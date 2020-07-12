A List of Allergies

Moving.

With moving comes many new things. Since I am well organized and aware of my health, moving includes a new pharmacy.

Transferring records between places is easy. A simple few questions on my profile would be filled in then the rest can take care of itself with a few clicks and emails from a secure connection. The helpful pharmacy manager’s last question to me was any allergies? Once I mentioned the medications I’m allergic to, the list continued;

People.

Opera.

Loud Opera.

Opera at low volume.

Stupidity.

Blatant inefficiency.

Continued stupidity.

Televangelists.

Evangelists.

Bagpipes (Unless they are played in the style of, or by, legendary rock vocalist Dan McCafferty).

Clutter.

To be continued as I think of more…..Maybe.

Previously published on Dannalexander.com.

