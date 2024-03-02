Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Andrew Unger: One Empathetic Genius Away From Finding the Right CEO

Andrew Unger: One Empathetic Genius Away From Finding the Right CEO

Andrew Unger is a Managing Partner at High Slope, partnering with exceptionally talented people and supporting them with their time, ideas, capital, and network.

by Leave a Comment

By Brian Wish

Andrew Unger is a Managing Partner at High Slope, partnering with exceptionally talented people and supporting them with their time, ideas, capital, and network. Andrew has been building and investing in technology, finance, and healthcare companies for two decades. He’s built the founding teams for multiple companies now each worth over $1B+ and with a combined enterprise value > $20B.

Andrew has been successful at identifying extraordinary entrepreneurs, operators, and investors before others were willing to express their convictions or commit resources in service of supporting these remarkable leaders.

He has invested heavily in supporting founders who were subsequently backed by many of the world’s most successful institutional investors and technology companies including Bain Capital, Founders Fund, General Catalyst, and Goldman Sachs.

Andrew is also a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Amherst College, where he won the Massachusetts State Battle Rap Championship in 2003.

In this episode, Andrew and Bryan discuss:

  • The role recruiting plays in a company’s success
  • Innate ability versus learned ability
  • The growing role of AI and robotics in the workplace

The show is shared on the following platforms: 

 

 

This post was previously published on ARCBOUND.COM.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

 

 

Photo credit: iStock.com

 

About BW Missions

Bryan Wish is the CEO of BW Missions, a public relations agency focused on transforming industry experts into thought leaders through digital strategy, brand development, and book and product launches. Bryan has worked with best-selling authors, TEDx speakers, CEOs, and entrepreneurs across a diverse sector to become a thought leader in today's market by building a platform that sustains itself for the long haul.

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x