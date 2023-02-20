Get Daily Email
Accelerating Disease and Pandemic Due to Global Warming

Accelerating Disease and Pandemic Due to Global Warming

Finding shelter from the coming storms of a hotter world.

by

Have your plans in place

Everyone knows about zoonotic illnesses such as Covid-19 by now.

Mosquito-borne diseases affect hundreds of millions of people already, and instability will make those conditions a greater challenge overall.

Not everyone has yet woken up to the Avian flu that is driving up the price of eggs.

Vectors such as bats and bugs are not the only culprits, of course. Our interaction with all wildlife and habitats needs to be carefully monitored. Our farming and production methods are also key.

All over the world

In those regions where climate changes bring droughts and floods diseases follow in their wake. In dry regions, desertification leads to dry pools and concentrated die-offs, which often bring flies. There are also fire-prone areas where respiratory illness will be exacerbated. In wet floods and storm-hit areas, molds, mildew, air quality issues, and a host of bacterial and contamination issues will continue to arise.

In short, be prepared for more heat and its stresses in warm places. Be prepared for more rain and flooding in wet places. Be prepared for food, medicine, and infrastructure changes as we move onward to new plagues.

It must be always kept in mind that the world is heating, and with it, weather weirding, emergency services, fire and flood response, civil instability, and supply chain infrastructure is going to be affected.

 

 

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

***

Photo credit: Presley Roozenburg on unsplash.com

About Christyl Rivers, Ph.D.

Writer, Defender of the three dimensional, and Cat Castle Custodian.

