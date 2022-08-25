ADHD, Invisible Disabilities, and Making the Digital World Accessible [Video]

By Understood

Albert Kim first got interested in digital accessibility because of his ADHD, dyslexia, and invisible disabilities. He wanted to make websites and apps usable for everyone, including himself. After all, he uses a screen reader and text-to-speech to read text online.

However, when Albert started to explore a career in digital accessibility, some of his friends discouraged him. They said it wasn’t a good career path. Albert decided to try anyway. Within a few years, demand for his expertise exploded. People who had discouraged him before were now asking about jobs. In this episode, Albert shares how to start a career in digital accessibility, and why he wants others with learning differences to join the field. He also talks about the challenges of being a first-generation college student and immigrant from South Korea without money.

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

so i started talking to different people

around me who were working in tech

industry

but then most people were

discouraging most people actually didn’t

even know about this field most people

didn’t really recommend it but growing

up in such a hardship raised by a single

mom and everything yeah it is

challenging i get it but i went through

0:21

a lot of challenges already

from the understood podcast network this

is how how’d you get that job a podcast

0:30

that explores the unique and often

unexpected career paths of people with

0:35

learning and thinking differences

my name is eleni matheau and i’m a user

researcher here at understood that means

0:41

i spend a lot of time thinking about how

we find jobs we love that reflect how we

0:45

learn and who we are

i’ll be your host

0:48

if you have a learning or thinking

0:54

difference or a disability you might

0:56

have heard of the word accessibility

this means making things as usable as

possible by as many people as possible

well our next guest albert kim is an

1:04

accessibility expert he also has adhd

1:07

dyslexia and other invisible

1:09

disabilities which is part of the reason

1:11

he feels like he found his calling hi

1:13

albert welcome to the show yeah thank

1:15

you for having me so i thought a nice

place to start would be just like kind

1:19

of explaining what it means to be an

accessibility expert i’m on the product

1:23

team at understood and so i work really

1:26

closely with the experience and design

1:28

team and i’ve actually worked on a few

1:31

accessibility projects so i’m pretty

1:33

familiar but for our listeners i thought

1:36

it might be valuable for you to explain

1:39

what it might mean to be an

accessibility expert and just describe

it to them as simple as possible

basically the work that i’m doing

1:48

accessibility specialist role it

1:50

actually focuses on digital

1:52

accessibility so just like buildings

1:55

there’s a law to make it accessible for

1:58

people with disabilities or anyone to be

2:01

able to access for wheelchair users and

2:04

things like that digital space same

2:06

thing for digital products whether that

2:08

is like an app or website it needs to be

2:11

accessible for everyone

so

i basically help companies make these

2:17

digital products accessible to everyone

and it’s not just people with

2:22

disabilities because disability has

2:24

three different categories like

2:26

permanent temporary situational for

2:29

example my mother as she gets older her

2:32

vision is lower and

so her text size has to be bigger and

2:37

things like that so it’s a really

2:39

interdisciplinary subject it involves

2:41

human computer interaction

2:43

design

computer science and psychology yeah so

2:48

yeah it’s a very fascinating

2:50

subject area

i think one thing that we talk about ux

2:53

is really i’m trying to understand the

2:56

state of the person using the technology

2:59

whether that’s like an emotional state

3:01

or a physical state and designing with

3:03

that in mind yeah of course

i would love to hear why accessibility

3:09

is so important to you and why you chose

3:12

to dedicate your career to accessibility

for me

3:16

accessibility is really important

3:19

because i deeply empathize with the

3:22

struggles i myself have disabilities i

3:25

was born with some disabilities and also

3:28

attained some growing up and

so

3:31

for me the representation and advocacy

3:35

for people with disabilities is really

3:37

important

growing up i was born in a south korean

3:41

family and south korea has a lot of

3:44

stigma towards disability especially

3:47

invisible disabilities like mental

3:50

health and things like that and and my

3:52

parents have never gone to any school

3:54

but they never got any formal education

3:57

so for me growing up i’ve never really

