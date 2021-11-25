Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Ahmaud Arbery Should Still Be Here

Ahmaud Arbery Should Still Be Here

“Today’s conviction is a bittersweet salve to the loved ones of Mr. Arbery and those of us who were horrified by his tragic murder."

by Leave a Comment

 

WASHINGTON— Jesselyn McCurdy, executive vice president for government affairs at The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, released the following statement in response to the jury’s conviction of William Bryan and Travis and Gregory McMichaels in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery:

“Today’s conviction is a bittersweet salve to the loved ones of Mr. Arbery and those of us who were horrified by his tragic murder. Too often the bigoted assumptions of white supremacists are prioritized over the actual lives of Black people and other people of color across this country. Although nothing can bring Mr. Arbery back, we must dedicate ourselves to confronting the white supremacy that claimed Mr. Arbery’s life and defend communities targeted for hate to ensure no more lives are tragically lost to such senseless, racist violence.”

The Leadership Conference, along with the American Civil Liberties Union, Human Rights Campaign, Muslim Advocates, NAACP, NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, and 110 other civil rights organizations, wrote the previous attorney general last spring urging the Department of Justice to open a full and thorough hate crimes investigation into the murder of Ahmaud Arbery and to conduct a federal civil rights pattern or practice investigation into the local district attorneys as well as the Glynn County Police Department for constitutional abuses. The three men were indicted on federal hate crime and attempted kidnapping charges by a federal grand jury in April of this year. The full letter can be read here.

This post was previously published on civilrights.org.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

 

About The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights

The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights is a coalition charged by its diverse membership of more than 230 national organizations to promote and protect the rights of all persons in the United States. The Leadership Conference works toward an America as good as its ideals. For more information on The Leadership Conference and its member organizations, visit www.civilrights.org.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x