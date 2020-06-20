A.M. Pressman – ‘What I Remember’

By Button Poetry
A.M. Pressman, performing at Rustbelt 2018 in Detroit, MI.
Transcript provided by YouTube:
I don’t remember much guess that’s the
point during pregnancy a fog tends to
fall over the brain most folks keep
journalist Leah don’t forget any of it
the memories of my pregnancy come in
flashes my stomach a swamp
couldn’t smell eggs without gagging but
that’s the thing I never actually threw
up I was convinced that if I never threw
up that it couldn’t be morning sickness
so I couldn’t possibly be pregnant
denial is a hell of a drug I remember
calling him on the toilet I remember him
not picking up I remember going to the
Planned Parenthood in an uber I remember
the book I brought with me atoll among
sharks in the river I remember the laws
in Virginia anyone seeking an abortion
must at least 24 hours prior undergo a
transvaginal ultrasounds it was so cold
my toes curled up and screaming my hands
shaking as I held the book above my face
reading the same line over and over
again I say something to God but he’s
not a living thing I say something to
God but he’s not a living thing then our
saying if you can’t handle this how do
you expect to take the vacuum I say
something to God but he’s not a living
thing the laws in Virginia require that
the patient view of the ultrasounds I
held your photo in my hand in it
you looked so small I just kept saying
they look like a lentil a little bead of
light against a vast dark sky a little
star the furthest kind of fire I knew in
that moment that I loved you I knew in
that moment that I could not bring you
into this worlds I want to ask for your
forgiveness but I don’t know how my
friends tell me I have nothing to weep
over nothing to mourn and then nothing
is what really gets me
then nothing makes me a fruitless tree
all fallen flowers my arms are full of
empty I say something to God but he’s
not a living thing I say something to
you but you’re not a living thing and
maybe I’m not allowed to mourn something
that I chose to lose
but I remember the first dream I had
after the abortion in it I was ready I
held you in my arms your eyes were dark
and mine and your name spilled out of my
mouth Olivia Olivia my living thing
[Applause]