4:00

seeked out for any medical help or any

4:03

diagnosis for my disabilities and

4:05

even when i became adult and try to seek

4:08

for medical help by myself my parents

4:10

were against it because they just simply

4:12

didn’t want their child

4:15

having a diagnosis of a certain

4:18

disability and things like that so

having gone through such a struggle

4:23

even within my family in my environment

4:26

in my society wanting to be

4:29

accepted as who i am i

4:31

deeply empathize with such struggle for

4:35

anyone honestly not just people with

4:37

disabilities

when i came across this subject this

4:40

filled for me it was like a calling it

4:43

was like a live mission and especially

4:46

even within digital accessibility these

4:48

invisible disabilities like cognitive

4:50

and learning disabilities as well as

4:52

mental health have not been

4:54

traditionally covered much which it was

4:58

very absurd to me because if not

5:01

accessibility area talks about these

5:04

issues then where else can we talk about

5:07

it right definitely so kind of felt like

a calling and i feel like i had to jump

5:12

in and really bring more representation

5:14

of people with disabilities similar

5:16

disabilities that i have in this field

yeah that’s definitely something that

5:20

i’ve heard in my research too when we

5:23

talk more broadly about diversity and

5:26

inclusion often disability is left out

5:28

and then even within the disability

5:30

spaces invisible disabilities are left

5:33

out of that conversation too so there’s

5:36

like a number of layers and as you said

5:38

learning disabilities in particular are

5:41

often you know not considered

5:43

i would love to hear some examples of

5:45

where you’ve noticed perhaps digital

5:49

platforms not being as accessible as

5:51

they could be for learning disabilities

5:54

and like a common mistake or gap that

5:57

you see on these platforms

i think one of the

6:02

challenges i have is the

6:04

reading comprehension difficulty due to

6:07

my dyslexia and because of that i use

6:10

screen readers a lot and a lot of

6:13

websites actually majority of websites

6:15

are inaccessible and one of the most

6:18

common thing is these screen readers are

6:21

assistive technology that requires

6:25

specific technical compatibility but

6:28

many websites are not designed and

6:30

developed with these assistive

6:32

technologies in mind so for example if

6:35

i’m trying to use screen reader to read

6:38

the contents sometimes it might skip

6:40

like there’s no for example alt text for

6:42

images or there’s no coherent orders and

6:46

it’s just really not the pleasant

6:49

experience so those are one of the

6:51

biggest challenges and also in terms of

6:53

from the mental health aspect a lot of

6:56

contents that might trigger mental

6:58

health traumas there’s no trigger

7:00

warning or the contents might be just

7:03

dangerous subjects right dangerous

7:06

things and

being able to write contents in plain

7:09

language rather than over complicating

7:12

things and a lot of it is design content

7:16

those are the biggest parts that i find

7:18

a lot of issues and i know you mentioned

7:21

that you didn’t necessarily see

7:23

some of your diagnoses considered so i

7:28

thought it might be helpful for the

7:29

audience if you feel comfortable to

7:31

share the learning differences that you

7:34

have yeah thank you for asking because i

7:37

know there’s a lot of stigma towards

7:39

disabilities and i know many times

7:42

people tend not to disclose and i was

7:45

advised not to disclose if i don’t feel

7:47

comfortable too but i try to

7:50

disclose as much information as possible

7:52

because i want to break that stigma a

7:54

lot and i have cognitive and learning

7:56

disabilities such as adhd dyslexia ocd i

8:01

also have anxiety and depression as well

8:04

as a ptsd so it’s quite a lot but these

8:08

are

the diagnosis that i got and been on

8:12

medication for them and i’m really

8:15

fortunate to be able to find a good

8:17

medical team who was able to help me out

8:20

in this journey yeah i’m happy to hear

8:23

that for you too and thank you for being

8:25

vulnerable and sharing all of those

8:27

diagnoses it is really important

8:29

sometimes

to be more open because that’s setting

8:32

an example for other people that might

8:34

feel a little bit more shame and it

8:36

really reduces stigma around you’re just

8:38

talking about it

so you mentioned

8:42

that when you discovered the

8:44

accessibility space you felt like it was

8:46

truly your calling i want to hear more

8:48

about how you discovered it you know set

8:51

you on that path

actually

8:54

to share that story i i do need to share

8:57

a little bit about my background because

8:59

i think it’s all connected

i was born in a family with domestic

9:04

