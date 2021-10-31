A Personal Story: How I Became a Happy Man

Let’s admit that none of us are perfect, but we need to fix some problems. I will share with you the mistakes I have made and the truths that I need to correct. You are probably doing this without realizing it.

First, let’s talk about the hunger for success. We all want success in this life, but what do you give up for that success? A generation lost in personal development books is growing up. The one who takes a pen thinks of himself as a psychologist or a personal development specialist. What they write makes sense sometimes for individual success, but it raises ruthless, tough, and cruel individuals.

Let’s go back a little…

I had lost my incredible self-confidence for a while. I was a failed man, but I was an incredibly kind-hearted person. After a while, people started to hurt me a lot. The women I liked, my family, my friends were all using me and throwing me away. All-day I was listening to how much they loved me, but I was no one’s priority when it came to action. What was I doing at this time? There was a deadly trust and love for them because they were my friends.

This went on for a long time…

One day I fell out with all of them, I realized that I was expendable for all of them. It was then that I realized that I was not valuable to them, and in this situation, I felt more alone than I have ever felt in my life. You’ve probably experienced this yourself.

After this situation, I made a promise to myself. I was going to get what I wanted in life. I wouldn’t let others hurt me.

I’ve read tons of self-help books. I graduated from three universities, I studied hard. I had tons of success, but when I looked, it was all a piece of paper. There was a success, but my love and trust in people were gone. Who should I trust? I was beginning to think that everyone was going to use us as a stepping stone to their success and throw us away.

Because the books and articles I read kept telling me that I was the most important one. You are the most important, value yourself first, etc. I was lost in the articles. There was a perception that success is necessary to be happy. Success in this regard increases your happiness, but it is not the only factor. Love, fun, good memories, these are the things that get you out of bed happy.

I realized this too late…

You may be feeling lost and alone. You may be working like crazy for money and ruining your life. But what’s the point of winning if you can’t spend that money? How happy would it be to have a general manager or CEO suffix at the beginning of your name?

After a while, I made a decision that would be a turning point in my life. I didn’t want to compromise on my achievements because I had put a lot of effort into it, but now I knew my dose.

First of all, I started by doing the things I love. I put academic books on the shelf and started watching movies that I love. Not all day, of course, but there would no longer be only personal development in my life, there would be room for pleasure. Then I started the morning walks on the beach. I can’t tell you how happy I was to put on my headphones with a coffee I bought in the morning and feel the wind on my face. I was not experiencing the computer light making my eyes ache, but the feeling of the beautiful wind on my face.

It continued to evolve parabolic.

After my walk, I found myself in a nice sweet boutique cafe to have breakfast in the morning. From time to time, I had a nice dialogue with the employee there. I was experiencing something new here. We never knew each other’s private life. Only she asked me how my walk was going, and I asked her questions from daily life. It never went further, but having such a routine with a person I never knew made me happy. I started to know the social environment I live in. I had stopped meeting successful and hardworking people who would only bring me closer to my goals.

Time passed and I became obsessed with getting to know nature. I created a nice group of friends and we started going camping with them. We all had a lot of troubles and struggles in life, but we were determined not to bring our work to our vacation. We wanted to spend our time most optimally.

That night we set up camp near the sea. I want to share the picture with you below, it was so beautiful.

After a while, I started to work in areas such as yoga and meditation. Many things have changed for me in this chaotic world. That love that I lost came back in time.

Now I continue to work in my life, but in the fields I love. I don’t do anything in this life because I have to. I map my own route. I establish very good bilateral relations without taking unnecessary responsibilities.

Learn not to attach too much meaning to anyone or anything.

I wanted to tell in this whole story how much I did everything and how unhappy I was at first, then I experienced everything on the contrary extreme again, and in the end, I was not happy again. But when I stopped living and started doing the things I love, happiness came to me when I focused on my own interests and not the interests of others.

I hope everything turns out like this for you. I wish you to see the beauty in life.

I wish you not to have tons of money in your bank account, but unforgettable memories in your mind.

