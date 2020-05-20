Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Andy Grammer – ‘Naive’

Andy Grammer – ‘Naive’

People run by money, sex, and greed.

by Leave a Comment

 

By Button Poetry

.

.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:01
it is no longer impressive to me to
00:05
watch these melancholy documentaries
00:08
exposing that behind the things we buy
00:11
we love or eat is a bunch of shitty
00:14
people run by money sex and greed I’m
00:17
not impressed with the focus that what
00:19
they say it might be true we ignore the
00:22
beauty of the forest obsessing on
00:24
low-hanging fruit what about my soul
00:26
what about this life what about the
00:28
infinite space in the sky what about the
00:31
galaxies of possibilities swimming in my
00:33
daughter’s eyes I’ve been labeled
00:35
positive optimistic the guy that makes
00:38
the happy music and while I’m flattered
00:41
with these words come with an aftertaste
00:43
of stupid as if smart people are the
00:47
ones who used to smile but learn their
00:49
lesson as if the scientific truth of
00:52
reality is that it’s depressing I do not
00:55
agree so if it’s stupid to see the good
00:59
in everything then hell yeah call me
01:02
naive
01:04
[Applause]

This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Talk to you soon.


Photo credit: Screenshot from video

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

About the Editors

We're all in this together.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.