violence so my mother my sister and i

9:08

all uh escaped from my father so i was

9:11

mostly raised by a single mom i’m a

9:14

first generation college student and we

9:16

couldn’t afford the cost so

9:19

i had to take a pause in my college and

9:22

at that point i was trying to find out

9:25

what can i do in terms of my career and

9:28

while i was going to college i actually

9:30

tried three different startups i thought

9:33

business success would be

9:35

my fastest route to become financially

9:39

independent and free so that i can

9:41

support my family so i tried different

9:44

startups and then i went to

9:46

south korean military because of the

9:48

compulsory military service and in the

9:50

military i served as a

9:51

telecommunications specialist and that

9:54

was like the first time i kind of

9:56

interacted with this more of a computer

9:59

and technical things

and then after i came out i was doing

10:02

more of a digital consultant work but

10:05

then because of my startup experience

10:07

previously i got recruited by my friend

10:11

when i was brought in as a business

10:12

development manager

10:14

and while i was working for this tech

10:16

startup i realized oh like in order for

10:19

me to really get into this field i do

10:22

really need to understand more about

10:23

computer science and coding and web

10:25

development so i started doing a ucla

10:29

extension certificate in web development

10:31

applications programming and while i was

10:34

studying that subject i came across

10:36

digital accessibility at first i was

10:40

very

10:41

fascinated by the subject because

10:45

i never ever imagined there is an

10:48

existing field for this specific digital

10:50

accessibility and

when i came across i felt like like this

10:54

is super cool to me it was kind of like

10:57

looking at robots or ai so i

11:00

automatically got drawn to it and i

11:02

started looking up oh so what are the

11:05

digital accessibility guidelines for

11:07

people with invisible disabilities or

11:09

people like me and i couldn’t really

11:12

find much resources oh that’s strange

11:15

maybe i did a poor research so i started

11:17

reaching out to different people

11:19

on linkedin and also attending different

11:21

events and conferences to see

11:24

maybe if i attend these professional

11:26

events i’ll be able to hear more about

11:28

that subject but i still couldn’t find

11:30

much information and then i realized oh

11:33

wow so most of the digital accessibility

11:36

conversations were focused on physical

11:39

disabilities blind death and motor

11:42

but invisible disabilities have not been

11:44

covered much so that’s when i felt like

11:47

oh it’s my calling and i need to really

11:49

get into this field and try to bring

11:51

more representation

yeah and that’s something that we also

11:55

hear a lot where people

11:57

identify like an opportunity or a gap

12:00

and

12:01

for people that are more risk averse

12:03

it’s like oh but like that’s uncharted

12:06

territory whereas for others it’s like

12:08

well that’s actually really exciting

12:10

you can be the pioneer in that space if

12:12

no one is doing it and as you said

12:14

there’s definitely a need for it like

12:16

you identified a personal need for it so

12:18

there must be others feeling the same

12:20

way right

at first i didn’t know how to start so i

12:24

started talking to different people

12:26

around me who were working in tech

12:27

industry

12:28

but then most people were

12:31

giving me advice that was discouraging

12:34

and most people actually didn’t even

12:36

know about this field existing and

12:38

second most people didn’t really

12:40

recommend it like it’s an unclear career

12:43

path and the companies that have

12:46

accessibility teams are only the large

12:48

companies so i heard a lot of

12:50

discouragement but

12:52

growing up in such a hardship raised by

12:54

single mom and everything yeah it is

12:57

challenging i get it but i went through

12:59

a lot of challenges already but i’ve

13:01

still overcame so

13:03

why not try and what an interesting life

13:07

because after i got into this field

13:10

shortly after

13:12

the demand has soared

13:15

extremely a lot

so

13:18

compared to two years ago there was an

13:21

article

13:22

talking about the job increase in this

13:24

field was 70 percent in one year and

13:27

because of the covet and how the digital

13:30

transformation is occurring and a lot of

13:32

government services and public services

13:34

are also transitioning to digital

13:37

there’s a soaring demand for making

13:40

websites and apps accessible for

13:43

everyone so that public services are

13:45

available for everyone so now

13:49

the people who were discouraging me

13:50

before are now coming to me

13:54

yeah congratulating me and also asking

