Andrew Unger: One Empathetic Genius Away From Finding the Right CEO

By Brian Wish

Andrew Unger is a Managing Partner at High Slope, partnering with exceptionally talented people and supporting them with their time, ideas, capital, and network. Andrew has been building and investing in technology, finance, and healthcare companies for two decades. He’s built the founding teams for multiple companies now each worth over $1B+ and with a combined enterprise value > $20B.

Andrew has been successful at identifying extraordinary entrepreneurs, operators, and investors before others were willing to express their convictions or commit resources in service of supporting these remarkable leaders.

He has invested heavily in supporting founders who were subsequently backed by many of the world’s most successful institutional investors and technology companies including Bain Capital, Founders Fund, General Catalyst, and Goldman Sachs.

Andrew is also a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Amherst College, where he won the Massachusetts State Battle Rap Championship in 2003.

In this episode, Andrew and Bryan discuss:

The role recruiting plays in a company’s success

Innate ability versus learned ability

The growing role of AI and robotics in the workplace

The show is shared on the following platforms:

—

This post was previously published on ARCBOUND.COM.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Annual Platinum - $50.00 - 1 Year

5 Ways to Build Confidence - $149.00 - unlimited 5 Ways to Build Confidence and Make Meeting and Dating Women Less Nerve-Wracking

Relationship Masterclass - $999.00 - unlimited Relationship Masterclass: How to Date and Create Satisfying and Lasting Love and Sexi in this Crazy, Modern World

Annual Gold - $25.00 - 1 Year

Annual Bronze - $12.00 - 1 Year Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock.com