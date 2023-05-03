A Thousand Miles Apart — Three Practices to Stay Connected!

Long-distance relationships can be challenging to sustain, but putting in the effort to stay connected in meaningful ways can keep the love and relationship strong, even when apart!

Here are three practices you can try with your love:

1.Respect each other’s lives and schedules.

Distance means you two have separate lives and schedules. While it’s important to make time to stay connected, it’s also important not to be demanding or make the other person feel guilty about their life circumstances! Understand that last-minute changes may come up, or that they may not always be available when you want to talk or meet. Rather than getting upset, express your understanding and find another time to connect.

Let trust and respect be the foundation of how you handle the practicalities of a long-distance relationship. Try your best to reduce stress and conflict to allow each of you a more fully immersed in your respective lives with the support of the other.

2.Develop your own passions and interests.

Having sparks of life outside the relationship gives you more! It brings more passion to the partnership and prevents it from being the sole source of happiness and meaning. For you and your partner, these could be career pursuits, hobbies, creative projects, volunteering, or other activities that ignite passion and joy. From time to time, share what you’re exploring and learning with each other, and also give one another space to immerse in your respective interests. This helps you grow as individuals and have more to share when together, leading to a more fulfilling relationship!

3.Record meaningful interactions.

When distance separates you, it’s easy to feel the relationship fading into the background of life. Try to notice and log meaningful exchanges, whether it is big or small, whether conversations, experiences shared, or any acts of care. This could be writing them down, sharing photos or voice memos, or just taking mental notes of moments that remind you of what you value about the relationship and your partner!

Regularly reflecting on these can strengthen your connection to one another and serve as encouragement during challenging times. It also gives you material to reminisce about when reunited, helping to strengthen the threads of your shared history.

At its core, long-distance love depends on a workable effort to nurture the relationship. By developing your own sources of joy, respecting one another’s lives, and actively noticing and appreciating what you two share, you can strengthen your connection and support each other’s growth, even when apart!

While distance may be difficult, putting in the work will help you build a solid relationship that can withstand challenges and transitions. With open communication and mutual support, you can embark on the journey of long-distance love with more confidence and less doubt.

With time and commitment, you will find that love continues to warm, even from afar!

