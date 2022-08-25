ADHD, Invisible Disabilities, and Making the Digital World Accessible [Video]

By Understood
Albert Kim first got interested in digital accessibility because of his ADHD, dyslexia, and invisible disabilities. He wanted to make websites and apps usable for everyone, including himself. After all, he uses a screen reader and text-to-speech to read text online.
However, when Albert started to explore a career in digital accessibility, some of his friends discouraged him. They said it wasn’t a good career path. Albert decided to try anyway. Within a few years, demand for his expertise exploded. People who had discouraged him before were now asking about jobs. In this episode, Albert shares how to start a career in digital accessibility, and why he wants others with learning differences to join the field. He also talks about the challenges of being a first-generation college student and immigrant from South Korea without money.
so i started talking to different people
around me who were working in tech
industry
but then most people were
discouraging most people actually didn’t
even know about this field most people
didn’t really recommend it but growing
up in such a hardship raised by a single
mom and everything yeah it is
challenging i get it but i went through
a lot of challenges already
[Music]
from the understood podcast network this
is how how’d you get that job a podcast
that explores the unique and often
unexpected career paths of people with
learning and thinking differences
my name is eleni matheau and i’m a user
researcher here at understood that means
i spend a lot of time thinking about how
we find jobs we love that reflect how we
learn and who we are
i’ll be your host
[Music]
if you have a learning or thinking
difference or a disability you might
have heard of the word accessibility
this means making things as usable as
possible by as many people as possible
well our next guest albert kim is an
accessibility expert he also has adhd
dyslexia and other invisible
disabilities which is part of the reason
he feels like he found his calling hi
albert welcome to the show yeah thank
you for having me so i thought a nice
place to start would be just like kind
of explaining what it means to be an
accessibility expert i’m on the product
team at understood and so i work really
closely with the experience and design
team and i’ve actually worked on a few
accessibility projects so i’m pretty
familiar but for our listeners i thought
it might be valuable for you to explain
what it might mean to be an
accessibility expert and just describe
it to them as simple as possible
basically the work that i’m doing
accessibility specialist role it
actually focuses on digital
accessibility so just like buildings
there’s a law to make it accessible for
people with disabilities or anyone to be
able to access for wheelchair users and
things like that digital space same
thing for digital products whether that
is like an app or website it needs to be
accessible for everyone
so
i basically help companies make these
digital products accessible to everyone
and it’s not just people with
disabilities because disability has
three different categories like
permanent temporary situational for
example my mother as she gets older her
vision is lower and
so her text size has to be bigger and
things like that so it’s a really
interdisciplinary subject it involves
human computer interaction
design
computer science and psychology yeah so
yeah it’s a very fascinating
subject area
i think one thing that we talk about ux
is really i’m trying to understand the
state of the person using the technology
whether that’s like an emotional state
or a physical state and designing with
that in mind yeah of course
i would love to hear why accessibility
is so important to you and why you chose
to dedicate your career to accessibility
for me
accessibility is really important
because i deeply empathize with the
struggles i myself have disabilities i
was born with some disabilities and also
attained some growing up and
so
for me the representation and advocacy
for people with disabilities is really
important
growing up i was born in a south korean
family and south korea has a lot of
stigma towards disability especially
invisible disabilities like mental
health and things like that and and my
parents have never gone to any school
but they never got any formal education
so for me growing up i’ve never really
seeked out for any medical help or any
diagnosis for my disabilities and
even when i became adult and try to seek
for medical help by myself my parents
were against it because they just simply
didn’t want their child
having a diagnosis of a certain
disability and things like that so
having gone through such a struggle
even within my family in my environment
in my society wanting to be
accepted as who i am i
deeply empathize with such struggle for
anyone honestly not just people with
disabilities
when i came across this subject this
filled for me it was like a calling it
was like a live mission and especially
even within digital accessibility these
invisible disabilities like cognitive
and learning disabilities as well as
mental health have not been
