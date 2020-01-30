Acquittal Delayed? (Timing is Everything)

Timing is everything.

Comedians, romantics, journalists, realtors (ok, realtors claim to worship location above all but a couple of school district annexations, or zoning law changes have made several of them a lot of money) all believe in the power of timing. Timing is why the news of a book by John Bolton is so pregnant with importance. In the book, he claims President Trump told him he was holding up hundreds of millions of dollars in aid to the Ukraine until they announced an investigation into the President’s political rivals.

It was timed to explode as Trump’s lawyers were laying out their defense, a key part of which was Trump didn’t withhold aid in exchange for a politically motivated investigation. It also comes at a time when the need for more witnesses is being dismissed by Senate Republicans. Senators who have formed a wall around the President and his associates and their files all while claiming there is not enough evidence. It was perfect timing. Almost theatrical. Now they are wrestling with the decision to call more witnesses. A move that Mitch McConnell feels will slow down the carefully orchestrated acquittal.

Of course, Trump claims that Bolton is just trying to sell books.

But, it does seem a little suspect that John Bolton, whose long, distinguished career has included tenure as Ambassador to the United Nations and various cabinet posts for three Presidents, a man who was so well respected that Trump appointed him to the position of head of the National Security Council would tarnish his reputation by telling lies to sell a book.

When Bolton left his position (Trump said he was fired, Bolton claimed to have resigned) at the White House he sent Bob Costa of the Washington Post a text; “I will have my say in due course. But I have given you the facts on the resignation.” And it seems he is having his say.

Trump seems to have a Jim Jones-like influence over the Republican Party. A grip that is almost impossible to understand, but impossible not to see. He will be acquitted, it is a foregone conclusion. They could line up Kelly, Mattis, Priebus, Tillerson, and they could all offer damning eyewitness accounts of malfeasance, blasphemy, and abuse, the Senate would never be able to muster the 67 votes needed to remove Trump from office.

Now, more or less, it is only theater, the grand illusion, a mirage of outrage and righteous denial covering business as usual, almost. But, be certain, Trump is stripping away protections for the poor, for the uninsured, for the elderly, the environment, possibly the continued existence of humanity. Being acquitted is only going to embolden him and the houses of congress haven’t done anything to slow him down. So, enjoy the show, but vote, if you can’t bring yourself to vote for a democrat vote for an independent candidate. Vote for the planet and its inhabitants, vote for your children, and their children.

But don’t give up. It is too important.

Wikimedia Commons