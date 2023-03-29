Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Are We Giving Our Children What They Need?

Are We Giving Our Children What They Need?

Sometimes a few words is all it takes.

by Leave a Comment

 

“Dad, do you think I’ll be fine at homecoming?”

“Yes, Josh, I absolutely believe you’ll be fine.”

We were going to pick up the young lady (she was so kind and sweet) that he asked to go with him to the dance. As I looked in the rearview mirror and thought about his question, I wondered if he was doubting himself.

He knows he has an extra set of challenges caused by the collision, and sometimes he worries about making mistakes.

“Dad, will you have my back?”

“Yes, Son. I’ll be in the parking lot outside the restaurant if you need something. Just call me.”

“Thanks, Dad!”

“You bet, Son.”

Still wondering if he was doubting himself, I couldn’t stay silent.

“Josh.”

“Yes, Dad?”

“Josh, I believe in you.”

The kid got a big smile on his face.

“Thanks, Dad.”

That’s all he needed to hear.

No more questions.

He needed to hear somebody believed in him.

That somebody believed he had what it takes to live his life the best that he could.

Our kids need to hear it from us.

We need to be in their corner just enough to help them grow independently.

Somebody you know might be wondering, Do I have what it takes to live my life?

I hope you will tell them, “Yes!”

Keep the Faith. Love Wins.

© 2023 Mark Goblowsky, All Rights Reserved

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Compliments Men Want to Hear More Often Relationships Aren’t Easy, But They’re Worth It The One Thing Men Want More Than Sex ..A Man’s Kiss Tells You Everything


—–

Photo credit: Mark Goblowsky(Author)

 

About Mark Goblowsky

I am a husband the second time around. A father with one child of my own and four adult step-children. I have raised my son with multiple disabilities as a single father before getting remarried. I have been a career martial artist and teacher for over thirty-five years. I am a writer and podcaster as well.

Follow me on Medium:
medium.com/@markgoblowsky

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x