traditionally covered much which it was
very absurd to me because if not
accessibility area talks about these
issues then where else can we talk about
it right definitely so kind of felt like
a calling and i feel like i had to jump
in and really bring more representation
of people with disabilities similar
disabilities that i have in this field
yeah that’s definitely something that
i’ve heard in my research too when we
talk more broadly about diversity and
inclusion often disability is left out
and then even within the disability
spaces invisible disabilities are left
out of that conversation too so there’s
like a number of layers and as you said
learning disabilities in particular are
often you know not considered
i would love to hear some examples of
where you’ve noticed perhaps digital
platforms not being as accessible as
they could be for learning disabilities
and like a common mistake or gap that
you see on these platforms
i think one of the
challenges i have is the
reading comprehension difficulty due to
my dyslexia and because of that i use
screen readers a lot and a lot of
websites actually majority of websites
are inaccessible and one of the most
common thing is these screen readers are
assistive technology that requires
specific technical compatibility but
many websites are not designed and
developed with these assistive
technologies in mind so for example if
i’m trying to use screen reader to read
the contents sometimes it might skip
like there’s no for example alt text for
images or there’s no coherent orders and
it’s just really not the pleasant
experience so those are one of the
biggest challenges and also in terms of
from the mental health aspect a lot of
contents that might trigger mental
health traumas there’s no trigger
warning or the contents might be just
dangerous subjects right dangerous
things and
being able to write contents in plain
language rather than over complicating
things and a lot of it is design content
those are the biggest parts that i find
a lot of issues and i know you mentioned
that you didn’t necessarily see
some of your diagnoses considered so i
thought it might be helpful for the
audience if you feel comfortable to
share the learning differences that you
have yeah thank you for asking because i
know there’s a lot of stigma towards
disabilities and i know many times
people tend not to disclose and i was
advised not to disclose if i don’t feel
comfortable too but i try to
disclose as much information as possible
because i want to break that stigma a
lot and i have cognitive and learning
disabilities such as adhd dyslexia ocd i
also have anxiety and depression as well
as a ptsd so it’s quite a lot but these
are
the diagnosis that i got and been on
medication for them and i’m really
fortunate to be able to find a good
medical team who was able to help me out
in this journey yeah i’m happy to hear
that for you too and thank you for being
vulnerable and sharing all of those
diagnoses it is really important
sometimes
to be more open because that’s setting
an example for other people that might
feel a little bit more shame and it
really reduces stigma around you’re just
talking about it
so you mentioned
that when you discovered the
accessibility space you felt like it was
truly your calling i want to hear more
about how you discovered it you know set
you on that path
actually
to share that story i i do need to share
a little bit about my background because
i think it’s all connected
i was born in a family with domestic
violence so my mother my sister and i
all uh escaped from my father so i was
mostly raised by a single mom i’m a
first generation college student and we
couldn’t afford the cost so
i had to take a pause in my college and
at that point i was trying to find out
what can i do in terms of my career and
while i was going to college i actually
tried three different startups i thought
business success would be
my fastest route to become financially
independent and free so that i can
support my family so i tried different
startups and then i went to
south korean military because of the
compulsory military service and in the
military i served as a
telecommunications specialist and that
was like the first time i kind of
interacted with this more of a computer
and technical things
and then after i came out i was doing
more of a digital consultant work but
then because of my startup experience
previously i got recruited by my friend
when i was brought in as a business
development manager
and while i was working for this tech
startup i realized oh like in order for
me to really get into this field i do
really need to understand more about
computer science and coding and web
development so i started doing a ucla
extension certificate in web development
applications programming and while i was
studying that subject i came across
digital accessibility at first i was
very
fascinated by the subject because
i never ever imagined there is an
existing field for this specific digital
accessibility and
when i came across i felt like like this
is super cool to me it was kind of like
looking at robots or ai so i
automatically got drawn to it and i
started looking up oh so what are the
digital accessibility guidelines for
people with invisible disabilities or
people like me and i couldn’t really