13:56

for help they want to

13:58

learn more about it yeah and i think

14:00

that takes a lot of courage to block out

14:02

societal pressure and other people’s

14:04

opinions and just really look inward in

14:07

terms of what you want and being guided

14:09

by that and i think that neurodiverse

14:12

people are actually very strong at that

14:15

because we’ve overcome that kind of

14:17

stigma always resisting yeah we talk

14:20

about that a lot you know if you already

14:22

feel othered in whatever way then it’s

14:24

actually a lot easier to go against the

14:27

status quo and go against the grain

14:29

because you already are and i think it’s

14:31

really important to point out some of

14:34

the strengths and

14:35

positivity around neurodiversity yeah

14:39

thank you i really hope that more and

14:41

more neurodiverse people pursue this

14:44

field because there’s a huge demand for

14:47

neurodiversity representation in this

14:49

field and it’s a really really

14:51

fascinating subject that i think a lot

14:54

of people will find very meaningful

14:56

because you get all the benefits of

14:58

working in the tech industry like

14:59

flexible location and most companies are

15:04

nowadays remote and flexible hours but

15:07

at the same time you do work that

15:10

actually benefits people with

15:12

disabilities and

15:14

humanity

15:15

so it just gives me a lot of life

15:17

fulfillment and meaning in my work and

15:20

everything oh that’s so beautiful to

15:23

hear you know you mentioned flexibility

15:25

in the tech industry and how perhaps

15:28

working in tech could be a little bit

15:30

more inclusive or more accessible

15:33

do you want to talk a little bit more

15:34

about that and why that’s important to

15:37

you if i were to work at a traditional

15:41

company

15:43

where

15:44

the business

15:45

practice and work environment is very

15:47

traditional it’ll be very challenging

15:50

because because of my disability

15:52

sometimes i need to have flexible work

15:54

hours

15:55

also being able to work remotely at my

15:58

home where i feel comfortable

16:01

gives me a lot of room for accommodating

16:03

my disabilities and another thing is i

16:06

feel like the tech industry the culture

16:08

and the community itself is very

16:11

supportive it’s all about like

16:13

supporting each other open source

16:15

projects and we all trying to help each

16:18

other so that is a huge plus for people

16:20

like me who is a foreigner in a

16:24

foreign country without a college degree

16:27

and then being a first generation

16:29

college student within lack of guidance

16:31

it means so much to have that kind of

16:33

support especially digital accessibility

16:36

community because

16:37

a lot of people in digital accessibility

16:39

resonate and empathize with people with

16:42

disabilities and actually having

16:44

disability

16:45

is a huge huge strength because you have

16:49

a deep insight and understanding of

16:52

users with disabilities

16:55

and that is very precious and highly

16:58

appreciated skill and experience in this

17:00

field so i think that was one of the

17:02

biggest part was the people in this

17:05

field were just very welcoming loving

17:08

and supportive and that is really hard

17:10

to find in other fields i feel like

17:13

and you also mentioned not finishing

17:16

college

17:17

and some of the challenges that you had

17:19

from my financial perspective but i

17:21

would love to hear perhaps some other

17:23

challenges that might have been related

17:25

to like your learning and thinking

17:27

differences or your other mental health

17:29

challenges

a lot of challenges are so subtle and

17:34

embedded in my life that

17:36

i don’t even know it exists

17:39

for example i have a hard time with

17:42

estimating time so my doctor was telling

17:45

me because of my low executive

17:47

functioning in my brain if i’m

17:50

estimating a time for a certain work or

17:53

a certain task and i can pretty much

17:54

assume that it is gonna be wrong and

17:57

another thing is balancing my focus it’s

18:01

very hard to balance my focus for

18:03

example i have adhd and i get distracted

18:06

to a lot of environmental stimuli so

18:09

when i’m working i turn off a lot of

18:12

other

18:13

noises in my room and try to be able to

18:15

focus so that i don’t get distracted

18:18

but at the same time i have ocd as well

18:21

so

for me

18:23

there’s no middle ground and it’s like

18:26

either i’m very distracted or i’m very

18:29

very very focused

18:31

maybe too focused to the point that i’m

18:34

not prioritizing certain tasks and

18:38

moving forward it’s kind of like a

18:40

bicycle when you’re riding a bicycle on

18:42

a downhill it’s hard to stop for me it’s

18:46

very hard to stop when i’m going down

18:48

