A Tip To Make a Girl Laugh & Begin to Like You

We have all heard and we all know that somehow being funny equates to marriage material and long-term matrimony.

You have made it to the right place! I am well-versed and have success in everyday comedy, puns, and sarcasm when talking to people. Here is what I have found:

you have to be a funny person

Crazy, I know. You have to be funny, to be funny.

Well, to be fair, I’ll give you more details. Initially I was going to make this like satire and leave it there, but let’s dig more into this!

When she could not speak English my jokes did not land well

When she did not like me to begin with my jokes did not land, either

When she could not speak English:

Since we cannot do anything about them not speaking English, don’t try to make them laugh using English. Instead, be interested in learning about them. Don’t get upset if she responds oddly. She might be in a relationship or she is the type of girl below (just doesn’t speak English)

So now, the reason why you are all here. How can we make a girl go from not liking you to laughing, then falling in love with you?

You don’t

However, if her body language said you had a chance in the beginning, yes, there was a chance. But, if you can’t read someone, you cannot assess if they like comedy or if they are sarcastic. Some women don’t like comedy and it’s actually a turn off. If she did not like you in the beginning and she also does not like comedy, you just made her resent even knowing you existed

If she does not like you, but you want her to, you have a couple options. 1) be famous (showing that you are peer-reviewed and/or someone busy and important). 2) have better qualities than comedy that define you. 3) have history with her (legit history, not “relations”. Relations are not history, because you could have been a rebound)

And that’s it. Just try different things and see what she responds to. If she does not respond well to even what you mess up, she is telling you to leave or legit make a baby or puppy appear in your arms. If you try something and you do not have the confidence in yourself and make the situation awkward, your body language is telling you, also, to leave and develop yourself further.

If she gives you some positive response after flopping, she is telling you to try again. That is a great place to be. And that does not mean repeat the joke or continue trying to be funny. Her giving you grace means you have a pass at this — like a passing grade, so move forward.

Most times you can’t do anything if she has severe anxiety, trauma, etc. when you have “surprised” her — meet her in her environment and assess her for the pace at which to run at.

So what funny does, is funny makes you feel like a safe individual.

There is a level of natural selection involved. If you do not have the ability to assess a person, have naturally flowing life qualities, etc. it’s going to be really hard and nothing that you read will create those neurological connections. But, you can read and try, and read and try again. This is called development. I was in this situation from elementary until high school. “Fake it till you make it” is a bunch marketing BS, I call it “develop until you make it”.

Previously Published on medium

Photo credit: iStock