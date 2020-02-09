I was tucking my son into bed tonight when he asked,

“Mom, what do you think happens after you die?”

This is his favorite thing to do. And one of the millions of reasons why I love him so much. Right before it’s time for bed (or when I’m driving), he asks me a great question that stops me in my tracks.

Perfect timing son.

Our nightly routine is the best part of my day. If we aren’t laughing uncontrollably about something, we are having deep conversations about life. Deep one-on-one chats without interruption from his little sister who steals the show all day.

She gives an outstanding performance by the way.

I answered his question the best I could and made sure to leave it wide open for discussion. He asked,

“Is there a Heaven? What do you think it’s like?”

I could see the wheels turning as he thought of a reply to his own question. Then he says confidently,

“I think there is a Heaven..and it’s full of angels and video games.”

Gawd. I love him.

Do I get to be his mom forever? If so, I’m the luckiest person in the universe.

Thank you for listening ❤ D