already into the path of adhd

so

18:52

learning

18:53

coping mechanism to

18:55

help me balance that has been very

18:57

challenging

18:59

also another thing is because of my

19:01

anxiety new environment where it’s my

19:04

first time experience

19:06

for example

let’s say that i’m trying to go to

19:10

medical school i’ve never been to

19:12

medical school before then there’s lots

19:15

of new information out there

19:18

that i don’t know

to me that is a huge uncertainty and

19:23

that overwhelms me a lot

19:25

so it gives me anxiety

19:27

and it triggers my ocd a lot so

19:31

i get obsessed about like reading things

19:34

and learning things because i’m so

19:36

anxious that i feel like if i miss a one

19:39

word i might miss a huge chunk of

19:42

information so it took me a long time to

19:44

really

19:45

learn the coping mechanism that it’s

19:47

okay to fail it’s okay to try

19:50

and whether or not you fail you will

19:53

learn something and it will be good for

19:55

you

so just it was constant struggle but

19:58

definitely i think his first step was

20:01

getting medical help and it helped me

20:04

tremendously that was super interesting

20:07

to hear how your different diagnoses

20:11

interact and how they show up for you

20:13

and how one can actually then trigger

20:16

the other and

20:18

since you started talking about advice i

20:20

thought that would be a really good

20:21

segue to ask you about other advice you

20:24

have for young people with thinking and

20:26

learning differences particularly those

20:28

that might be interested in getting into

20:30

the accessibility space the main thing

that i really want to

20:35

convey to people who are going through a

20:37

similar struggle as i am is that

20:40

you are not alone

20:42

i’m here

20:43

there are a ton of other friends around

20:45

me who have similar struggles we are

20:48

here

20:50

and you are heard you are accepted you

20:53

are loved so i think finding community

20:57

is really powerful i started this

21:00

community called accessibility next gen

21:02

because i wanted to build a supportive

21:04

community for anyone who want to learn

21:06

about digital accessibility to be able

21:08

to help each other and make more friends

21:11

literally like that was main reason why

21:13

because when i was trying to get into

21:14

this field is so challenging and there

21:17

are people a ton of people who are

21:21

more than happy to help you

21:23

i and tons of my friends want to help

21:27

people with disabilities and especially

21:30

neurodiversity to get into this field so

21:33

please let me let us help you

21:36

by

reaching out to us or connecting with us

21:40

or just shooting a dm anytime the name

21:44

of the

community is accessibility next gen and

21:48

it’s on meetup also you can find me on

21:51

linkedin albert kim or my twitter handle

21:54

is djk albert but the slack channel is

21:58

actually invitation only so

22:01

once you actually message me i can send

22:03

the invitation and then go from there

22:06

thank you so much for joining albert and

22:08

thank you for all of the work that you

22:09

do in the accessibility space well thank

22:13

you so much eleni for having me today

22:15

and i hope that my story will

22:19

at least help someone feel that they are

22:21

not alone so thank you i hope so too

22:27

this has been how’d you get that job a

22:32

part of the understood podcast network

22:34

you can listen and subscribe to how’d

22:36

you get that job on apple spotify or

22:38

wherever you get your podcast

and if you like what you heard today

22:42

tell someone about it

how’d you get that job is for you so we

22:45

want to make sure you’re getting what

22:46

you need go to you.org that job to share

22:49

your thoughts and to find resources from

22:51

every episode that’s the letter u as in

22:53

understood dot o r g slash that job

do you have a learning difference in a

22:59

job you’re passionate about email us at

23:01

that job understood.org if you’d like to

23:04

tell us how you got that job we’d love

23:06

to hear from you as a non-profit and

23:09

social impact organization i’m just

23:11

literalizing the help of listeners like

23:12

you to create podcasts like this one to

23:14

reach and support more people in more

23:16

places we have an ambitious mission to

23:18

shape the world for difference and we

23:20

welcome you to join us in achieving our

23:21

goals learn more at understood.org

mission

how to get that job was created by

23:28

andrew lee and is produced by gretchen

23:30

miestra and justin d wright who also

23:33

wrote our theme song laura key is our

23:35

editorial director at understood scott

23:37

cashier is our creative director seth

23:39

melnick and briana berry are our

23:41

production directors thanks again for

23:43

listening

[Music]

you

