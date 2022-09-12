American Politics: Straight, No Chaser

The Democrats don’t have enough votes to change the filibuster (cloture) rule. Senator Joe Manchin is fine with things as they are anyway.

The Democrats can’t expand the U.S. Supreme Court because they can’t change the Senate rules and pass laws with a simple majority. All those terrible Biblical decrees they just handed down will remain in place for the long term.

The Democrats can’t pass meaningful gun regulations because they can’t change the Senate rules. Again, you need 60 votes to invoke cloture and end debate. They only have 48 solid votes, if that. Get a gun. Maybe two.

The Democrats are not your hope, stop waiting on them. If you are an American who is left of center or center, the Democrats, for the most part, are right of center. They are in it for themselves and have no shame collectively. They just want to stay in power, most of them and enjoy the perks and the cash.

For five months under President Obama, the Democrats could have passed meaningful gun regulations, fixed the issue with the Voting Rights Act, a federal law protecting abortion, and a half dozen other changes that people favor.

They did nothing. They did small things and then, still got voted out of office. They are useless to you on a national level. Better think local, organize locally.

Why didn’t Ruth Bader Ginsburg step aside and retire when she could have giving Mr. Obama a chance to replace her seat? Why did Mr. Obama just name Merrick Garland a justice or someone else, in the middle of the night, have them sworn in, and dare the Republicans to challenge it?

The Democrats like things as they are so do the Republicans. Don’t go for their daily soundbites. That’s part of it. They call it “the waving hand.” It’s a trick, a distraction.

Our politicians are swimming in cash. They don’t want for anything. They have access to abortions. They have the best health care in the world. They don’t miss meals. Most of them have more than one house. They love it.

They are not out in public where some wild man will unload 600 rounds of ammo in a mall or in a school. Here are the top 25 in net worth as of 2018. Of the top 10, four are Democrats:

The laws they pass don’t even affect them. And mostly, they make sure the financial interests of guys and gals like them remain strong and in place just like the original founders, most of whom owned human beings and got rich off those humans.

The biggest con going is they work for you. They don’t. They work for multinationals and for people like them already swimming in cash.

The biggest mystery is how the hell do they keep getting elected to office, these two corrupt, greedy, and pathetic political cartels with no ethics, morals, or care for the common man and woman.

The simple answer is along with the media apparatus on a variety of levels and the political apparatus that governs the system itself, this is made to happen. They might sling mud at each other and say — we are divided but this is not really that true.

They are mostly together on all of this that goes on (there are exceptions but those people can’t make a difference overall). The Republicans. The Democrats. And their voters too. Every year since I have been alive, before I understood how things are, they get re-elected and remain in power. I was born one of them ran the country and it is still that way.

There are no viable political parties to make inroads either. No Socialist, Green, Democratic Socialist, Libertarian, Labor, Working People’s, etc. They are outside the superstructure looking into it. They have no shot under the current morally bankrupt system to change the music at the disco.

How do we change this without America coming to an end? How do the people get power over this? How do we get a system where a lot of parties share power? How do we get off this rollercoaster and watch it fly off the tracks?

