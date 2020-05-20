Andy Grammer – ‘Naive’

By Button Poetry

.

.

Transcript:

it is no longer impressive to me to

watch these melancholy documentaries

exposing that behind the things we buy

we love or eat is a bunch of shitty

people run by money sex and greed I’m

not impressed with the focus that what

they say it might be true we ignore the

beauty of the forest obsessing on

low-hanging fruit what about my soul

what about this life what about the

infinite space in the sky what about the

galaxies of possibilities swimming in my

daughter’s eyes I’ve been labeled

positive optimistic the guy that makes

the happy music and while I’m flattered

with these words come with an aftertaste

of stupid as if smart people are the

ones who used to smile but learn their

lesson as if the scientific truth of

reality is that it’s depressing I do not

agree so if it’s stupid to see the good

in everything then hell yeah call me

naive

This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.