find much resources oh that’s strange
maybe i did a poor research so i started
reaching out to different people
on linkedin and also attending different
events and conferences to see
maybe if i attend these professional
events i’ll be able to hear more about
that subject but i still couldn’t find
much information and then i realized oh
wow so most of the digital accessibility
conversations were focused on physical
disabilities blind death and motor
but invisible disabilities have not been
covered much so that’s when i felt like
oh it’s my calling and i need to really
get into this field and try to bring
more representation
yeah and that’s something that we also
hear a lot where people
identify like an opportunity or a gap
and
for people that are more risk averse
it’s like oh but like that’s uncharted
territory whereas for others it’s like
well that’s actually really exciting
you can be the pioneer in that space if
no one is doing it and as you said
there’s definitely a need for it like
you identified a personal need for it so
there must be others feeling the same
way right
at first i didn’t know how to start so i
started talking to different people
around me who were working in tech
industry
but then most people were
giving me advice that was discouraging
and most people actually didn’t even
know about this field existing and
second most people didn’t really
recommend it like it’s an unclear career
path and the companies that have
accessibility teams are only the large
companies so i heard a lot of
discouragement but
growing up in such a hardship raised by
single mom and everything yeah it is
challenging i get it but i went through
a lot of challenges already but i’ve
still overcame so
why not try and what an interesting life
because after i got into this field
shortly after
the demand has soared
extremely a lot
so
compared to two years ago there was an
article
talking about the job increase in this
field was 70 percent in one year and
because of the covet and how the digital
transformation is occurring and a lot of
government services and public services
are also transitioning to digital
there’s a soaring demand for making
websites and apps accessible for
everyone so that public services are
available for everyone so now
the people who were discouraging me
before are now coming to me
yeah congratulating me and also asking
for help they want to
learn more about it yeah and i think
that takes a lot of courage to block out
societal pressure and other people’s
opinions and just really look inward in
terms of what you want and being guided
by that and i think that neurodiverse
people are actually very strong at that
because we’ve overcome that kind of
stigma always resisting yeah we talk
about that a lot you know if you already
feel othered in whatever way then it’s
actually a lot easier to go against the
status quo and go against the grain
because you already are and i think it’s
really important to point out some of
the strengths and
positivity around neurodiversity yeah
thank you i really hope that more and
more neurodiverse people pursue this
field because there’s a huge demand for
neurodiversity representation in this
field and it’s a really really
fascinating subject that i think a lot
of people will find very meaningful
because you get all the benefits of
working in the tech industry like
flexible location and most companies are
nowadays remote and flexible hours but
at the same time you do work that
actually benefits people with
disabilities and
humanity
so it just gives me a lot of life
fulfillment and meaning in my work and
everything oh that’s so beautiful to
hear you know you mentioned flexibility
in the tech industry and how perhaps
working in tech could be a little bit
more inclusive or more accessible
do you want to talk a little bit more
about that and why that’s important to
you if i were to work at a traditional
company
where
the business
practice and work environment is very
traditional it’ll be very challenging
because because of my disability
sometimes i need to have flexible work
hours
also being able to work remotely at my
home where i feel comfortable
gives me a lot of room for accommodating
my disabilities and another thing is i
feel like the tech industry the culture
and the community itself is very
supportive it’s all about like
supporting each other open source
projects and we all trying to help each
other so that is a huge plus for people
like me who is a foreigner in a
foreign country without a college degree
and then being a first generation
college student within lack of guidance
it means so much to have that kind of
support especially digital accessibility
community because
a lot of people in digital accessibility
resonate and empathize with people with
disabilities and actually having
disability
is a huge huge strength because you have
a deep insight and understanding of
users with disabilities
and that is very precious and highly
appreciated skill and experience in this
field so i think that was one of the
biggest part was the people in this
field were just very welcoming loving
and supportive and that is really hard
to find in other fields i feel like
and you also mentioned not finishing
college
and some of the challenges that you had
from my financial perspective but i
would love to hear perhaps some other
