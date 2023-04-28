After Summer Comes Autumn: The Importance of Starting Over

Starting over, although painful, is necessary.

Breaking up can be difficult, causing people to make many mistakes that prevent them from parting ways in a mature manner.

Despite the love, there are many other things like time, travel, and all the experiences shared. Sometimes, two people aren’t meant to spend their lives together due to incompatible personalities, the inability to comfort each other, a change of heart, or a shift towards a friendship instead of a romantic relationship. No matter what, saying goodbye is always challenging, adding another layer of trauma to the already sad situation. So I would say it is not just a word of “breaking up”, breaking up well is crucial to minimize the pain and prevent it from turning into a disastrous end.

One of my favorite movies “500 Days of Summer,” has a saying “After summer comes autumn.” In that movie, the man struggled with losing his girlfriend for a long time but eventually moved on.

What I want to bring about is after a breakup pain is inevitable. It is easy to fall into the trap of romanticizing the past and believing that no one can compare to the ex-partner. However, just as the movie character did, someone new will eventually come into our lives.

After all, summer ends, and autumn arrives.

Avoid blaming the other person

Before a breakup, many problems such as work issues, bad mood, insomnia, or poor family relationships may arise as well. It’s essential to realize that these issues are often personal and should be dealt with individually instead of blaming the relationship. Criticizing the other person may seem tempting, but it’s better to focus on real relationship problems while proposing or agreeing to the breakup.

Perhaps the other person isn’t responsible enough or doesn’t actively communicate, but these are just incompatibilities between two people who have different needs.

Be direct to break up

Breaking up is never easy, but it’s important to be direct and clear when communicating your intentions and feelings. Using vague language or subtle hints can only prolong the process and create confusion for both parties. be respectful and considerate, choose a private place and time to talk, and avoid being hurtful or overly critical when discussing the topic.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Use clear language and avoid euphemisms or vague statements that could be misinterpreted. For example, instead of saying “I need some space,” say “I think we should break up.”

Avoid false hope

When a relationship ends, it can be tempting to hold onto false hope that reconciliation is still possible. However, this only prolongs the pain and makes it harder to move on.

Be honest with yourself and your partner about the reasons for ending the relationship. When breaking up, it can be helpful to set clear boundaries and expectations for how you will communicate and interact moving forward. Prioritize your own healing and well-being, and seek support from friends, family, or a therapist if needed.

Don’t seek revenge

After a breakup, it’s natural to feel hurt, angry, or resentful. However, seeking revenge or intentionally causing pain to your ex-partner will only create more harm and prolong the healing process.

The relationship has ended and to focus on moving forward in a healthy way. Find healthy outlets for your emotions, such as journaling or exercise, and seek support from trusted friends or therapists if needed.

Approach the breakup with empathy

Remember that forgiveness and compassion are powerful tools for healing after a breakup. While it may be difficult to let go of negative feelings towards your ex-partner, holding onto them will only create more pain and suffering.

Instead, try to approach the situation with empathy and understanding. Be honest about your own feelings and reasons for ending the relationship, but also listen to your partner’s perspective and be as respectful and kind as possible. Remember that the goal is not to hurt each other but to move on in a healthy way.

There is a lot to tell about break up, but the main point is to give yourself and your partner time and space to heal.

It’s normal to feel sad, angry, or confused, and it’s essential to allow yourself to process these emotions. Reach out to supportive friends and family, engage in self-care activities, and focus on your personal growth and well-being. With time and patience, both parties can heal and move forward to new beginnings!

Any thoughts or experience about breakup just tell me in the comments!

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.





Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—–

Photo credit: Charlie Foster on Unsplash