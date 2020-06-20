A.M. Pressman – ‘What I Remember’

By Button Poetry

.

.

A.M. Pressman, performing at Rustbelt 2018 in Detroit, MI.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:03

I don’t remember much guess that’s the

00:07

point during pregnancy a fog tends to

00:09

fall over the brain most folks keep

00:11

journalist Leah don’t forget any of it

00:13

the memories of my pregnancy come in

00:16

flashes my stomach a swamp

00:20

couldn’t smell eggs without gagging but

00:22

that’s the thing I never actually threw

00:24

up I was convinced that if I never threw

00:26

up that it couldn’t be morning sickness

00:28

so I couldn’t possibly be pregnant

00:29

denial is a hell of a drug I remember

00:34

calling him on the toilet I remember him

00:38

not picking up I remember going to the

00:42

Planned Parenthood in an uber I remember

00:45

the book I brought with me atoll among

00:47

sharks in the river I remember the laws

00:50

in Virginia anyone seeking an abortion

00:52

must at least 24 hours prior undergo a

00:54

transvaginal ultrasounds it was so cold

00:59

my toes curled up and screaming my hands

01:02

shaking as I held the book above my face

01:04

reading the same line over and over

01:07

again I say something to God but he’s

01:08

not a living thing I say something to

01:10

God but he’s not a living thing then our

01:11

saying if you can’t handle this how do

01:13

you expect to take the vacuum I say

01:14

something to God but he’s not a living

01:15

thing the laws in Virginia require that

01:19

the patient view of the ultrasounds I

01:22

held your photo in my hand in it

01:26

you looked so small I just kept saying

01:30

they look like a lentil a little bead of

01:32

light against a vast dark sky a little

01:37

star the furthest kind of fire I knew in

01:42

that moment that I loved you I knew in

01:45

that moment that I could not bring you

01:48

into this worlds I want to ask for your

01:52

forgiveness but I don’t know how my

01:54

friends tell me I have nothing to weep

01:56

over nothing to mourn and then nothing

01:59

is what really gets me

02:00

then nothing makes me a fruitless tree

02:02

all fallen flowers my arms are full of

02:05

empty I say something to God but he’s

02:06

not a living thing I say something to

02:08

you but you’re not a living thing and

02:09

maybe I’m not allowed to mourn something

02:11

that I chose to lose

02:14

but I remember the first dream I had

02:16

after the abortion in it I was ready I

02:22

held you in my arms your eyes were dark

02:27

and mine and your name spilled out of my

02:31

mouth Olivia Olivia my living thing

02:40

[Applause]

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

—

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Screenshot from video