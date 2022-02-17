Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Anxiety About Becoming a Father

Anxiety About Becoming a Father

How to become comfortable and confident

by Leave a Comment

 

Becoming a father can be a joyous occasion, but it also brings a lot of change into a man’s life that can contribute to some anxiousness. It is normal to have some worries about becoming a father, but sometimes that anxiety begins to disrupt the ability to function or dampen happiness and well-being.

In those situations, it is good to address the anxiety and the contributing factors and causes. There are also things that you can do to get those anxious feelings under control.

Risk Factors for New Father Anxiety

There are some things that can make it more likely that you will experience anxiety when you learn that you will be a father in the months that follow. Any recent life changes or problems with relationships can make the future unclear and contribute to worry. So can stress overwork or finances.

If there are newborn complications that run in the family, then that may induce some feelings of anxiety as well. Additionally, not being able to bond with the baby once they are born or a lack of support can also increase the likelihood of uncontrolled anxiety.

Finally, a history of anxiety, depression, or other mental health conditions can be a risk factor for having debilitating anxiety from fatherhood. If this is the case, then it may be best to address the underlying or preexisting anxiety. You can also find lots of great resources and articles about anxiety at BetterHelp.

How Common is Anxiety in New Fathers?

Studies show that the rate of anxiety in new fathers or men who found out they are going to be a father is significantly higher than typical anxiety rates in men. In fact, the anxiety rates are nearly five times higher during the pregnancy period as well as during the first year of fatherhood.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Furthermore, there aren’t the same support systems in place for new fathers as there are for new mothers. Everyone knows about postpartum depression and the ways that it can impact a new mother and doctors will usually ask the woman if she is having any symptoms of depression. However, while it is less talked about, men can also suffer from postpartum depression and symptoms of poor mental health.

But what causes these feelings?

What Causes Anxiety About Becoming a Father?

Becoming a father is a big step and can impact lifestyle, finances, and every facet of life. There are plenty of reasons that fathers can have worrisome thoughts. A lot of fathers are worried that something may go wrong with their partner or baby. They may fear potential illnesses or injuries to their new son or daughter.

A lot of fathers will question their own preparedness or responsibility and wonder if they are actually ready to raise a child. They may also wonder if they will grow accustomed to their new lifestyle or be afraid that the baby could make it harder to spend time with their partner.

It is normal for fathers to wonder if they will be a good father. Self-doubt is normal, but it can also fuel fears and anxieties that are not normal or that impact well-being. It can be hard not to set high expectations for fatherhood, but just remember that every new parent has doubts and that no parent is perfect.

Financial stress is another cause of concern because the cost of delivery, diapers, clothes, food, bottles, and more can add up. If this is the case, then it can be helpful to talk to your partner. Planning ahead for a baby can help you budget time and money without digging into money for rent or mortgage, car payments, and other essentials.

Symptoms of Anxiety for New Fathers

Being able to identify feelings of anxiety can help because it is the first step for addressing those impactful feelings. Symptoms of anxiety for men can be different than symptoms of anxiety for women.

In addition to racing thoughts and constant worry, there are some symptoms to be on the lookout for. Restlessness and the inability to properly relax can be common symptoms. This can also cause muscle tension. Some other physical symptoms include rapid heart rate, chest pain, sweating, shortness of breath, or dizziness.

Other symptoms of anxiety include irritability, fatigue, insomnia and other sleep disruptions, fear, and difficulty concentrating. The worrisome thoughts can be distracting and impede your ability to thoroughly participate in enjoyable activities. It can sometimes also lead to withdrawn behavior.

What Can a New Father Do for Anxiety?

There are a lot of things that you can do to help reduce feelings of anxiety. For new fathers, some of these things are related directly to the baby or the mother. Other techniques are coping mechanisms for anxiety.

Before trying more specific tips, it is important that you take care of yourself. This means exercising regularly and eating healthy foods. It also means sleeping enough, although that may be hard to do after the baby is born. You can try to compromise with the mother to ensure that you both get sufficient sleep, even if it is less sleep than you had before the baby was born.

You can also try relaxation techniques. Mindfulness meditation can be very beneficial because it allows you to observe the flowing thoughts of anxiety without judging them or fueling them. Try to sit in a place with limited distraction and focus on your breath. As thoughts enter your mind, watch them pass and return to focus on your breath anytime you feel your attention expanding away.

Making adequate plans before the baby is born can also help with high anxiety levels. Try to get involved in the pregnancy and talk to your partner. Join the mother for prenatal visits and discuss your fears and worries. If finances are a major worry, then you and your partner could even speak with a financial planner who can help to provide an objective view of money and the ways that you can afford the baby.

Think about the type of father you want to be. Some fathers are afraid that they will be a bad father and planning for the style of parenting that you desire can be helpful. You may even think through the way you will handle specific situations, especially during the first few months of parenthood. However, be careful to do so because that can also fuel anxious thoughts.

You can also write all of your fears and anxieties in a journal. Allow your thoughts to flow freely. This can be relaxing and allow you to gain perspective on the journey of parenthood. You may also want to write down positive aspects of the situation to gain perspective and narrow the negative focus and widen your view of the joy of becoming a father.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

If your anxiety is making you unable to perform at work, remain responsible, get enough sleep, or be happy, then you can also talk to a mental health professional. A therapist can help you learn relaxation techniques and refocus negative and anxious thoughts.

Conclusion

Fatherhood brings change to life that can sometimes be a catalyst for anxiety. It is normal for a new father to be anxious, but higher levels of anxiety can be troublesome. Identifying the causes of the anxiety or any risk factors that may contribute to the emotions can be a great place to start. Then, you can learn to address those feelings and learn how to relax and reframe negativity.

Photo Credit: iStock

About Marie Miguel

In this column, you will find articles on the therapeutic process, overcoming mental illness stigma, achieving wellness through a healthy lifestyle and much more. BetterHelp shares these crucial pieces of information with you here at The Good Men Project because they believe in your ability to have the best mental health that you can achieve. What better way to get to your goal than by reading about common issues that other people are facing? The number one reason that BetterHelp has been successful is due to people like you who want to learn more about how to get and stay mentally healthy. Read the stories here and take away the knowledge that wellness and healing are possible.

Marie Miguel has been a writing and research expert for nearly a decade, covering a variety of health-related topics. Currently, she is contributing to the expansion and growth of a free online mental health resource with BetterHelp.com. With an interest and dedication to addressing stigmas associated with mental health, she continues to specifically target subjects related to anxiety and depression.

About BetterHelp

BetterHelp is the world’s largest e-counseling platform. The American Psychological Association, ABC, The Wall Street Journal and The Atlantic have recognized BetterHelp for excellence in the field. Their unrelenting goal is to make counseling accessible, affordable, and convenient. Life is full of unexpected challenges, and the counselors at BetterHelp are fully aware of this. That’s why they want to provide the best support and guidance they can to their clients. They are passionate about their roles and demonstrate this in the unconditional support they have for their clients. The remarkably skilled therapists and counselors at BetterHelp have completed an astounding 27,559,459 sessions, helping clients with a variety of mental health issues ranging from depression to Borderline Personality Disorder. These dedicated mental health professionals want to provide excellent therapeutic care to anyone who is searching for it. They believe that anyone can get help, anytime, anywhere.

Official Website
Twitter
Facebook

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x