challenges that might have been related
to like your learning and thinking
differences or your other mental health
challenges
a lot of challenges are so subtle and
embedded in my life that
i don’t even know it exists
for example i have a hard time with
estimating time so my doctor was telling
me because of my low executive
functioning in my brain if i’m
estimating a time for a certain work or
a certain task and i can pretty much
assume that it is gonna be wrong and
another thing is balancing my focus it’s
very hard to balance my focus for
example i have adhd and i get distracted
to a lot of environmental stimuli so
when i’m working i turn off a lot of
other
noises in my room and try to be able to
focus so that i don’t get distracted
but at the same time i have ocd as well
so
for me
there’s no middle ground and it’s like
either i’m very distracted or i’m very
very very focused
maybe too focused to the point that i’m
not prioritizing certain tasks and
moving forward it’s kind of like a
bicycle when you’re riding a bicycle on
a downhill it’s hard to stop for me it’s
very hard to stop when i’m going down
already into the path of adhd
so
learning
coping mechanism to
help me balance that has been very
challenging
also another thing is because of my
anxiety new environment where it’s my
first time experience
for example
let’s say that i’m trying to go to
medical school i’ve never been to
medical school before then there’s lots
of new information out there
that i don’t know
to me that is a huge uncertainty and
that overwhelms me a lot
so it gives me anxiety
and it triggers my ocd a lot so
i get obsessed about like reading things
and learning things because i’m so
anxious that i feel like if i miss a one
word i might miss a huge chunk of
information so it took me a long time to
really
learn the coping mechanism that it’s
okay to fail it’s okay to try
and whether or not you fail you will
learn something and it will be good for
you
so just it was constant struggle but
definitely i think his first step was
getting medical help and it helped me
tremendously that was super interesting
to hear how your different diagnoses
interact and how they show up for you
and how one can actually then trigger
the other and
since you started talking about advice i
thought that would be a really good
segue to ask you about other advice you
have for young people with thinking and
learning differences particularly those
that might be interested in getting into
the accessibility space the main thing
that i really want to
convey to people who are going through a
similar struggle as i am is that
you are not alone
i’m here
there are a ton of other friends around
me who have similar struggles we are
here
and you are heard you are accepted you
are loved so i think finding community
is really powerful i started this
community called accessibility next gen
because i wanted to build a supportive
community for anyone who want to learn
about digital accessibility to be able
to help each other and make more friends
literally like that was main reason why
because when i was trying to get into
this field is so challenging and there
are people a ton of people who are
more than happy to help you
i and tons of my friends want to help
people with disabilities and especially
neurodiversity to get into this field so
please let me let us help you
by
reaching out to us or connecting with us
or just shooting a dm anytime the name
of the
community is accessibility next gen and
it’s on meetup also you can find me on
linkedin albert kim or my twitter handle
is djk albert but the slack channel is
actually invitation only so
once you actually message me i can send
the invitation and then go from there
thank you so much for joining albert and
thank you for all of the work that you
do in the accessibility space well thank
you so much eleni for having me today
and i hope that my story will
at least help someone feel that they are
not alone so thank you i hope so too
[Music]
this has been how’d you get that job a
part of the understood podcast network
you can listen and subscribe to how’d
you get that job on apple spotify or
wherever you get your podcast
and if you like what you heard today
tell someone about it
how’d you get that job is for you so we
want to make sure you’re getting what
you need go to you.org that job to share
your thoughts and to find resources from
every episode that’s the letter u as in
understood dot o r g slash that job
do you have a learning difference in a
job you’re passionate about email us at
that job understood.org if you’d like to
tell us how you got that job we’d love
to hear from you as a non-profit and
social impact organization i’m just
literalizing the help of listeners like
you to create podcasts like this one to
reach and support more people in more
places we have an ambitious mission to
shape the world for difference and we
welcome you to join us in achieving our
goals learn more at understood.org
mission
how to get that job was created by
andrew lee and is produced by gretchen
miestra and justin d wright who also
wrote our theme song laura key is our
editorial director at understood scott
cashier is our creative director seth
melnick and briana berry are our
production directors thanks again for
listening
[Music]
you
