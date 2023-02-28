After the Breakup, Time to Take Back Your Power

Losing love can shake your sense of worth. It’s natural to feel sadness, regret, or longing, but don’t internalize rejection as a reflection on you.

Maybe you cared deeply, hoped fervently, tried persistently — and now feel stripped of worth after losing love. Understandable, but misleading. Your worthiness of real love and joy comes down to one choice: believing in yourself or accepting an untrue narrative that your worth depends on others.

Before and after a breakup, you were and are worthy of a genuine connection. View the end of a relationship as two people needing different things, rather than one person being less than others. Take time to process difficult feelings, but avoid dwelling on them or blaming yourself. The breakup was not because you’re unlovable, and there are lessons to learn for the growth and good ahead.

One who leaves may have seemed your whole world, but no one can define your worth. Shift your focus to practicing self-care through healthy coping strategies. Do things that spark joy, passion, or meaning. Surround yourself with a strong support system, pursue hobbies or goals, stay active, journal, or talk to a therapist. Taking good care of yourself in the aftermath of loss is how you prove your worth to yourself each day. Stay open to new relationships when you feel ready and look for partners who recognize your inherent worth.

Leave behind relationships that undermined confidence or self-worth. A healthy partnership should be built on mutual trust, honesty, and respect. While finding the right person isn’t easy, don’t settle for less than you deserve. Believe you’re worthy of real love and watch positivity flow into your life.

10 warm quotes to walk you through the heart-breaking period

Feeling sad because you truly cared. Heartbreak doesn’t reflect your worth. Your happiness comes from within, not others’ acceptance. I don’t need all your time, just quality moments together. “Back to strangers” is cruel because nothing changed yet everything is different. Hardest part: confirming alone you’re no longer loved. My feelings only mattered if reciprocated. So you were just playing a role passing by. Some feelings may stay forever unexpressed; such as I wanted what I can’t have. I shouldn’t love someone who didn’t choose me, yet I can’t stop wanting you. “I was always here.” Sometimes that’s sorrowful, taken for granted. I liked you. Know you mattered. My statement, not the query; I shared, not demanded.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Love received or lost doesn’t determine your inherent lovability. Before and after knowing another’s feelings, you were and are worthy of love. Keep your sights on the wonderful things to come from pursuing goals to finding happiness. Your future is bright when you embrace your unconditional lovability. You’ve got this!

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***