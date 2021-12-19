Advice for Cowards From a Fellow Fraidy-Cat

I’m a coward. A real-life chicken.

I’ve lived my whole life in invisible protective gear to avoid the pain of change or criticism. And if you live this way too, the sad truth is we’re both screwing ourselves over.

Because fear can steal everything.

Your marriage. Your chance at success. Your self-esteem. Your personal growth. Your whole life.

It can leave you lying on your deathbed with a list of regrets too sad to mention.

But there comes a time when you realize it’s do or dare. It’s you versus you. And when this time comes, you have to be brave enough to do battle.

Because by choosing not to fight for the things you know will bring you happiness, you leave your destiny to the Fates. You bow down to the world and say, “Do with me what you will.”

I don’t want to live my life that way, and I know you don’t either.

So be bold. Put on your combat gear and fight for the life you want to live.

Ugly fact? It won’t be easy. But you can do it.

A coward’s guide to bravery

Be brave enough to search your heart and look for the dark places. There are lessons there that can change your life.

Be brave enough to stand up for yourself when others don’t see your light. There’s no one on earth who does not shine in some way.

Be brave enough to take one small step towards whatever you’re dreaming of. One step leads to two, and two steps lead to….You get the picture.

Be brave enough to call that person you’ve wronged and make it right.

Be brave enough to see reality. You can wage war on it, but it is what it is for the moment. There is a beauty bias. There is a body bias. There is a class bias. There is a status bias. And this is just the tip of the iceberg.

Be brave enough to stop making excuses. You are in charge of your life. And every excuse you make is a weak one. People have overcome enormous hurdles, and if they can do it, so can you.

Be brave enough to make your own decisions. This is your life, and no one gets to tell you how to live it.

Be brave enough to stay when the going gets tough.

Be brave enough to leave when you know it’s what you need to be happy.

Be brave enough to say, “I’m sorry.”

Be brave enough to say, “I’m not sorry.” Everything’s not your fault.

Be brave enough to say, “Just this once….”

Be brave enough to say, “No more.”

Be brave enough to admit you need help.

Be brave enough to go and find it.

Be brave enough to accept you don’t know everything. Pride? Arrogance? People hate it, and pretending there’s not more to learn is the quickest way to fail.

Be brave enough to change. Maya Angelou says, “Do the best you can until you know better. Then when you know better, do better.”

Be brave enough to be uncomfortable. You’ll never reach your potential if you stay in the “safe zone.”

Be brave enough to risk being knocked down.

Be brave enough to get off your knees and say, “Go ahead. Take another shot. I won’t stay on the ground no matter what you do.”

The bottom line:

American author Orison Swett Marden says:

“Obstacles are like wild animals. They are cowards but they will bluff you if they can. If they see you are afraid of them… they are liable to spring upon you; but if you look them squarely in the eye, they will slink out of sight.”

So be brave enough to look life (and yourself) squarely in the eye. How much joy, success, and tranquility will you lose if you don’t?

More than I can tell you.

—

