A List of Allergies

Moving.
With moving comes many new things. Since I am well organized and aware of my health, moving includes a new pharmacy.
Transferring records between places is easy. A simple few questions on my profile would be filled in then the rest can take care of itself with a few clicks and emails from a secure connection. The helpful pharmacy manager’s last question to me was any allergies? Once I mentioned the medications I’m allergic to, the list continued;
- People.
- Opera.
- Loud Opera.
- Opera at low volume.
- Stupidity.
- Blatant inefficiency.
- Continued stupidity.
- Televangelists.
- Evangelists.
- Bagpipes (Unless they are played in the style of, or by, legendary rock vocalist Dan McCafferty).
- Clutter.
To be continued as I think of more…..Maybe.
@WriterDann
Previously published on Dannalexander.com.
Photo credit: shutterstock.com
