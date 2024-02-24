Agnes Budzyn: One Job Away From Shattering Expectations

By Brian Wish

Agnes Budzyn is the General Partner at Bluedge Ventures, where she invests in blockchain and digital assets, with a focus on early and growth stage investments as well as acting as a trusted advisor on strategic direction and growth. Agnes is a versatile leader and investor in blockchain technology markets, and an experienced operator focused on strategic growth and regulatory compliance. With a decade of traditional finance experience at BlackRock as well as being a part of the leadership team at ConsenSys, Agnes specializes in bridging the gap between legacy finance and emerging blockchain-enabled solutions.

As Managing Director at ConsenSys, Agnes focused on building and scaling the company and the Ethereume ecosystem, maintenance and leverage of strong relationships with clients and investors; financial institutions, government bodies, and others. Agnes helped to define future of FinTech/decentralization and digitalization of finance with relevant stakeholders in order to ensure this groundbreaking technology is adopted quickly and efficiently.

Agnes was named to the Forum of Young Global Leaders by the World Economic Forum in 2019 and was featured as a Tech Pioneer by El Pais. Agnes has spoken on blockchain and financial technology and its applications at events held by the Mobile World Congress in Spain, FDIC, George Washington University, Salesforce, US Chamber of Commerce and the World Economic Forum. She is also currently a member of the Board of Directors at the Biden Institute and the Yale Club Finance Committee.

In this episode, Agnes and Bryan discuss:

The impact timing can have on your career

Why blockchain technology will be the way of the future

How Agnes predicts businesses will pivot to adopt blockchain

