a hopeful soul.

—

***

Photo credit: Danie Franco on Unsplash