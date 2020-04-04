Get Daily Email
And Another Door Opens

Today I replaced a broken handle. Not a big deal to most, but today, this is an accomplishment for me.

Today I replaced a door handle assembly. It took me 15 mins.

You would have had no idea why that’s notable, but it’s been broken for about 8 months.

I fear home repair projects. All of them. Any of them. I hate them.

In the past, I have fallen short on most projects. I have zero confidence in my ability to repair things. Never had confidence in this area. I avoid home repair like a disease.

Pure terror.

I am grateful to have a neighbor who enjoys fixing things and bails me out a lot. He is a fantastic human being. Because I “fail” at home improvement projects I often feel I am not. I thought about asking Jim to replace this handle. I did not.

I have successfully led organizations of 120 people, in $350 million businesses. I completed Marine Corps Boot Camp and thrived in the finest fighting force in the world.

But I fear home improvement projects. And I mean it makes my stomach turn just thinking about them. Nauseous.

Before I even begin, I feel like a failure. And that feeling of failure flows into every aspect of my life. It has caused me pain daily. I often feel weak, when I have had many accomplishments in which to be proud.

This handle had claimed victory over me.

Until today. Today I replaced a broken handle. Not a big deal to most, but today, this is an accomplishment for me. Because I am aiming to overcome fear, starting small.

I finally stopped putting it off and faced my fears. I actually noted it as my #1 task for today.

A calendar clearing activity. Insignificant to most, but not to me.

Project accomplished with no failure or bloodshed. It was painless. 8 months of delay fixed in 15 minutes.
Today I fear home improvement less.

And that is a win I feel inside.

 

This post was previously published on Mike Kitko and is republished here with permission from the author.

Talk to you soon.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

About Mike Kitko

Mike Kitko is an executive self-mastery coach, speaker, and published author. After a colossal career and personal meltdown, he found his true purpose: inspiring leaders to find the power in their authenticity, purpose, and passion. A Marine with an MBA, Mike has decades of experience in leadership roles for Fortune 500 companies, yet he always felt like an imposter. His outward persona was one of strength and wealth, yet he struggled internally with self-confidence and self-fulfillment. His inability to understand his emotions led him to alcoholism, uncontrolled anger, and ballistic rage. The abuse of his marriage, family, professional career, and health are documented in his latest book,  The Imposter in Charge. Through coaching, intense study, and deep work, Mike learned to embrace self-doubt and care for his body, mind, emotions, and soul with self-mastery. Now Mike's overflowing energy, clarity, and love inspire souls. With an infectious zest for life, internal power, and inward confidence that matches how people perceive him externally, Mike has turned his life around. And he wants to help you to do the same. Mike leads The Awakened Alpha Membership community, a gathering of leaders who wish to experience and embrace their inner sacred steward to build intense personal power, define and step into their purpose, and create a safe, loving, empowering, and prosperous home for their family.

