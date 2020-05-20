Andy Grammer – ‘Naive’

By Button Poetry
it is no longer impressive to me to
00:05
watch these melancholy documentaries
00:08
exposing that behind the things we buy
00:11
we love or eat is a bunch of shitty
00:14
people run by money sex and greed I’m
00:17
not impressed with the focus that what
00:19
they say it might be true we ignore the
00:22
beauty of the forest obsessing on
00:24
low-hanging fruit what about my soul
00:26
what about this life what about the
00:28
infinite space in the sky what about the
00:31
galaxies of possibilities swimming in my
00:33
daughter’s eyes I’ve been labeled
00:35
positive optimistic the guy that makes
00:38
the happy music and while I’m flattered
00:41
with these words come with an aftertaste
00:43
of stupid as if smart people are the
00:47
ones who used to smile but learn their
00:49
lesson as if the scientific truth of
00:52
reality is that it’s depressing I do not
00:55
agree so if it’s stupid to see the good
00:59
in everything then hell yeah call me
01:02
naive
This post was previously published on YouTube
