Action Required – Why Taking Tangible Steps Provides Clarity

Clarity comes from engagement, not thought.

– Marie Forleo, Everything is Figureoutable

If you’re seeking clarity, you must take action

Sounds obvious, I know. And yet, how often do we sit and stew on a question or decision we are facing…thinking ourselves in circles, then wondering why we can’t seem to get any clarity?

I know I do.

I recently read Marie Forleo’s insightful book, Everything is Figureoutable. If you are not familiar with Marie Forleo, she is an entrepreneur, writer, philanthropist and host of Marie TV. I have been a fan of Marie’s for years but only just recently started listening to her podcasts, which led me to her book.

Marie is brilliant, funny, candid and says it like it is. She is a savvy and successful entrepreneur whose insights resonate because they’re true. Case in point is this message about clarity:

Clarity comes from engagement, not thought. Write that down. Memorize it. Tattoo it on your tush. Whenever you’re trapped in the hell of indecision, do something about it as quickly as possible. Find a way to take a tangible, real action and you’ll be rewarded with priceless feedback to inform your next steps.

– Marie Forleo, Everything is Figureoutable

In other words, when you take action, you will be rewarded feedback in the form of the next step you need to take. Because let’s face it, that’s usually what’s needed most: clarity on what to do next.

Whether it’s a significant personal, business or financial decision we are facing, the big answer likely won’t come to us as we sit on our couch, thinking ourselves into a tizzy.

Rather, if we can just figure out what the next step needs to be—then take it—that will help us figure out the steps after that. And so on. Once we start to experience the possible pros and cons of our decision, we begin to gain clarity. Then one day…the big answer will come.

When you’re stuck in a paralyzing thought loop of indecision, stop thinking and start doing. Make a move, no matter how tiny. Find (or make) a way to do a real-world experiment. Action is the fastest and most direct route to clarity.

– Marie Forleo, Everything is Figureoutable

If you are struggling to find clarity on a big (or small) decision, what real-world action might you take next?

