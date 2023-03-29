Are We Giving Our Children What They Need?

“Dad, do you think I’ll be fine at homecoming?”

“Yes, Josh, I absolutely believe you’ll be fine.”

We were going to pick up the young lady (she was so kind and sweet) that he asked to go with him to the dance. As I looked in the rearview mirror and thought about his question, I wondered if he was doubting himself.

He knows he has an extra set of challenges caused by the collision, and sometimes he worries about making mistakes.

“Dad, will you have my back?”

“Yes, Son. I’ll be in the parking lot outside the restaurant if you need something. Just call me.”

“Thanks, Dad!”

“You bet, Son.”

Still wondering if he was doubting himself, I couldn’t stay silent.

“Josh.”

“Yes, Dad?”

“Josh, I believe in you.”

The kid got a big smile on his face.

“Thanks, Dad.”

That’s all he needed to hear.

No more questions.

He needed to hear somebody believed in him.

That somebody believed he had what it takes to live his life the best that he could.

Our kids need to hear it from us.

We need to be in their corner just enough to help them grow independently.

Somebody you know might be wondering, Do I have what it takes to live my life?

I hope you will tell them, “Yes!”

Keep the Faith. Love Wins.

